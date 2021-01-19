Basketball
Janssen named player of week
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — For the second straight week, Wayne State junior Jordan Janssen has been named the Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball South Division player of the Week following his performances in two Wildcat home games against Minnesota State.
The 6-foot-7-inch forward from Lincoln East averaged averaged 21.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game in Friday’s 85-68 win and Saturday’s 80-77 loss to the Mavericks.
Janssen recorded his 29th career double-double Saturday with a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds.
Panther boys JV downs Bel East
Cale Wacker scored 18 points to lead the Norfolk boys junior varsity to a 66-47 win over Bellevue East on Saturday. Tanner Eisenhauer added 14 for the Panthers.
- NORFOLK: Hunter Jorgenson 6; Cale Wacker 18; Isaiah Graham 3; Tanner Eisenhauer 14; Jack Borgmann 3; Brett Reestman 4; Devin Bader 16; Caleb Grashorn 2.
NHS girls JV bounces Chieftains
The Norfolk girls junior varsity team trounced its visitors from Bellevue East on Saturday, 69-21.
Lauren Hinrichs led the Panthers with 16 points while Brynn Headlee added 10.
- NORFOLK: Abby Ruda 9; Brynn Headlee 10; Amanda Sellin 8; Tessa Gall 6; Abbigail Long 6; Cameryn Skiff 8; Lauren Hinrichs 16; Keri Sanne 2.
NC girls JV defeats Wayne
Addison Corr scored 10 points to lead the Norfolk Catholic girls junior varsity team to a 42-26 win over Wayne on Saturday. Channatee Robles added 9 for the Knights.
Wayne 6 6 7 7 — 26
Norfolk Catholic 15 10 14 3 — 42
- NORFOLK CATHOLIC: Addison Corr 10; Tiffani Pietz 2; Channatee Robles 9 Kalea Fischer 8; Allison Brungardt 6; Saylor Fischer 4; Morgan Miller 3.
Track and Field
Wildcat men win 5 events
WAYNE — The Wayne State men’s indoor track team won four events to open the 2021 season Saturday at the Wildcat Indoor Classic held at the Wayne State Recreation Center.
The Wildcats were joined by Augustana, Sioux Falls and Chadron State in the invitational.
Senior Cade Kalkowski had a strong start with a first-place finish in the weight throw at 66 feet, 3 inches. Cole Christoffersen was second at 62-4 with Grant Fritsch sixth at 47-11. The marks for Kalkowski and Christoffersen are both NCAA provisional qualifying marks.
Junior Noah Lilly crossed the line first in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.88 seconds with teammate Kolton Needham fifth at 9.37.
Brock Hegarty was the winner in the mile run with a time of 4:31.39 while Bailey Peckham recorded a fourth-place finish at 4:49.38.
Wayne State’s other first place finish came from Jacob Ladage in the 400-meter dash at 54.49 seconds while freshman Dylan Kneifl tied for first in the high jump clearing 6-4¾ and teammate Aaron English was third at 6-¾.
Other top Wildcat finishers included Michael Kueny second in the 600-meter run (1:26.74) and Justin Rohloff, fourth in the 60-meter dash (7.23 seconds).
Wayne State competes on Saturday at the Dakota Realty Invitational at the University of South Dakota at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion.
Wayne State women host indoor
WAYNE — The Wayne State women’s indoor track team opened the 2021 season on Saturday hosting Augustana, Chadron State and Sioux Falls in the Wildcat Indoor Invite at the WSC Recreation Center.
Freshman Megan Hansen made a stellar debut in the 60-meter hurdles with a first place finish in 9.19 seconds.
In the weight throw, junior Jadin Wagner placed second at 57-feet, 3 inches with Mckenzie Scheil third at 56-9¼”, both NCAA provisional qualifying marks.
Scheil was second in the shot put at 44-3½ with Kenzie Sullivan third, 43-8 and Wagner fourth. 41-½.
Freshman Makenna Taake came in second in the long jump (16-10) with Keyla Sambo fifth at 16-5.
In the triple jump, senior Riana Noelle was fourth at 34-1¼ with Emily Smollen fifth, also 34-1¼.
Other top Wildcat finishers were Brooke Solomon, third in the mile run (5:48.91), Brianna Crouch, fourth in the 1,000-meter run (3:26.93) and Jordyn Pester fifth in the 60-meter dash (8.21).
Wayne State is scheduled to compete on Saturday at the Dakota Realty Invitational at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion.
Dover unleashes record throws
CRETE — Doane hosted its annual Scott Nisely Memorial Classic on Saturday.
Norfolk High grad Richard Dover moved into the NAIA top 10 in the shot put and weight throw.
In the shot, Dover had a top throw of 49 feet, 10½ inches, which ranks eighth. In the weight throw, his toss of 57-2 also ranks eighth. Both marks are personal bests for Dover.
Additionally in the shot put, Matthew Campbell of Ainsworth hit a personal best with a throw of 52-9¼ to move into fifth in the NAIA.