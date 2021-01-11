Wrestling

NC competes at Wilber

WILBER — Norfolk Catholic finished 1-4 and Wakefield, 0-5 in Saturday’s Wilber-Clatonia duals.

Kenyon Talton (132) and Francisco Mendez (160) both finished 4-1 on the day for the Knights while Giovani Salcedo (220) and Ryan Weaver were 3-1 and 4-1 respectively for the Trojans.

- Team scores: Norfolk Catholic 51, Wakefield 18; Logan View 57, Norfolk Catholic 24; Wahoo Neumann 36, Norfolk Catholic 36; Wilber-Clatonia 45, Norfolk Catholic 33; Milford 69, Norfolk Catholic 0; Milford 69, Wakefield 6; Wilber-Clatonia 54, Wakefield 27; Logan View 74, Wakefield 6; Wahoo Neumann 48, Wakefield 27.

- Norfolk Catholic — 106/113: Dominic Liess, 3-2; 126: Noah Morland, 1-4; 132: Kanyon Talton, 4-1; 138: Carter Wattier, 1-4; 145: Allan Olander, 3-2; 152: Noah Wattier, 3-2.

n 160: Francisco Mendez, 4-1; 170: Brandon Kollars, 3-2; 182: Ben Morland, 2-3; 195: Javier Hernandez, 0-1; 220: Caden Arens, 1-3; 285: Josh Gubbels, 0-1.

- Wakefield — 106: Samuel Chase, 3-2; 126: Francisco Tapia, 0-5; 132/138: Caleb Chase, 0-5; 132/138: Kolton Fischer, 0-5; 145/152: Jeremiah Chase, 2-3; 145: Maynor Ortega, 0-1.

n 152/160: Gabriel Lamprecht, 1-4; 170: Mitchell Fischer, 1-3; 182: Bradley Haglund, 0-5; 195: Christopher Ochoa, 1-4; 220: Giovani Salcedo, 3-1; 285: Rylan Weaver, 4-1.

Swimming

Lincoln East tops Panthers

Lincoln East’s girls and boys both earned dual victories over Norfolk at the Norfolk Family YMCA on Saturday.

The Spartan girls downed the Panthers 91-85 while the East boys were 126-57 winners over the host team.

“It was good to swim against a quality opponent in Lincoln East,” Panther coach David Nelson said. “They pushed our swimmers to better times and we had a great time competing against them. The girls events came down to the last two events.”

Girls: Lincoln East 91, Norfolk 85

(Winner and top Norfolk finisher)

- 200 medley relay: 1. Norfok (Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, Maggie Waddington), 1:53.98; 200 freestyle: 1. Marzia Gasparini, NOR, 2:00.82; 200 individual medley: 1. Jacobs, NOR, 2:18.84; 50 freestyle: 1. Aubrey Fornander, LE, 26:50; 2. Waddington, NOR, 26.62; 100 butterfly: 1. Olberding, NOR, 1:02.09; 100 freestyle: 1. Harthoorn, NOR, 55.72; 500 freestyle: 1, Gasparini, NOR, 5:24.93.

- 200 freestyle relay: 1. Lincoln East, 1:44.51; 2. Norfolk (Jacobs, Kiran Walker, Sierra Rader, Gasparini), 1:50.08; 100 backstroke: 1. Harthoorn, NOR, 1:03.81; 100 breaststroke: 1. Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:08.53; 2. Jacobs, NOR, 1:09.00; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk (Harthoorn, Gasparini, Waddington, Olberding), 3:50. 69.

Boys: Lincoln East 126, Norfolk 57

(Winner and top Norfolk finisher)

- 200 medley relay: 1. Norfok (Tim Spray, Mason Olmer, Benjamin Spray, Nathan Filipi), 1:47/20; 200 freestyle: 1. Seth Lee, LE, 1:55.65; 2. T. Spray, 1:57.60; 200 individual medley: 1. Olmer, NOR, 2:05.01; 50 freestyle: 1. Ian Paup, LE, 22.11; 4. Brady Faltys, NOR, 27.92; 100 butterfly: 1. Paup, LE, 55.29; 2. Olmer, 55.96; 100 freestyle: 1. Lee, LE, 52.93; 4. Peyton Flohr, 1:00.99; 500 freestyle: 1. B. Spray, 5:09.80.

- 200 freestyle relay: 1. Lincoln East, 1:35.39; 3. Norfolk (Owen Ash, Faltys, Flohr, Trey Foecking), 1:52.57; 100 backstroke: 1. Tanner Spence, LE, 1:01.26; 2. B. Spray, 1:02.01; 100 breaststroke: 1. Matthew Schlegelmilch, LE, 1:03.89; 4. T. Foecking, NOR, 1:18.49; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Lincoln East, 3:34.20; 2. Norfolk (Olmer, Filipi, T. Spray, B. Spray), 3:35.19.

Basketball

Wildcat women fall to CSP

WAYNE — For the second straight day, Concordia-St. Paul shot over 50 percent from the field as the Golden Bears invaded Rice Auditorium and left with a 93-86 Northern Sun Conference, South Division win Wayne State on Saturday, College Saturday afternoon.

Wayne State took an 11-0 lead but it was short-lived as Concordia-St. Paul scored the next 12 points.

The visiting Golden Bears surged to a double-digit lead early in the second quarter thanks to a 14-1 run and held a 36-24 lead three minutes into the second quarter.

The Wildcats cut it to 46-40 on an Erin Norling 3-pointer before the Golden Bears finished the half with a 49-40 lead.

The game of runs continued in the third quarter as the Golden Bears took a 67-53 lead at the 3:50 mark following a Riley Wheatcraft trey.

The Wildcats then closed the stanza with 15 straight points and took a 68-67 lead to end the fourth.

CSP took control at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run. Wayne State pulled to within four at 81-77 on a pair of Kylie Hammer free throws with 3:12 to play, but the ’Cats could not get any closer. CSP closed out the game at the line for the 93-86 win.

Norling led Wayne State with a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds. Junior guard Kylie Hammer scored 20 points while senior guard Halley Busse adding 19.

