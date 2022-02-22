BASEBALL
Wildcats drop rubber game
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State used a five-run second inning to keep the lead for good as the host Gorillas posted a 9-5 non-conference win over Wayne State Monday afternoon to take two of three games in Wayne State’s season opening series. WSC is now 1-2 on the year while PSU is 4-6.
Wayne State jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when leadoff batter Cam Madsen singled and later scored on a bases loaded walk to Noah Roberts for the first run. The second run came when Alex Logelin singled and later stole home.
The host Gorillas scored five runs in the second inning on three hits to take a 5-2 lead.
Logelin led the ‘Cats at the plate going 3 for 5 with a homer, double and RBI. Hanson added a solo homer for the other WSC extra base hit.
Starting pitcher Cade Herrmann was charged with the loss in 1⅔ innings of work.
Wayne State is scheduled to play a three game non-conference series at Lindenwood in St. Charles, Missouri Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
CBA negotiations heating up
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with new intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and owners made a pair of slight moves toward locked-out players but put off big-ticket bargaining issues until later.
With a week or perhaps a little more time left to preserve openers on March 31, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the work stoppage began on Dec. 2.
New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor were among 10 players who were at a pair of sessions during a five-hour span.
MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a fraction of the $115 million the union has asked for.
Clubs also increased their proposal for a lottery for the amateur draft from the top three picks to the top four. Players have asked for the top eight.
Basketball
NHS varsity girls district info
The Panthers have been placed in district A-5. The team’s semifinal game will be against Lincoln Southwest on Saturday at 5 p.m.
The winner will face either Lincoln Southeast or Lincoln East for the district title on March 1.
Panther JV girls drop two
Norfolk High lost two games on Friday and Saturday. They fell to Lincoln Northeast on Friday 47-43 and Lincoln East on Saturday 59-20.
Emerson Waldow led the scoring in the first game with 12 points. In the second game, Brynn Headlee led the Panthers with 11 points.
Howard suspended five games
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000 for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head, triggering a postgame melee.
The Big Ten Conference also on Monday suspended three players one game for the altercation following the 15th-ranked Badgers’ 77-63 win on Sunday: Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II, and Jahcobi Neath of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000 for violating the conference’s sportsmanship policy, but was not suspended.
Football
WSC names offensive coordinator
Special to the Daily News
Wayne State College football coach Logan Masters announced Tuesday that former Wildcat football player Collin Prosser had been hired as offensive coordinator of the Wildcat football program.
“I am excited to announce Collin Prosser as our offensive coordinator,” Masters said. “Collin in a tremendous football coach and has had success everywhere he’s coached. He fits our program’s culture perfectly and is a relentless recruiter. Extremely excited to have Collin and his family back home at Wayne State.”
Prosser played at Wayne State from 2005 to 2008 and was a teammate of Masters’ as the two helped the Wildcats to the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2008 along with a Mineral Water Bowl berth in the 2007 season. He served as a captain for the Wildcat team in his 2008 senior season and was a tight end, fullback and offensive lineman during his time at Wayne State.
NFL and XFL to collaborate
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is collaborating with the XFL for player safety and health data.
The XFL, which plans to relaunch in 2023, will be working with the NFL on physical and mental fitness programs for players, the study of playing surfaces and equipment, and the sharing of game trends and data.
Also potentially in the works between the leagues could be international football development and scouting, and officiating, including the testing of game rules for player protection as well as technologies to enhance officiating.
Golf
NGA announces 2022 schedule
OMAHA — Entries open for the Nebraska Golf Association’s championships on March 1, and the schedule is full of opportunities for golfers of all ages to compete at some of the top courses across the state.
Entries will officially open at 8 a.m. on March 1 for these championships. Introduced in 2021, there will once again be a separate entry deadline for exempt players of the NGA’s men’s championships. Exempt players will need to enter at least one week prior to the championship deadline to guarantee their exempt status. If they enter after that deadline, their spot in the field will only be determined by order of entry.