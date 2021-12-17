HLHF pulls away from Eagles
HUMPHREY — The Bulldogs of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family used a strong third quarter to beat Lutheran High Northeast 57-38 on Thursday.
It was a two-point game at halftime, but Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family outscored the Eagles 29-9 in the third quarter.
Mia Wiederin led Lutheran High with 11 points. Addison Schneider led the Bulldogs with 20 points while Lexi Frauendorfer had 19.
The Eagles return to action on Saturday afternoon to host Homer. The Bulldogs travel to face Boone Central.
Lutheran High Northeast 6 12 9 11 — 38
Humphrey/Lindsay H.F. 8 12 29 8 — 57
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (2-3): Kealy Ranslem 5; Kendra Petersen 6; Avery Koeppe 2; Delaney Rose-Hancock 2; Mia Furst 8; Sophia Wolff 2; Mia Wiederin 11; Faith Baumgartel 2.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (5-0): Claire Korth 2; Paige Beller 2; Halle Beller 6; Alisha Dahlberg 2;Lexi Frauendorfer 19; Mollie Groteluschen 2; Abilyn Schneider 2; Chelsea Reardon 2; Addison Schneider 20.
LHNE takes first loss of season
HUMPHREY — The Eagle boys were undefeated no more after Thursday night as they lost to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67-49.
Trystan Scott led Lutheran High with 16 points. Keaton Ranslem contributed 9 and Cort McKeown had 8.
Jacob Sjuts led the Bulldogs with 25 points. Cooper Beller was second with 12 of his own.
The Eagles return home on Saturday and host Homer. Meanwhile, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family travels to face Boone Central.
Lutheran High Northeast 4 11 13 21 — 49
Humphrey/Lindsay HF 19 13 11 24 — 67
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (4-1): Trystan Scott 16; Cort McKeown 8; Micah Baumgartel 2; Mason Petersen 5; Keaton Ranslem 9; Josh Rojas 6; Champion White 5.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (4-0): Jason Sjuts 9; Jacob Sjuts 25; Ethan Keller 7; Cooper Beller 12; Kyle Preister 3; Paxton Bertrand 2; Sage Frauendorfer 4.
Volleyball
Evans earns Elite 90 award
LINCOLN — Sophomore setter Anni Evans is the recipient of the Elite 90 Award for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, it was announced Thursday.
Evans, a psychology major, carries a 3.972 grade-point average. She was honored during Thursday evening’s NCAA Semifinal match at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Evans is a homegrown Waverly High School product. She was named Academic All-Big Ten this season and is also a member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll and the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.
The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s championships.
ATHLETICS
Miller, Hirsch receive honors
Northeast Community College women’s soccer coaches Chad Miller and Lauren Hirsch have been named the Women’s Midwest Region Staff of the Year (SOY) for Division II Institutions by United Soccer Coaches. The honor was voted on by other coaches who are also members of the United Soccer College Services program.
Both Miller and Hirsch led the Hawks to a historic 2021 season. Under both coaches’ guidance Naomi Pedroza (Hastings), Romeni Gurmendi (Boulder, Colo.), Sara Pedroza (Hastings) and Kailey Lincoln (Gold Coast, Queensland) were named First Team All-Region recipients.
In his sixth full year as the head women’s soccer coach, Miller was also named the ICCAC DII Women’s Soccer Coach of the Year, an award that he has won each of the last two seasons. Miller was also awarded the 2021 Plains District Coach of the Year.
The combination of Miller and Hirsch has proven to be a winning one, as Hirsch’s first two seasons on Miller’s staff have been the most prominent in program history. The 2020-2021 season resulted in Northeast’s first-ever appearance in the NJCAA DII Women’s Soccer National Tournament. As an encore, Miller and Hirsch helped guide the Hawks to 17 wins and a return trip to the NJCAA DII Women’s Soccer National Tournament. The women’s soccer team has tallied 30 wins in the first two seasons that the pair has worked together.
The presentation of the Regional SOY plaque will take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at the College Coaches Reception during the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Kansas City, Mo.
Hirsch is a graduate of Northeast and was a former member of the Hawks’ women’s soccer team. As a player she earned First Team All-Academic honors and All-Conference honors as a freshman and sophomore.
NU hires new administrator
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Athletic Department announced Thursday the hiring of Marquita Armstead as Executive Associate Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator. Armstead comes to Nebraska from the University of South Florida, where she served in a similar role. Armstead’s appointment is pending the completion of a University of Nebraska background check.
Armstead has been a member of the South Florida athletics administration since March of 2016. She originally joined USF as Associate Athletic Director for Compliance, before being elevated to Senior Associate Director of Athletics/Senior Woman Administrator in August of 2017.