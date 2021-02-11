Track and field
Campbell earns GPAC honor
SIOUX CITY — Matthew Campbell of Doane has been honored by the Great Plains Athletic Conference by being names field athlete of the week after posting a personal-best in the shot put of 54 feet, 1¼ inches during the Concordia Classic on Saturday in Seward.
With the toss, the senior from Ainsworth moved into sixth place nationally.
Campbell also competed in the weight throw and just missed a personal-best with a heave of 61-7. Campbell won both events.
Basketball
Dodge, Howells to meet for title
NORTH BEND — The top two seeded town teams, Dodge and Howells, won their semifinal games on Sunday and will face off this Sunday for the championship of the Farmland Basketball League.
Dodge downed Wisner in one semi, 64-59, while Howells edged West Point, 76-73, in the other.
Dodge finished the regular season undefeated while Howells suffered just one loss — to Dodge.
Howells visits Dodge this Sunday for the championship. Opening tip is set for 6 p.m.