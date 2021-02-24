Panthers to host Lincoln High
LINCOLN — The Norfolk boys team (7-15) has earned the No. 4 seed in the A-2 district tournament that begins Friday.
The Panthers will host fifth-seeded and 1-17 Lincoln High on Friday at 5 p.m.
Should the Panthers win, they would advance to the district semifinals and play at top-seeded Millard North on Saturday in a 3 p.m. contest.
The other semifinal has No. 3 seed Grand Island at N. 2 Gretna, also on Saturday.
The championship game is Monday at the home of the highest-remaining seed.
Soccer
Hester named soccer coach
WAYNE — Wayne State Director of Athletics Mike Powicki has announced that Emily Hester has been hired as head women’s soccer coach.
She is the 10th head coach in program history and replaces Joe Cleary, who resigned in December after four years as head coach and six years total with the Wildcat program.
Hester comes to Wayne State after spending the last three seasons as head coach at Shepherd University in West Virginia, an NCAA Division II school.
Other coaching stops for Hester include two years as an assistant at Division I Southern Utah, one year (2015) at Chicago State and one year (2014) as an assistant at Southwest Minnesota State
A native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Hester graduated from Bellevue University in 2014 where she had a standout playing career. She was a three-time all-MCAC second team selection and a three-time MCAC scholar athlete, helping the Bruins to three MCAC regular season championships and four NAIA national tournament appearances.
Hester inherits a Wayne State team that finished 6-9-4 overall and 6-7-2 in the NSIC in the 2019 season. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Volleyball
Iowa Central sweeps Hawks
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Northeast Community College ran into a buzz saw on Tuesday, falling to Iowa Central in straight sets, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18.
Carly Hirsch and Payton Weber led the Hawks in kills with 11 and 10 respectively. Jamie Bonifas dished out 24 assists while Lexi Kapales handled 21 digs.
Northeast is now 3-10 on the season, 2-9 ijn the Iowa Community College Athletic Association and are back in action at home on Saturday afternoon when they welcome North Iowa Area Community College. First serve is set for 1 p.m.