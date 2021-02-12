Basketball
Top-ranked Crofton tops NC
CROFTON — Ella Wragge scored 16 points and Jayden Jordan added 13 as Class C No. 1 Crofton rolled past visiting Norfolk Catholic 56-36 on Thursday.
Crofton center Lacey Sprakel did not score but pulled down a team-leading 8 rebounds.
Avery Yosten had a double-double for the Knights with 11 points and 11 rebounds while Kalea Fischer had 7 points and Elly Piper, 7 boards.
Norfolk Catholic is 9-11 and visits Stanton on Friday. Crofton improved to 19-3 and is at Randolph on Friday.
Norfolk Catholic 11 5 9 11 — 36
Crofton 15 14 16 11 — 56
- NORFOLK CATHOLIC (9-11): Mary Fennessy 6; Kalea Fischer 7; Elly Piper 4; Jozy Piper 4; Channatee Robles 2; Avery Yosten 11; Allison Brungardt 2.
- CROFTON (19-3): Kaley Einrem 4; Allie Dahl 2; Ella Wragge 16; Jayden Jordan 13; Blair Jordan 3; Ellie Tramp 3; Caitlin Guenther 2; Vanessa Sprakel 13.
Knights JV squad defeated
Norfolk Catholic girls JV squad fell to Crofton 40-17 on Thursday.
Tiffani Peitz led Norfolk Catholic with six points.
Norfolk Catholic JV 4 4 0 9 — 17
Crofton 6 10 18 6 — 40
- NCJV: Addison Corr 4, Tiffani Peitz 6, Saylor Fischer 5, Morgan Miller 2.
Bowling
Wayne boys make final eight
LINCOLN — The Wayne boys finished 1-2 in the team competition on Tuesday at the Nebraska School Activities Association-sanctioned state bowling championship at Sun Valley Lanes.
The Blue Devils opened with a 3-2 loss to Millard North, then defeated Lexington 3-0 in the consolation bracket before suffering elimination at the hands of Lincoln Pius X, 3-1.
Members of the Wayne boys team were Tanner Sievers, Peyton Reisberg, James Dorcey, Calvin Starzl, Brogan Foote, Shayne Geidner and Carter Fernau.
On Monday, Starzl qualified for the single-elimination portion of the boys individual competition and was defeated in the first round by eventual state champion, Cole Macaluso of Fremont, 491-324.