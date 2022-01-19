NC comes back to beat Pierce
PIERCE — The Class C No. 4 Norfolk Catholic Knights rallied from a halftime deficit to beat the Pierce Bluejays on Tuesday night.
The Knights went into halftime down 18-16 but used a 19-point third quarter that would help them hold on all the way to the end.
Preston Burbach led the charge with 16 points. Ben Hammond had 11 of his own.
Norfolk Cathoic returns to action on Friday when it travels to face Class C No. 8 Lutheran High Northeast. Pierce will be at Battle Creek on Saturday.
Norfolk Catholic 6 10 19 11 — 46
Pierce 11 7 8 9 — 35
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (11-1): Ben Hammond 11; Brennen Kelley 7; Preston Burbach 16; Kade Pieper 6; Mason Timmerman 5; Nolan Fennessy 1.
PIERCE (6-8): Stats not provided.
Pierce downs Knights girls
PIERCE — Class C No. 5-rated Pierce topped the Norfolk Catholic girls 53-15 on Tuesday behind 16 points from Gina Wragge.
Elly Piper added 10 points for the Bluejays.
Norfolk Catholic (5-7) plays at Lutheran High Northeast on Friday.
Norfolk Catholic 6 3 2 4 — 15
Pierce 18 9 18 8 — 53
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (5-7): Kenzie Janssen 2; Avery Yosten 3; Addison Corr 2; Tiffani Peitz 2; Channatee Robles 2; Kalea Fischer 2; Morgan Miller 2.
PIERCE (12-3): Claudia Riggert 2; Gina Wragge 16; Alexus Sindelar 3; Morgan Moeller 9; Skylar Scholting 4; Elly Piper 10; Hadley Wragge 5; Jozy Piper 4.
Norfolk Catholic JV edges Pierce
PIERCE — The Norfolk Catholic girls junior varsity outscored Pierce 18-8 in the fourth quarter to earn a 47-45 victory on Tuesday.
Norfolk Catholic 10 12 7 18 — 47
Pierce 8 7 22 8 — 45
NORFOLK CATHOLIC: Kenzie Janssen 6; Hannah Hoesing 6; Aubrey Barnes 5; Channatee Robles 11; Hanna Brummer 4; Aspen Fischer 2; Eva Hartzell 1; Morgan Miller 3; Jacey Wolf 9.