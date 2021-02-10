Diving
Walker wins Kearney invite
KEARNEY — Norfolk’s Kiran Walker took home the gold medal on Tuesday, winning the girls portion of the Kearney diving invitational with a score of 342.70.
The Panthers’ Breydn Luna was sixth in the boys competition with 280 points.
Volleyball
Ellsworth defeats Hawks in 4
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Northeast Community College fell to 1-5 on the season in a four-set road loss to Ellsworth Community College, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18, 25-20.
Carly Hirsch led the Hawks with 13 kills while Payton Weber and Liz Christensen added 12 apiece.
Christensen also added four service aces. Lexi Kapales had 25 digs and Jamie Bonifas provided 32 set assists.
The Hawks are back in action on Thursday when they host Des Moines Area Community College. First serve is set for 5 p.m. at the Cox Activiites Center
Athletics
ICCAC revises guidelines
Beginning Monday, the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference — of which Northeast Community College is a member — will allow a limited number of fans to attend indoor athletic contests.
Each athlete, coach, and cheer/dance/band member participating in a contest from the hosting institution can designate up to four individuals on a pass list to attend the contest. No visiting team spectators will be allowed.
Football
Three more sign with Wayne
WAYNE — Three more student athletes have announced their commitment to attend Wayne State and join the Wildcat football program for the 2021 season.
Wayne State coach John McMenamin has announced the addition of Trevon Jones of Bellevue West and Dilan Krause and Bo Wieseler, both of Elkhorn South, to the 2021 signing class, bringing the total number of the 2021 recruiting class to 33.
Basketball
NHS girls JV downs Knights
Amanda Sellin and Cameryn Skiff scored 10 points apiece as the Norfolk girls junior varsity team topped Lincoln Southeast on Friday, 41-36.
- NORFOLK: Haylee Bovee 1; Amber Schwanebeck 2; Brynn Headlee 7; Amanda Sellin 10; Cameryn Skiff 10; Abby Long 6; Payton Schnoor 3; Kaia Kollmar 2.
LSE defeats Panther boys JV
Norfolk’s boys junior varsity team fell to Lincoln Southeast on Friday, 47-39.
Devin Bader led the Panthers with 12 points while Hunter Jorgenson added 9.
- NORFOLK: Hunter Jorgenson 9; Cale Wacker 5; Taelin Bauman 2; Tanner Eisenhauer 2; Jack Borgmann 5; Brett Reestman 4; Devin Bader 12.
LH girls JV tops Omaha Nation
Kendra Peterson scored 10 points to lead the Lutheran High Northeast girls junior varsity team to a 38-9 victory over Omaha Nation on Friday.
Kealey Ranslem added 5 points for the Eagles in a game limited to two quarters.
- LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST: Kendra Peterson 10; Delaney Hancock 3; Kealey Ranslem 5; Shayla Raeside 4; Kylie Herbolsheimer 3; Emmerson Scott 3; Avery Koeppe 2; Tristan Buss 4; Hannah Fonts 4.
Archery
Norfolk club hosts tournament
MADISON — The Norfolk Archery Club hosted its ninth annual scholarship tournament on Saturday and Sunday.
Eighty-four individuals from Nebraska and South Dakota competed at the Madison County Fairgrounds.
Overall champions were Randy Meyer of Malcolm and Melissa Weber of Columbus while Cooper Wachholtz of Pierce and Alexis Frye of Wayne finished as overall youth champs.
Event Winners
- Female bowhunter freestyle: Melissa Weber, Columbus; Female freestyle: Georgia Ann Hart, Bellevue; Male Bowhunter Freestyle: Steven Cornett, Wisner; Male freestyle: Jeremiah Miller, Rising City; Male Traditional: Jason Holan, Pierce; Female cub barebow: Bailey Lurz, Hoskins; Female cub bowhunter freestyle: Ayla Wieneke, Norfolk; Male cub barebow: Bryce Lurz, Hoskins; Male cub bowhunter freestyle: Kolten Wragge, Pierce; Master senior male traditional: Mike Cerny, Columbus; Senior male bowhunter freestyle: Bill Lewis, Omaha; Senior male freestyle: Randy Meyer, Malcolm.
- Senior male freestyle limited: Brian Lorenz, Osmond; Silver senior female bowhunter freestyle: Deb Wragge, Pierce; Silver senior male bowhunter freestyle: Chuck Micek, Pierce; Silver senior male freestyle: Paul Loberg, Randolph; Silver senior male traditional: Jerry Dziowgo, Norfolk; Young adult female bowhunter freestyule: Alyssa Dusatko, O’Neill; Young adult male bowhunter freestyle: Camden Jansen, Pierce; Young adult male freestyle: Ashton Koch, Pierce; Youth female bowhunter freestyle: Madison Cohn, Norfolk; Youth female freestyle: Alexis Frye, Wayne; Youth male barebow: Cayden Holan, Pierce; Youth male bowhunter freestyle: Brayden Rajee Hallgren, Wayne; Youth male freestyle: Cooper Wachholtz, Pierce; Youth male freestyle longbow recurve: Brayden Lurz, Hoskins.