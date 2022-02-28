Basketball
Norfolk High’s season ends
LINCOLN — After trailing 11-9, Lincoln Southwest outscored the Norfolk High girls 22-6 in the second quarter to pick up a 65-35 win on Saturday in the Class A, District 5 tournament semifinals.
Tessa Gall led the Panthers with 11 points while Erin Schwanebeck added nine.
Norfolk ended its season with a 6-17 record.
Norfolk 11 6 7 11 — 35
Lincoln Southwest 9 22 15 19 — 65
NORFOLK (6-17): Haley Bovee 2; Tasha Eisenhauer 3; Tessa Gall 11; Abbigail Long 2; Erin Schwanebeck 9; Cameryn Skiff 5; Lauren Hinrichs 3.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST (18-5): Aniya Seymore 5; Taryn Ling 4; Freddie Wallace 14; Nyabuoy Buom 2; Kennadi Williams 19; McKenna Rathbun 6; Brinly Christensen 11; Trumyne Lee 4.
Moore helps Iowa Wesleyan win
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — The Iowa Wesleyan women defeated Haskell Indians Nation University 84-59 to win the Continental Athletic Conference Championship on Sunday.
Junior Kyla Moore finished with 19 points, going 5-for-8 from 3-point range with four of them coming in the first quarter. She also had five rebounds and an assist.
Moore previously played for Norfolk High and Northeast Community College.
Softball
Wayne State falls in tournament
TOPEKA, Kan. — Central Missouri used a six-run fifth inning and three more runs in the sixth inning to rally past Wayne State 10-2 Sunday evening at the Washburn Invitational. The Jennies improved to 3-9 with the win while WSC fell to 2-9.
Paiton Tornberg went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles for the Wildcats. Kortney Buresh, Michaela Smith, Vidlak and Husing each added singles. Freshman starter Sam Felt was tagged with the loss in 4 1/3 innings of work. Callie Carraher and Grace Lucka also worked in the circle in relief.
Earlier on Sunday, Pittsburg State sophomore pitcher Hannah Harrison limited Wayne State to just four hits while striking out seven batters to blank the Wildcats 6-0.
On Saturday, Wayne State fell to Washburn 13-1 and lost to Emporia State 13-2, both in five innings.
Football
All-star rosters announced
Twenty area players and three coaches have been selected to participate in the 2022 Sertoma 8-Man Football All-Star game on Saturday, June 18 at Hastings College.
Of the players participating, 15 will be playing for Team East, including Lutheran High Northeast running back Keaton Ranslem and Class D Elite Eight captain Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge. Mike Speirs of Howells-Dodge is among the area coaches.
Aidan Hedstrom of O’Neill St. Mary’s and Caid McCart of Artkinson West Holt will be among the five area players on Team West, which does not include any area coaches.
Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.
Sertoma 8-man all-star game area players
East: R.J. Bayer, Howells-Dodge; Mitchell Beeson, Clarkson/Leigh; Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge; Logan Bokemper, Wakefield; Kamden Dusatko, Stanton; Dalton Gieselman, Bloomfield; Evan Haisch, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Eli Hays, Clarkson/Leigh; Josh Oleson, Allen; Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis; Jake Peitz, Hartington-Newcastle; Keaton Ranslem, Lutheran High Northeast; Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger; Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Colton Wright, Elgin Public/Pope John.
East Coaches: Mike Speirs, Howells-Dodge; Mike Hassler, Wakefield; Luke Dobbins, Howells-Dodge.
West: Aidan Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s; Carson Jones, Neligh-Oakdale; Caid McCart, West Holt; Logan Mueller, Summerland; Dolan Pospichal, North Central.
Baseball
Wayne State drops 2 of 3
ST. CHARLES, Missouri — The Wildcats dropped the first and third games, but took the second game on Sunday in a three game series against Lindenwood over the weekend.
Wayne State is now 2-4 on the season.
In the first game, the host Lions began a scoring surge in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run inning to take the lead for good at 5-3 and added four more runs in the seventh for a 9-3 advantage.
Hanson finished 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and two RBI for WSC at the plate. Freshman reliever Jackson Shelburne suffered the loss in three innings of work charged with two runs on two hits.
WSC opened the scoring in the second game on Sunday with a three-run first inning. Chris Cornish had an RBI double while Travis Baily and Nick Barnett each added run-scoring singles in the inning as the ‘Cats opened the game with five hits in the first frame.
The Wildcats added two runs in the sixth inning for a 5-0 advantage. Andrew Hanson’s two-run double to left field brought home Cade Lynam and Alex Logelin, who both singled.
Sintek worked five scoreless innings to notch the pitching win, allowing just three hits with four strikeouts and five walks. Cade Lynam was 2 for 4 at the plate scoring three runs to lead Wayne State at the plate.
In the fourth inning of the finale, Hanson doubled, stole third base and scored on a Lion throwing error for the first Wildcat run. WSC tied the score in the fifth when Conner Fiene walked and came home on a Noah Roberts single to make the score 2-2.
But the host Lions pushed across five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good at 7-2.
Hanson had two of Wayne State’s four hits in the game, going 2 for 4 with a double. Junior starter Ryan Obrecht (0-2) suffered the pitching loss, yielding six runs over 4⅔ innings work.
Wayne State is slated to play a doubleheader at William Jewell in Liberty, Missouri Wednesday at 12 p.m.
Track and field
WSC’s Scheil places in 2 events
MANKATO, Minn. — McKenzie Scheil placed in two events, earning All-NSIC honors in the shot put, to lead the Wayne State College women as they wrapped up competition Saturday at the Northern Sun Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships. The Wildcats placed ninth out of 15 teams with 19 points.
Scheil, a graduate of Fillmore Central, earned All-NSIC honors on Saturday with a third place finish in the shot put at 46 feet, 9 inches. She was one of three Wildcats to place in the event as Kendra Paasch, a junior from West Point-Beemer, finished sixth at 43-11 ¾ followed by Clearwater junior Brooklynn Chipps, who took seventh with a top mark of 43-3.
Hegarty earns NSIC award
WAYNE — Brock Hegarty of Wayne State College was named the 2021-22 NSIC Elite 18 Award winner for men’s indoor track & field. Hegarty was presented the award during the post championship ceremony Saturday evening at the NSIC Indoor Track & Field Championships, which were held the past two days at Myers Field House in Mankato, Minnesota. Hegarty has now earned the NSIC Elite 18 Award on two occasions, as he was the 2019 NSIC Outdoor Track & Field recipient.
Hegarty is a graduate student majoring in computer science and holds a 4.00 grade point average. The Fremont, Nebraska native finished 14th in the 1000-meter run Friday at the NSIC Championships with a time of 2:39.76. Entering the NSIC Indoor Track and Field Championships, Hegarty ranked 17th in the NSIC in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:00.11 ran at the USD Alumni Track & Field Meet on February 5. He was also 12th in the NSIC in the 1000-meter run with a time of 2:34.78 ran at the Lancer Last Chance on February 12.
Moeller sets WSC record
MANKATO, Minn. — Pierce freshman Logan Moeller set a new school record in the triple jump, earning All-NSIC honors with a second place finish, and earned two medals to lead the Wayne State College men’s indoor track and field team at the 2022 Northern Sun Conference Indoor Championships held Friday. The Wildcats finished the meet in seventh place with 40 points (most points scored by WSC since 2018) and had two All-NSIC finishers.
Moeller opened the prelims Saturday morning in the triple jump with a leap of 48 feet, 6 inches, which was an NCAA provisional mark and new WSC school record that earned him second place in the event and All-NSIC honors. The previous school record of 48’ 4½” was shared by Mark Vollmer in 1988 and Brady Metz in 2017. Moeller also collected a fourth place finish in the long jump Friday with a top mark of 23’ ¾”.
Wayne State’s other All-NSIC performer was high jumper Dylan Kneifl, who achieved an NCAA provisional mark clearing the bar at 6’ 8 ¾” to place third in the event.
WSC earned two medals in the weight throw as Cole Christoffersen came in fifth place with a top mark of 60’ 8” while teammate Grant Fritsch took sixth at 57’ 3 ½”.