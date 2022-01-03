WSC men struggle on the road
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana shot nearly 54 percent from the field while keeping Wayne State winless on the road this season with a 71-55 NSIC South Division men’s basketball victory over the Wildcats Sunday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon. WSC drops to 7-6 (0-5 away from Rice Auditorium) and 4-3 in the NSIC South while the host Vikings improve to 11-2 and 5-2 in league play.
The Wildcats never led in the contest as the host Vikings jumped out quickly, taking a 10-2 lead less than 3:30 into the contest.
WSC came back and got within one at 13-12 as Jordan Janssen capped a 10-3 Wildcat run with a jumper at the 12:19 mark.
The ‘Cats were still within one, trailing 19-18 with 9:10 left in the first half, when Augustana went on a 16-4 run over the next 7:22 to take a 35-22 lead. WSC scored the last four points of the first half to close the halftime deficit to 35-26.
Augustana opened the second half making their first three shots and 8 of 11 to maintain a double digit advantage on the Wildcats, never allowing WSC a chance to get back into the game.
Jordan Janssen and Jay Saunders each scored 10 points for Wayne State.
The Wildcats shot just 37.3 percent from the field, the second-worst shooting game this season for WSC, making just 22 of 59 shots. WSC was only 3-17 from the 3-point line and 8 for 12 at the charity stripe.
The Wildcats will be at home next weekend hosting Northern State on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and MSU Moorhead Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Rice Auditorium.
Bad shooting hurts WSC women
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Wayne State shot a season-low 32.8 percent (19-58) while Augustana posted 52 percent shooting as the host Vikings defeated the Wildcats 74-63 Sunday evening in Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball played at the Sanford Pentagon. Augustana is now 7-5 and 3-5 in league play while WSC is also 7-5 and 4-4 in the NSIC South Division.
Augustana came out strong in the third quarter, making 8 of 12 shots to push the Vikings’ advantage into double digits again as the host team closed the quarter with a 55-43 lead after holding WSC to just 3-14 (21%) shooting in the quarter.
The Vikings opened the fourth quarter with a basket to take their biggest lead of the game at 57-43.
WSC scored the next six points to get within eight at 57-49, but again the Vikings stopped the run and pushed the lead back to double figures and finished with the 74-63 victory.
Junior forward Kassidy Pingel tied a career-high with 18 points to lead Wayne State in scoring. Senior guard Kylie Hammer also hit double digits with 17 points.
WSC returns home to Rice Auditorium next weekend hosting Northern State on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and MSU Moorhead Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Dodge, Howells secure FBL wins
Howells and Dodge continued to establish themselves as the two best teams in the Farmland League on Sunday. Howells defeated North Bend 69-56 and Dodge beat Wisner 75-61.
Both are the only undefeated teams remaining.
League action continues on Sunday Jan. 9 when North Bend travels to Howells, Wisner hosts Pender and West Point takes on Dodge. All games tip off at 6 p.m.
Standings: Dodge 4-0, Howells 3-0, North Bend 2-2, Pender 1-2, West Point 1-2, Wisner 0-3.