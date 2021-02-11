Track and field

Campbell earns GPAC honor

SIOUX CITY — Matthew Campbell of Doane has been honored by the Great Plains Athletic Conference by being names field athlete of the week after posting a personal-best in the shot put of 54 feet, 1¼ inches during the Concordia Classic on Saturday in Seward.

With the toss, the senior from Ainsworth moved into sixth place nationally.

Campbell also competed in the weight throw and just missed a personal-best with a heave of 61-7. Campbell won both events.

Basketball

Dodge, Howells to meet for title

NORTH BEND — The top two seeded town teams, Dodge and Howells, won their semifinal games on Sunday and will face off this Sunday for the championship of the Farmland Basketball League.

Dodge downed Wisner in one semi, 64-59, while Howells edged West Point, 76-73, in the other.

Dodge finished the regular season undefeated while Howells suffered just one loss — to Dodge.

Howells visits Dodge this Sunday for the championship. Opening tip is set for 6 p.m.

Wingett finds home at South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — From a star basketball player at Winnebago High School to a Division I basketball player for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, David Wingett has had much success but not without ups and downs along the way.

GACC wins C2 tussle in overtime

WEST POINT — Pender may not be state-ranked, but the Pendragons gave No. 2-rated Guardian Angels Central Catholic everything it wanted, and more, in a Class C2 showdown here Tuesday night.

BASKETBALL: Guardian Angels Central Catholic girls 69, Pender 67 OT

The lead changed hands nine times during the game, but once the game went to overtime, the Guardian Angels Central Catholic girls basketball team, ranked No. 2 in Class C2, refused to relinquish the lead--despite a tie at 61--and held on to defeat Pender Tuesday night 69-67.