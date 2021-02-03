Knights earn scholarships
Wrold-Herald News Service
Three Norfolk Catholic senior athletes will continue their education and football careers at the next level.
Jackson Clausen will play for the University of Nebraska at Kearney while his Knight teammates Cayden Cunningham and Austin Meikle will wear the colors of Nebraska Wesleyan.
Athletes from Allen, Boone Central, Emerson-Hubbard, Oakland-Craig, Stanton and Wheeler Central also signed letters of intent.
Area Signees
- Allen: Kobe Kumm, Doane football.
- Boone Central: Jordan Stopak, UNK cross country.
- Emerson-Hubbard: Zach Shanks, Morningside football.
- Norfolk Catholic: Jackson Clausen, UNK football; Cayden Cunningham, Austin Meikle, Dakota Wesleyan football.
- Oakland-Craig: Mike Brands, UNK football; Caden Nelson, Sioux Falls football.
- Stanton: Sutton Pohlman, Chadron State football.
- Wheeler Central: Morgan Ramsey, Mid Plains-North Platte volleyball.
Football
Huskers eye top-25 class
Wrold-Herald News Service
Will the Huskers finish with another top-25 recruiting class?
Coach Scott Frost accomplished that with his first three classes. According to the 247Sports composite — which combines rankings from multiple services — the Huskers’ classes at the time they signed were ranked No. 23 in 2018, No. 17 in 2019 and No. 20 in 2020.
The rest of the 2021 class, which will be Frost’s fourth, will officially sign Wednesday after most of the players did so in December.
As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, here’s a look at where the Huskers’ class ranks on various services:
- 247Sports composite: No. 20 overall, No. 5 Big Ten (No. 2 West)
- 247Sports: No. 25 overall, No. 7 Big Ten (No. 3 West)
- Rivals: No. 19 overall, No. 4 Big Ten (No. 2 West)
- ESPN: No. 33 overall, No. 7 Big Ten (No. 4 West)*
*ESPN’s rankings haven’t been updated since Dec. 16.
Lohr to walk on at Nebraska
World-Herald News Service
LINCOLN — The best player on one of the best teams in Oklahoma, Grant Lohr, has committed to walk on to the Nebraska football program.
Lohr is also the son of former Husker defensive lineman Jason Lohr, who played in 45 career games and had 92 career tackles over six seasons (1998-2003) at NU.
But Lohr is a top player in his own right, leading Jenks to a state title as a running back on offense and a safety on defense.
Lohr rushed for 1,355 yards and 22 touchdowns on offense and had 90 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Jenks won its 17th state title in school history in December.
Nebraska has now surpassed the 20-player mark for 2021 walk-ons, and Lohr becomes the latest “son of a Husker” to walk on at NU, joining Derek Branch (Troy Branch), Matthew Schuster (Brian Schuster), Michael Booker, Jr. (Michael Booker, Sr.), and Sam Hoskinson (Matt Hoskinson).
Basketball
NHS freshman boys win three
The Norfolk freshman boys team picked up a road win on Saturday, defeating Lincoln North Star 55-44.
Easton Sullivan scored 17 points to lead the Panthers.
Then on Monday and Tuesday the Panthers won home games against Pierce and Grand Island.
In the Pierce game, Mason Merkel led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points while Coleson Barritt’s 15 points paced Norfolk in the victory over Grand Island.
Norfolk 11 16 17 11 — 55
Lincoln North Star 9 9 11 15 — 44
- NORFOLK: Coleson Barritt 8; Easton Sullivan 17; Mason Merkel 7; CJ Hoffman 6; Rowdy Bauer 11; Adam Heinemann 3, Brayden Hendershot 3.
Pierce 8 8 7 12 — 35
Norfolk 8 11 11 12 — 42
- NORFOLK: Coleson Barritt 3; Easton Sullivan 13; Mason Merkel 16; Rowdy Bauer 10.
Grand Island 8 21 8 6 — 43
Norfolk 16 7 13 14 — 50
- NORFOLK: Coleson Barritt 15; Easton Sullivan 7; Mason Merkel 14; Rowdy Bauer 9; CJ Hoffman 5.
NHS freshman girls rock GI
Norfolk’s freshman girls team breezed past their visitors from Grand Island on Tuesday, 54-14.
Nevaeh Brown and Brylee Severence both scored 11 points to lead the Panthers in scoring.
Grand Island 6 4 2 2 — 14
Norfolk 15 18 12 9 — 54
- Norfolk: Nevaeh Brown 11; Brylee Severence 11; Tasha Eisenhauer 10; Miley Wichman 7; Emerson Waldow 6; Payton Schnoor 6; Raina Andreasen 2; Brooklynn Beckman 1.
NC girls 9th-10th 2nd in tourney
WEST POINT — The Norfolk Catholic 9th and 10th-grade girls team finished as runner-up in the Guardian Angels tournament on Saturday.
The Knights defeated Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur in the semifinals 43-10 before falling to the host Bluejays, 49-21 in the final.
Norfolk Catholic finishes its season with a record of 5-1.
Semifinal
Norfolk Catholic 14 13 7 9 — 43
BRLD 0 4 6 0 — 10
- Norfolk Catholic: Addison Corr 4; Aubrey Barnes 9; Channatee Robles 4; Hanna Brummer 4; Allison Brungardt 4; Saylor Fischer 5; Morgan Miller 8; Jacey Wolf 5.
- Bancroft-Rosalie/lyons-decatur: Camryn Braehmer 5; Tristen Parker 2; Alex Dinville 3.
Championship Game
Guardian Angels CC 13 13 16 7 — 49
Norfolk Catholic 4 4 4 9 — 21
- Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Sydney Hutchinson 1; Isabel Hass 11; Kelsey Steffen 11; Amber Kreikemeier 4; Reese Throener 4; Leah Jansen 9; Brynn Baumert 9.
- Norfolk Catholic: Grace Fanta 2; Addison Corr 2; Aubrey Barnes 1; Channatee Robles 8; Allison Brungardt 2; Piper Craig 2; Morgan Miller 4.