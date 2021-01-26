NVC tourney pairings announced
BASSETT — The Chambers/Wheeler Central girls and O’Neill St. Mary’s boys earned No. 1 seeds for the Niobrara Valley Conference tournaments which get underway on Saturday.
Niobrara Valley Conference girls
- Saturday — At Boyd County — 2 p.m.: No. 8 Stuart vs. No. 9 Santee; 5 p.m.: No. 7 Boyd County vs. No. 10 Niobrara/Verdigre. At O’Neill St. Mary’s — Noon: No. 6 O’Neill St. Mary’s vs. No. 11 West Holt; 4 p.m.: No. 5 Elgin Public/Pope John vs. No. 12 Neligh-Oakdale.
- Tue., Feb. 2 — At Bartlett — 6 p.m.: No. 1 Chambers/Wheeler Central vs. STU-SAN winner; 7:30 p.m.: No. 4 Summerland vs. EPPJ-NO winner. At Bassett — 6 p.m.: No. 2 North Central vs. BC-NV winner; 7:30 p.m.: No. 3 Elkhorn Valley vs. O’NSM-WH winner.
- Thurs., Feb. 4 — At Boyd County — 2 p.m.: Winners of Bartlett games; 3:30 p.m.: Winners of Bassett games.
- Sat., Feb. 6 — At Elkhorn Valley — 2 p.m.: Third-place game; 5 p.m.: Championship game.
Niobrara Valley Conference boys
- Saturday — At O’Neill St. Mary’s — 2 p.m.: No. 8 West Holt vs. No. 9 North Central; 6 p.m.: No. 7 Elkhorn Valley vs. No. 10 Summerland. At Boyd County — 3:30 p.m.: No. 5 Santee vs. No. 12 Boyd County; 6:30 p.m.: No. 6 Niobrara/Verdigre vs. No. 11 Chambers/Wheeler Central.
- Monday — At O’Neill St. Mary’s — 6 p.m.: No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s vs. WH-NC winner; 7:30 p.m.: No. 4 Elgin Public/Pope John vs. SAN-BC winner. At Stuart — 6 p.m.: No. 2 Stuart vs. vs. EV-SUM winner; 7:30 p.m.: No. 3 Neligh-Oakdale vs. N/V-CWC winner.
- Thurs., Feb. 4 — At Boyd County — 5 p.m.: Winners of O’Neill St. Mary’s games; 6:30 p.m.: Winners of Stuart games.
- Sat., Feb. 6 — At Elkhorn Valley — 3:30 p.m.: Third-place game; 6:30 p.m.: Championship game.
NHS-Columbus boys postponed
Columbus Public Schools has called off school for Tuesday, therefore the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games, scheduled for Tuesday evening in Norfolk, have been postponed.
A makeup date is still to be determined.
Norling is player of the week
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — For the second time this season and fourth time in her career, Wayne State senior forward Erin Norling has been named the Northern Sun Conference’s South Division women’s player of the week.
Norling, a 5 foot, 11 inch senior forward from Loretto, Minnesota, averaged 18 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in NSIC South Division road wins over the weekend at Upper Iowa. She accounted for 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Friday’s 84-79 win over the Peacocks and followed that with a 19 point, 12 rebound performance on Saturday in a 78-70 Wildcat win for her third double-double of the season.
Janssen player of the week again
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — For the third straight week, Wayne State junior Jordan Janssen has named the Northern Sun Conference’s men’s player of the week following his performances in two Wildcat home games against Upper Iowa over the weekend. It’s the fifth time in his Wildcat career that Janssen has been selected for the honor.
Janssen, a 6 foot, 7 inch forward from Lincoln East, averaged a double-double over the weekend with 17.5 points and 13 rebounds per game in a home split with Upper Iowa.
NC girls JV downs Neligh-Oakdale
NELIGH — Kalea Fischer scored 10 points in a two-quarter game on Thursday as the Norfolk Catholic girls junior varsity team defeated Neligh-Oakdale, 33-11.
Allison Brungardt added 7 points for the Knights.
Norfolk Catholic 22 11 — 33
Neligh-Oakdale 5 6 — 11
- NORFOLK CATHOLIC: Addison Corr 1; Aubrey Barnes 3; Tiffani Peitz 3; Channatee Robles 1; Kalea Fischer 10; Hanna Brummer 2; Allison Brungardt 7; Piper Craig 1; Saylor Fischer 2; Jacey Wolf 3.
Links, Bolts top Panther boys JV
Lincoln High’s boys junior varsity team defeated Norfolk on Thursday in Norfolk, 64-55. Then on Saturday in Lincoln, host Pius X downed the Panthers 65-50.
Jack Borgmann led Norfolk with 14 points in the game against the Lincoln High game while Brett Reestman scored 14 against Pius X.
LINCOLN HIGH 64, NORFOLK 55
- NORFOLK: Hunter Jorgenson 12; Cale Wacker 4; Taelin Baumann 5; Tanner Eisenhauer 1; Jack Borgmann 14; Brett Reestman 4; Devin Bader 13.
LINCOLN PIUS X 65, NORFOLK 50
- NORFOLK: Hunter Jorgenson 6; Cale Wacker 11; Tanner Eisenhauer 9; Ben Schoenherr 5; Jack Borgmann 5; Brett Reestman 14.
Pius X defeats NHS girls JV
LINCOLN — Amanda Sellin, Cameryn Skiff and Lauren Hinrichs scored 6 points apiece for the Norfolk girls junior varsity in a 64-26 loss to Lincoln Pius X on Saturday.
- NORFOLK: Haylee Bovee 3; Brynn Headlee 2; Amanda Sellin 6; Abbi Long 3; Cameryn Skiff 6; Lauren Hinrichs 6.
LHNE girls JV edges Patriots
LEIGH — Hannah Fouts scored 13 points to lead the Lutheran High Northeast girls junior varsity to a 32-26 come-from-behind victory over Clarkson/Leigh on Friday.
Kinsley Carr added 6 points for the Eagles.
Lutheran High Northeast 7 3 8 14 — 32
Clarkson/Leigh 7 6 9 4 — 26
- LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST: Kendra Peterson 2; Kinsley Carr 6; Kealy Ranslem 2; Shayla Raeside 2; Emmersen Scott 2; Avery Koepe 5; Hannah Fouts 13.
Farmland playoffs start Sunday
NORTH BEND — Howells wrapped up the regular season on Sunday with a 76-68 victory over Pender in the Farmland Basketball League.
In other Sunday action West Point topped North Bend 68-64 and Wisner outlasted Clarkson 68-59.
The playoffs begin Sunday at 6 p.m., when Pender travels to Wisner and Clarkson visits West Point.
The top two seeds — Dodge and Howells — have byes.
Farmland Basketball League
Final regular season standings: Dodge, 6-0; Howells, 5-1; West Point, 3-3; Wisner, 3-3; Pender, 2-4; Clarkson, 1-5; North Bend, 1-5.