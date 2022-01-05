Knights beat St. Francis
Norfolk Catholic’s girls got a big win over Humphrey St. Francis, the defending champions of Class D2, beating them 45-39 on Tuesday night at home.
Avery Yosten led the Knights with 18 points while Addison Corr had 12. Hannah Baumgart led St. Francis with nine points.
Norfolk Catholic improves to 4-4 on the season and will face Battle Creek on Friday. Humphrey St. Francis falls to 8-3 and hosts Howells-Dodge.
Humphrey St. Francis 4 9 10 16 — 39
Norfolk Catholic 12 11 9 13 — 45
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (8-3): Emma Baumgart 6; Hannah Baumgart 9; Karly Kessler 1; Kylee Wessel 1; Shelby Gilsdorf 1; Kaylee Stricklin 18; Isabel Preister 3.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (4-4): Avery Yosten 18; Addison Corr 12; Tiffani Peitz 3; Kalea Fischer 6; Saylor Fischer 4; Morgan Miller 2.
Wrestling
Pender hosts duals
PENDER — The Pendragons went 4-0 to win their invite on Tuesday.
Pender 84, Creighton 0; Ponca 39, Winnebago 18; BRLD 36, Madison 27; Pender 77, Madison 0; BRLD 40, Ponca 33; Winnebago 36, Creighton 6; Pender 78, BRLD 6; Ponca 48, Creighton 12; Madison 28, Winnebago 24; Pender 75, Winnebago 4; Ponca 42, Madison 30; BRLD 54, Creighton 6; Madison 33, Creighton 6; BRLD 36, Winnebago 30; Pender 55, Ponca 20.
BRLD — 120: Tyler Archer, 3-2; 126: Manuel Vega, 1-3; 132: Ross Tremayne 2-3; 138: Ayden Dolezal, 2-3; 145/152: Cale Kai, 4-0; 152: Landon Cooper, 3-0; 152/160: Gavin Hardeman, 4-1; 170: Juan Garcia, 3-2; 220: Landon Redding, 2-3; 285: Daven Whitley, 5-0.
Creighton — 132/138: Jacob Hanvey, 1-4; 138/145: Shane Farnik, 4-1.
Madison — 113: Chris Estrada, 4-1; 126: Eduardo Pedraza, 3-2; 132: Alex Molina, 3-2; 138: Dagoberto Gastelum, 3-2; 145: Mauricio Hernandez, 4-1; 160: Cameron Hanson, 3-2; 220: Gabriel Casarrubias, 1-4.
Pender — 106/113: Sean Krusemark, 5-0; Nate Sanderson, 5-0; 120: Matthew Ferris, 4-1; 126: Trey Johnson, 4-1; 132: Mitchell Kelly, 4-0; Brodrick Crippen, 1-0; 138: Zachary Randall, 5-0; 145/152: Chase Hofmeister, 5-0; Braxton Volk, 5-0; 160/170: Brody Krusemark, 5-0; Quinton Heineman, 4-1; 182: Alexander Johnson, 4-1; 195: Jacob Bruns, 5-0; 220: Colton Sanderson, 4-1; 285: Dayten Kramer, 4-1.
Ponca — 106: Holden Velez, 4-1; 120: Thomas Beavers, 3-2; 126/132: Dalton Anderson, 5-0; 138: Chance Fairchild, 0-5; 170: Aiden Cook, 5-0; 182: Sam Taylor, 5-0; 195: Kemper Carlson, 4-1; 220/285: Matt Logue, 5-0; 220: Bryce Pokorny, 1-0.
Winnebago — 120/126: Adain Robles, 4-1; 126/132: Melaki George, 3-2; 132/138: Ladanian Free, 4-1; 138: Zeke Sharpback-Lujan, 0-4; 170/182: Kaden Kennedy, 3-0; 220/285: Alex George, 4-1; 220: Antrell Harlan, 1-1.
Athletics
Wayne hires volleyball coach
WAYNE — Wayne High School athletic director, Dave Wragge has announced the hiring of Nichelle Daum as the next Wayne Blue Devils head volleyball coach.
Daum, who has been an assistant coach for the Blue Devils the past two seasons, will replace Traci Krusemark, who has led the program the last 10 seasons and is stepping down. During that time, she has compiled an overall record of 215-109.
Under coach Krusemark’s leadership, the Blue Devil volleyball team has earned the school’s only conference tournament championship, two Mid-State Conference season championships, and three state tournament appearances.
“Coach Krusemark was a great coach that produced consistent teams year in and year out,” Wragge said. “She did a great job of developing younger players and creating camps and opportunities for them to improve during the off season.
“The foundation built by coach Krusemark will help future Blue Devil teams as well. We are looking forward to having coach Daum leading the Lady Blue Devils. She has proven to be a knowledgeable volleyball coach that has a great passion for the game.”
Tuesday’s Boys Basketball Scores
Ainsworth 61, Burwell 56
Burwell 14 14 13 15 — 56
Ainsworth 11 12 16 22 — 61
BURWELL (8-2): Dillon Critel 20; Wryder Svoboda 2; Titus Gideon 6; Hans Gideon 13; Devin Konicek 6; Carter Mann 9.
AINSWORTH (6-2): Caleb Allen 10; Cash Reynolds 4; Traegan McNally 21; Carter Nelson 14; Trey Appelt 12.
Hartington-Newcastle 49,
Bloomfield 35
Hartington-Newcastle 7 13 14 15 — 49
Bloomfield 5 4 11 15 — 35
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (5-5): Reece Morten 2; Bennet Sievers 6; Jake Peitz 14; Lane Heimes 6; Turner Dendinger 4; Dayton Sudbeck 3; Seth Pinkelman 11; Riley Sudbeck 3.
BLOOMFIELD (3-6): Cody Bruegman 5; Ian Kuchar 5; Layne Warrior 19; Dalton Gieselman 6.
Clarkson/Leigh 57,
David City Aquinas 38
David City Aquinas 3 15 10 10 — 38
Clarkson/Leigh 15 11 12 19 — 57
DAVID CITY AQUINAS (2-8): Stats not provided.
CLARKSON/LEIGH (8-1): Jarred Novotny 12; Mason Whitmore 6; Eli Hays 11; Kyle Kasik 16; Carter Hanel 8; Mitch Beeson 4.
Humphrey/LHF 66, Stanton 51
Stanton 11 9 17 14 — 51
Humphrey/Lindsay HF 12 15 30 9 — 66
STANTON (4-5): Parker Krusemark 4; Kamden Dusatko 6; Abraham Larson 3; Adam Arnes 6; Joseph Butterfield 15; Owen Vogel 17.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (10-0): Jason Sjuts 15; Jacob Sjuts 11; Ethan Keller 11; Cooper Beller 7; Jett Spier; Kyle Preister 8; Paxton Bertrand; Sage Frauendorfer 12; Easton Baumgart 2.
Madison 53, Winside 43
Winside 8 17 7 11 — 43
Madison 22 9 7 15 — 53
WINSIDE (1-8): Dean Kruger 8; Jake Bargstadt 2; Dax Behmer 8; DeAndre Redwing 19; Kaden Hunt 6.
MADISON (2-7): Douglas Chicas 5; Elijiah De La Cruz 11; Diego Gastelum 21; Danny Aguilar 3; Payton Robinson 5; Diego Avila 8.
Guardian Angels CC 62,
Oakland-Craig 61
Guardian Angels CC 16 18 9 19 — 62
Oakland-Craig 17 18 10 16 — 61
GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (3-7): Nate Niewohner 17; Brandon Duhsman 14; Trey Smith 10; Michael Cohee 9; Reese Schlecht 8; Konnor Kralik 4.
OAKLAND-CRAIG (5-6): Carson Thomsen 16; Grady Gatewood 9; Amon Bryan 9; Grant Seagren 5; Brayden Selk 8; Braylon Anderson 14.
Elgin/Pope John 67,
Spalding Academy 41
Elgin Public/Pope John 16 17 20 14 — 67
Spalding Academy 11 6 17 7 — 41
ELGIN PUBLIC/POPE JOHN (9-1): Blake Henn 6; Jack Wemhoff 2; Gage Thiessen 4; Paiton Hoefer 12; Austin Good 6; Myles Kittelson 5; Nick Anderson 5; Colton Wright 22; Dylon Lueking 5.
SPALDING ACADEMY (4-4): Dawson Murphy 7; Klayton Kleffner 12; Dan Diessner 7; Caidyn Carraher 5; Izek Leslie 7; Nick Carlin 3.
St. Edward 53, Elba 29
Elba 5 3 5 16 — 29
St. Edward 19 12 13 9 — 53
ELBA (1-7): Stats not provided.
ST. EDWARD (4-6): Cole Mowrey 2; Nathan Ellis 15; Logan Reeg 3; Isaac Roberts 14; Payton Fitchner 7; Anthony Reader 3; Ian Reardon 7; Andrew Breceda 2.
Summerland 56, Plainview 43
Plainview 7 13 12 11 — 43
Summerland 13 13 10 20 — 56
PLAINVIEW (5-4): Leighton Medina 8; Spencer Hille 6; Brendan Weber 10; Karter Lingenfelter 11; Jacson King 8.
SUMMERLAND (4-5): Sam Cheatum 8; Mason Hoke 11; Keegan Smith 14; Alec Schindler 11; Michael Koenig 10; Kellen Mlnarik 2.
Tri County Northeast 62,
Cornerstone Christian 43
Cornerstone Christian 15 2 14 12 — 43
Tri County Northeast 13 14 11 24 — 62
CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN (4-2): Stats not provided.
TRI COUNTY NORTHEAST (5-4): Nate Oswald 12; Josh Olesen 13; Garrett Blanke 14; Ty Krommenhoek 6; Brock Mackling 4; Joe Grone 12; Colten Stallbaum 1.
O’Neill 69, Winnebago 54
O’Neill 18 11 24 16 — 69
Winnebago 6 10 17 21 — 54
O’NEILL (7-1): Brady Sidak 8; Keaton Wattier 9; Sean Coventry 4; Landon Classen 27; Colton Osborne 1; Drew Morrow 20.
WINNEBAGO (5-6): Zaiden Bernie 7; Javon Price 6; Cordell Funmaker 4; Bryson Lasley 2; Dyami Berridge 13; Duran Blackfish 22.
Line ScoreS only
Boone Central (6-5) 13 16 12 13 — 54
Pierce (4-5) 13 11 12 10 — 46
Central City (7-2) 23 20 10 9 — 62
Twin River (0-10) 7 2 0 0 — 9
Scores only
Arlington 56, Wisner-Pilger 44
Twin Loup 53, Chambers/Wheeler Central 46
Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Osmond 15
Santee 62, Boyd County 52
Fort Calhoun 47, West Point-Beemer 30
North Bend Central 73, Raymond Central 50
Tuesday’s Girls Basketball
Ainsworth 55, Burwell 52
Burwell 14 15 12 11 — 52
Ainsworth 16 11 15 13 — 55
BURWELL (3-7): Stats not provided.
AINSWORTH (5-4): Cameryn Goochey 1; Emma Sears 2; Bria Delimont 14; Madelyn Coochey 9; Kendyl Delimont 16; Libby Wilkins 3; Kaitlyn Nelson 8; Karli Kral 2.
Pierce 55, Boone Central 20
Boone Central 0 13 4 3 — 20
Pierce 11 15 11 18 — 55
BOONE CENTRAL (4-7): Stats not provided.
PIERCE (8-1): Gina Wragge 3; Payten Simmons 12; Alexus Sindelar 5; Morgan Moeller 11; Skylar Scholting 8; Elly Piper 13; Hadley Wragge; Jozy Piper 3.
Madison 34, Winside 20
Winside 3 5 7 5 — 20
Madison 7 12 9 6 — 34
WINSIDE (2-7): McKenna Russell 8; Sam Gubbels 3; Hannah Gubbels 3; Reagan Strong 1; Natalie Kruger 5.
MADISON (4-5): Lexi Jackson 5; Josie Stoffel 4; Yuridia Gonzalez 3; Maddie Stueckrath 6; Claudia Rivera Saldana 4; Carmen Castillo 4; Ally Drahota 8.
O’Neill 45, Winnebago 32
O’Neill 16 15 11 3 — 45
Winnebago 11 10 2 9 — 32
O’NEILL (3-6): Emma Smith 3; Presley Heiss 9; Kiersten Welke 5; Olivia Young 8; Zelie Sorensen 4; Lauren Young 12; Ashley Sidak 2; Keeley Chavez 2.
WINNEBAGO (2-10): Stats not provided.
Clarkson/Leigh 59,
David City Aquinas 33
David City Aquinas 13 2 8 10 — 33
Clarkson/Leigh 11 18 15 15 — 59
DAVID CITY AQUINAS (1-9): Stats not provided.
CLARKSON/LEIGH (7-3): Chloe Hanel 25; Makenna Held 3; Kennedy Settje 16; Faith Indra 7; Jessica Hoffman 2; Korbee Wendt 4; Brynn Settje 2.
Bloomfield 40,
Hartington-Newcastle 33
Hartington-Newcastle 2 6 11 14 — 33
Bloomfield 9 8 11 12 — 40
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (1-9): Stats not provided.
BLOOMFIELD (5-4): Madison Abbenhaus 7; Christina Martinson 9; Tenly Gilsdorf 3; Alexandra Eisenhauer 10; Avery Bargmann 7; Olivia Lauck 4.
Homer 61,
Randolph 25
Randolph 10 8 2 5 — 25
Homer 11 19 20 11 — 61
RANDOLPH (0-9): Jessa Backer 12; Eva Bermel 2; Mal Vallego 3; Erin Engel 8.
HOMER (5-5): Rylie Harris 18; Hannah Elsea 16; Jocelyn Hightree 6; Tori Walker 2; Ali Albrecht 4; Bradie Johnson 15.
Boyd County 57, Santee 47
Boyd County 19 15 8 15 — 57
Santee 10 16 6 15 — 47
BOYD COUNTY (3-7): Paige Drueke 10; Brynn Almgren 3; Leah Jockens 15; Natasha Zeisler 2; Bentley Adams 8; Rylie Haun 18; Addison Birmeier 1.
SANTEE (6-2): Stats not provided.
Hartington Cedar Catholic 55, Osmond 31
Hartington Cedar Catholic 16 15 13 11 — 55
Osmond 9 5 10 7 — 31
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (3-8): Stats not provided.
OSMOND (5-5): Grace Gansebom 4; Cali Gutz 2; Bailey Schmit 2; Macy Aschoff 11; Kiera Moes 10; Erin Wagner 2.
Summerland 52, Plainview 46
Plainview 6 10 12 18 — 46
Summerland 12 15 11 14 — 52
PLAINVIEW (6-4): Stats not provided.
SUMMERLAND (8-2): Lydia Robertson 5; Preslie Robertson 2; Adyson Mlnarik 19; Emily Nordby 6; Hadley Cheatum 18; Harper Klabenes 2.
Tri County Northeast 55,
Cornerstone Christian 30
CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN (2-5): Roster not provided.
TRI COUNTY NORTHEAST (5-4): Micaela Tornez 6; Rhyanne Mackling 18; Myleah Mackling 2; Jordyn Carr 23; Brynn Schock 4; Ava Anderson 2.
Twin River 54, Central City 44
Central City 13 9 8 14 — 44
Twin River 15 6 13 20 — 54
CENTRAL CITY (0-10): Ella Buhlke 4; Crystal Erickson 13; Kenzie Wert 7; Teagan Sadler 8; Addie Buhlke 9; Jerzie Schindler 3.
TWIN RIVER (3-7): Delaney Reeg 20; Chloe Pilakowski 6; Clara Preister 2; Whitney Schmidt 15; Raina Swanson 11.
CWC 47, Twin Loup 28
Twin Loup 4 7 8 9 — 28
CWC 17 10 8 12 — 47
TWIN LOUP (4-3): Stats not provided.
CHAMBERS/WHEELER CENTRAL (4-5): Cheyenne Pokorny 5; McKenna Pelster 11; Lizzie Gartner 5; Hailey Genereux 13; Elli Metschke 11; Brianna Klabenes 2.
Elba 49, St. Edward 24
Elba 10 10 16 13 — 49
St. Edward 3 4 7 10 — 24
ELBA (4-5): Stats not provided.
ST. EDWARD (0-10): Gracie Baker 2; Malaina Francis 4; Kianna Cruise 3; Maddie Reeves 4; Jean Cumming 11.
Line ScoreS only
Neligh-Oakdale (0-9) 2 9 10 6 — 27
Niobrara/Verdigre (7-4) 18 15 24 10 — 67
Raymond Central (5-5) 12 1 11 10 — 34
North Bend Central (8-0) 16 12 17 18 — 63
Scores only
West Point-Beemer 49, Fort Calhoun 23
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44, Stanton 25
Parkview Christian 58, Tekamah-Herman 33
Wisner-Pilger 55, Arlington 30
Creighton 65, Stuart 35