NSAA reformats championships
The Nebraska School Activities Association Board of Directors voted 8-0 to keep the 2021 NSAA girls and boys state basketball championships in Lincoln and move to a five-day format.
The board also voted to approve a modified three-day schedule for the NSAA swimming and diving championships.
Basketball
Williamson wins in court
The Associated Press
A federal judge in North Carolina has ruled in favor of New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson in a case concerning a contract he terminated with a Florida-based marketing agent who is seeking $100 million in damages from the former Duke star.
U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, ruled on Wednesday that marketing agent Gina Ford’s contract with Williamson was void because Ford was not a licensed agent in the state at the time she met with Williamson and because the contract did not comply with key requirements outlined by the state’s sports agent law, the Uniform Athlete Agents Act.
North Star tops Panther JV boys
LINCOLN — The Lincoln North Star boys junior varsity team defeated Norfolk on Tuesday, 63-48.
Hunter Jorgenson paced the Panthers with 15 points while Tanner Eisenhauer added 10.
NORFOLK: Hunter Jorgenson 15; Cale Wacker 4; Tanner Eisenhauer 10; Jack Borgmann 5; Brett Reestmann 6; Devin Bader 8.
Norfolk girls JV picks up win
The Norfolk girls junior varsity team earned a hard-fought victory on Tuesday over Lincoln North Star, 34-27.
Amanda Sellin scored 10 points for the Panthers while Cameryn Skiff had 9.
- NORFOLK: Haylee Bovee 5; Amber Schwanebeck 4; Amanda Sellin 10; Cameryn Skiff 9; Lauren Hinrichs 6.
LHNE girls JV routs Walthill
The Lutheran High Northeast girls junior varsity team outgunned its visitors from Walthill on Tuesday, 40-6 in a game limited to two quarters.
Avery Koeppe scored 8 points for the Eagles, Kylie Herbolsheimer added 7 while Kendra Petersen and Hannah Fouts had 6 each.
Walthill 3 3 — 6
Lutheran High Northeast 24 16 — 40
- LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST: Kendra Petersen 6; Delaney Hancock 4; Kealy Ranslem 5; Shayla Raeside 2; Kylie Herbolsheimer 7; Emmerson Scott 2; Avery Koeppe 8; Tristan Buss 2; Hannah Fouts 6.
Pierce downs NC girls JV
The Pierce girls junior varsity squad defeated Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday, 24-15 in a two-quarter game. JV
Payton Simmons, Alexus Sindelar and Ealla Gaes each scored 6 points for the Bluejays while Norfolk Catholic’s Allison Brungardt led all scorers with 8.
Pierce 13 11 — 24
Norfolk Catholic 3 12 — 15
- Pierce: Payton Simmons 6; Alexus Sindelar 6;Morgan Moeller 5; Raegen Theisen 1; Ella Gaes 6.
- NORFOLK CATHOLIC: Channatee Robles 3; Allison Brungardt 8; Saylor Fischer 2; Jacey Wolf 2.
HCC tops Panther freshman boys
The Hartington Cedar Catholic boys junior varsity team slid past the Norfolk freshmen on Monday, 43-40.
Mason Merkel scored 16 points while Easton Sullivan added 13 to pace the Panthers.
Hartington Cedar Catholic 6 9 13 15 — 43
Lutheran High Northeast 14 16 7 3 — 40
- NORFOLK: Coleson Barritt 4; Easton Sullivan 13; Mason Merkel 16; CJ Hoffman 3; Rowdy Bauer 2; Peyton Vietor 2.
Christ Lutheran girls finish 1-2
The Christ Lutheran girls varsity team won one and lost two over a two-day period last weekend.
On Friday, in a game played at Lutheran High Northeast, the Tigers defeated Trinity of Madison, 47-2. Then on Saturday in Battle Creek, Christ lost to St. Paul of West Point, 33-16 and to St. John of Battle Creek 28-18.
Christ Lutheran 47, Trinity, Madison 2
- CHRIST LUTHERAN: Josie Spence 6; McKenna Wasson 3; Juliana Rojas 7; Leah Meyer 2; Natalia Delancey 5; Sophia Wolff 14; Emily Neemeyer 10.
St. Paul, West point 33, christ lutheran 16
- CHRIST LUTHERAN: Josie Spence 2; McKenna Wasson 1; Juliana Rojas 5; Natalia Delancey 3; Sophia Wolff 3; Emily Neemeyer 2.
St. John, Battle Creek 28, christ Lutheran 18
- CHRIST LUTHERAN: Josie Spence 2; McKenna Wasson 4; Juliana Rojas 2; Natalia Delancey 4; Emily Neemeyer 3; Cheyanne Johnson 2.
Dodge wins battle of unbeatens
NORTH BEND — Dodge won the battle of the unbeatens on Sunday in a 76-68 victory over Howells in the Farmland town team basketball league.
In other Sunday action, Wisner defeated North Bend 68-64 and West Point edged Clarkson 79-72. Pender was idle.
This Sunday’s schedule has North Bend at West Point, Clarkson at Wisner and Howells at Pender. Dodge has the bye week.
Farmland Basketball League
- Standings: Dodge, 6-0; Howells, 4-1; Pender, 2-3; West Point, 2-3; Wisner, 2-3; Clarkson, 1-4; North Bend, 1-4.
Plainview to host youth tourneys
PLAINVIEW — The Plainview Ballbackers are hosting youth basketball tournaments for girls and boys in grades 3-8 on Saturday and Sunday, Mar. 6 and 7.
For more information, call Jen Hodson at 402-649-2327.