Basketball
Panther boys beat by Links
LINCOLN — A late slump doomed Norfolk High in a 65-52 loss to Lincoln High on Thursday.
The maroon and white went into the fourth quarter up 47-44, but were outscored 21-5 in the final eight minutes for their third straight loss.
Kamari Moore and Jack Borgmann were tied for the team lead with 14 points apiece.
The Panthers will host Lincoln Pius X on Saturday.
Norfolk 16 10 11 5 — 52
Lincoln 20 15 9 21 — 65
NORFOLK (2-11): Kamari Moore 14; Jack Borgmann 14; Devon Bader 8; Easton Sullivan 6; Colby James 5; Taelin Baumann 2; Brett Reestman 2; Tanner Eisenhauer 1.
LINCOLN HIGH (3-10): Stats not provided.
Norfolk High girls fall to Links
LINCOLN — The Lincoln High girls improved to 10-2 with a 60-31 victory over Norfolk High on Thursday.
The Panthers (3-10) were led by nine points from both Tessa Gall and Erin Schwanebeck.
Norfolk High returns home on Saturday to face Lincoln Pius X.
Norfolk 5 10 6 10 — 31
Lincoln High 14 20 9 17 — 60
NORFOLK (3-10): Haley Bovee 1; Amber Schwanebeck 3; Tasha Eisenhauer 1; Abigail Ruda 3; Tessa Gall 9; Abbigail Long 2; Erin Schwanebeck 9; Cameryn Skiff 3.
LINCOLN HIGH (10-2): Stats not provided.
NHS reserves get big win
LINCOLN — Norfolk High defeated Lincoln high 42-39 on Thursday.
Brayden Hendershot led the team with 11 points while Mikey Foster chipped in 10.
Wrestling
Knights compete in Pierce
PIERCE — The Norfolk Catholic boys and girls teams competed in duals against Pierce and Battle Creek on Thursday.
The Knights girls competed well against a Pierce team that is ranked in the top 5 of Nebraska girls wrestling but did not win many matches. Grace Koch and Quinlyn Kennel competed well in their matches. Kennel fell 6-4 to Kenzie Parsons, who is rated in the top 3 at 185, and bumped up to wrestle her.
Jordan Aschoff avenged a couple of losses by beating AngelynSkrdla with a third period fall. Against Battle Creek the Knights split the contested matches with a couple of decisions. Ivy Vu won 8-7 and Jordan lost 4-0.
The Knights finished 4-1 in duals and will compete in the Mid-State Conference invite in Albion on Jan. 29.
The Knights boys were without the services of several wrestlers, which didn’t help the score. The Knights finish the dual season 5-11. They will compete in the Oakland-Craig invite this Saturday.
Pierce girls 61, Norfolk Catholic 6
100: Mia Sackville, PIE, won by open; 107: Hadleigh Collison, PIE, over Miranda Headley 0:11; 114: Hayle DeBoer, PIE, won by open; 120: Callie Arniold, PIE, over Ivy Vu 1:11; 126: Jordan Aschoff, NC, over Angeline Skrdla 5:09; 132: Maggie Painter, PIE, won by open; 138: Isabelle Skrdla, PIE, over Grace Koch MD 10-1; 145: Haylee Miller, PIE, won by open; 152: Katelyn Gubbels, PIE, won by open; 165: Mariah Eckert, PIE, won by open; 185: Kira Vavra, PIE, won by open; 235: Kenzie Parsons, PIE, over Quinlyn Kennel Dec 6-4.
Norfolk Catholic Girls 27, Battle Creek 15
107: Miranda Headley, NC, won by open; 114: Both open; 120: Ella Reeves, BAT, won by open; 126: Ivy Vu, NC, over Keira Hestekind Dec 8-7; 132: Alexis Hoffmann, BAT, over Jordan Aschoff Dec 4-0; 138: Grace Koch, NC, won by open; 145: Haylee Serres, NC, won by open; 152: Both open; 165: Kyra Hypes, BAT, won by open; 185: Both open; 235: Quinlyn Kennel, NC, won by open; 100: Both open.
Pierce boys 58, Norfolk Catholic 18
106: Zakary Abler, PIE, won by open; 113: Carter Fisher, NC over Corbin Pfeil Dec 2-0; 120: Eli Streff, PIE, won by open; 126: Chase Rasmussen, PIE, won by open; 132: Isaiah Adams, PIE, over Mason Dusek Fall 1:40; 138: Brock Bolling, PIE, over Kanyon Talton MD 14-2; 145: Jayden Coulter, PIE, over Noah Morland Fall 0:51; 152: Allan Olander, NC, won by open; 160: Blake Bolling, PIE, won by open; 170: Parker Sackville, PIE, over Ashten Cunningham Fall 0:55; 182: Michael Kruntorad, PIE, won by open; 195: Matt Christensen, PIE, over Shaun Clinch Fall 0:22; 220: Isaac Wilcox, NC, over Nick Erickson Dec 8-1; 285: Ben Sousek, NC, over Cooper Wachholtz Fall 1:15.
Battle Creek Boys 75, Norfolk Catholic 3
145: Conner Neuhalfen, BAT, over Noah Morland Fall 1:51; 152: Korbyn Battershaw, BAT, won by open; 160: Kaleb Kummer, BAT, won by open; 170: Wyatt Nierodzik, BAT, over Ashten Cunningham Fall 4:13; 182: Kaden Warneke, BAT, won by open; 195: Dahkota Zlomke, BAT, over Shaun Clinch Fall 3:07; 220: Kase Thompson, BAT, over Gavin Yosten Fall 0:37; 285: Dahlas Zlomke, BAT, over Ben Sousek Fall 0:28; 106: Ryan Stusse Jr., BAT, over Carter Fisher Fall 0:47; 113: Ayden Wintz, BAT, won by open; 120: Garrett Finke, BAT, won by open; 126: Jaxson Hassler, BAT, over Mason Dusek Dec 6-2; 132: Carter King, BAT, won by open; 138: Kanyon Talton, NC, over Boston Reeves SV-1 7-5.