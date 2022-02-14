Panthers show out at HAC
Norfolk High’s athletes had a record-setting day at the Heartland Athletic Conference invite over the weekend.
Maggie Waddington broke a 31-year-old record in the 50 freestyle. The 200 freestyle relay team broke the school record again in finals with the combination of Waddington, Elsie Olberding, Adeline Olberding and Joslyn Jacobs.
Olberding also broke the girls school record in the 200 IM, a record held by teammate Joslyn Jacobs.
The Panthers had two HAC champs: the girls 200 medley relay and Jacobs in the 100 backstroke.
On the boys end Tim Spray led the way with state-qualifying times in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
“Every athlete dropped time in their events,” coach David Nelson said. “We feel like our team will be strong at the state level in two weeks.”
As teams, Norfolk’s boys finished seventh and the girls finished fourth.
Norfolk Girls Results
200 medley relay: 1. Norfolk (Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, Adeleine Olberding, Maggie Waddington) 1:47.36; 200 freestyle: 8. A. Olberding, 2:02.07; 200 IM: 2. E. Olberding, 2:09.51; 100 butterfly: 2. Jacobs, 58.03; 16. Isabel Calvillo, 1:10.35; 100 freestyle: 6. Waddington, 54.21; 500 freestyle: 5. A. Olberding, 5:31.84; 200 freestyle relay: 3. Norfolk (Waddington, A. Olberding, E. Olberding, Jacobs) 1:39.30; 100 backstroke: 1. Jacobs, 57.62; 100 breaststroke: 2. E. Olberding, 1:05.75; 400 freestyle relay: 9. Norfolk (Sierra Rader, Elizabeth Wicker, Cecilia Kahn, Danielle Carney) 4:03.11.
Norfolk BOYS Results
200 medley relay: 8. Norfolk (Timothy Spray, Emmett Haake, Teagan Cleveland, Nathan Filipi) 1:47.69; 200 freestyle: 6. Spray, 1:47.23; 14. Filipi, 1:56.30; 200 IM: 11. Cleveland, 2:08.89; 13. Haake, 2:12.15; 14. T. Foecking, 2:14.51; 100 butterfly: 11. Cleveland, 56.58; 100 freestyle: 14. Peyton Flohr, 53.22; 500 freestyle: 3. Spray, 4:52.73; 8. Haake, 5:08.14; 11. Fillipi, 5:11.09; 12. Foecking, 5:15.48; 200 freestyle relay: 11. Norfolk (Owen Ash, Brady Faltys, Flohr, Foecking) 1:38.88; 400 freestyle relay: 6. (Spray, Foecking, Flohr, Cleveland) 3:25.76.
Basketball
Hawks go big from three
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Three-point shooting was the name of the game for the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team Saturday, as they defeated Marshalltown Community College 64-38.
The Hawks (9-17, 6-10 ICCAC) started off on the right foot when Ashley Hassett (Hershey) hit a 3-pointer to grab an early 3-0 lead and never looked back.
They went on to have the edge at the end of the first quarter 12-7, and by halftime they had extended that advantage to 28-18. The second half saw much of the same as the Hawks were able to cruise to victory.
As a team the Hawks shot 42.3 percent from beyond the arc and were able to hold the Tigers to just 13 percent from the three-point line.
The Hawks will return home to face Des Moines Area Community College for the second time this month. The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Decker’s big day not enough
COLUMBUS — The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team took on in-state opponent Central Community College Saturday, dropping the highly-contested matchup 81-71.
The Hawks (4-19, 0-12 ICCAC) clearly listened to the message from head coach Dan Anderson after he stated that he wanted to see his team start a little quicker, as they jumped out to an early 7-2 lead.
The Raiders would crawl back as the first half saw both teams swap the lead multiple times. The Hawks took a 34-33 halftime advantage into the locker room, but lost touch of the Raiders in the second half.
Evan Decker (Omaha) shined Saturday, recording a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, 10 of which came on the defensive end.
The Hawks will square off with Des Moines Area Community College for the final time this season. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Wildcat men take down CSP
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Wayne State’s men’s basketball team took down Concordia-St. Paul 80-64 Saturday evening in NSIC South Division play.
The Wildcats move to 13-10 overall and 10-7 in conference play while the Golden Bears drop to 3-23 overall and 2-17 in NSIC contests.
Heading into the second media timeout, WSC led by three at 22-19. Wayne State was not able to pull away as the Golden Bears took their first lead in the contest at 31-29 with 5:19 remaining in the first half.
Wayne State answered blows from the Golden Bears and the game was tied up three more times before halftime.
The Golden Bears pushed their lead to as many as four but at the halftime break Concordia-St. Paul led by just one at 41-40.
Some free throws by the Golden Bears opened the second half, increasing the CSP lead to three just 15 seconds into the second. Wayne State answered with a basket from senior forward Ben Dentlinger and a 3-pointer from Eagins to take the lead back for good with 17:27 to go in the contest.
Eagins had a team-high 22 points in the game to go with five rebounds while Mohr made 5-10 from downtown for 15 points and led the team with seven assists in the game.
Dentlinger had a double-double in the contest with a team-leading 11 rebounds to go with 12 points and also recorded four blocks for the Wildcats.
Wayne State will visit Southwest Minnesota State Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m.