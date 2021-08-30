Softball
NHS competes in tournament
LINCOLN — The Norfolk softball team competed in the Lincoln Public Schools tournament on Saturday. The Panthers finished 1-2 in the tournament.
In game one, Norfolk fell to Hastings 4-2. Ava Borgman, Cara Graae and Jessica Schmidt each had one hit for Norfolk. Schmidt pitched six innings for the Panthers. She allowed four runs and eight hits, while striking out a pair of Hastings batters.
Norfolk then fell to Lincoln Southwest 5-3. Kierstyn Linn allowed five runs off four hits for Norfolk. Peyton Schnoor had two hits. Taylor Schmidt and Miley Wichman were each credited with one hit.
In the finale, Norfolk topped Malcolm 6-3. Taylor Schmidt, Jessica Schmidt and Emerson Waldow had two hits apiece for Norfolk. Jessica Schmidt received the pitching win. In five innings from the mound, she allowed three runs off six hits.
“I thought we competed really well in all three games,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “We were one or two hits away in each of those two losses that could have changed the outcome of those games. I am proud of how we played and it was a great experience for our girls to play against that caliber of teams.”
Norfolk 000 020 0 — 2 3 1
Hastings 211 000 X — 4 8 0
LP: Jessica Schmidt. 2B: (NOR) Ava Borgman, Cara Graae.
Norfolk 000 030 — 3 4 1
Lincoln Southwest 230 000 — 5 4 1
LP: Kierstyn Linn.
Malcolm 010 20 — 3 6 4
Norfolk 002 4X — 6 8 0
WP: Jessica Schmidt. 2B: (NOR) Emerson Waldow, Schmidt.
Golf
Northeast wins dual
The Northeast Community College men’s golf team won its first fall contest of the season, topping Central Community College in a dual on Friday at the Norfolk Country Club in Norfolk.
Jordan Hart (Omaha) led the Hawks with a 73, followed by Ty Heimes’ (Battle Creek) 75. As a team, the Hawks scored a team total of 301, the best team round since the 2018 season. Kody Sander (Lincoln) carded a 76, while Riley Kuehn (Hartington) hit a 77. Kellen Rossman (Norfolk) rounded out the Hawks’ scoring with an 81.
Other Hawks who competed included Will Carroll (Harlan, Iowa) who tied for first with a 73. Rockney Peck (Wisner) shot a 77, while Everette Carroll (Harlan) and Ted Bengston (Hartington) each carded an 80. Braxton Lind (Evanston, Wyoming) notched an 81, Jakeb Scherer (Gothenburg) hit an 84 and Brady Esch (McCook) had an 89.
The Hawks hit the road to compete at the Mount Marty Invite at 10 a.m. Monday at the Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton, South Dakota.
Volleyball
Hawks offense falters
The Northeast Community College volleyball team couldn’t muster any offensive production on Saturday at the Northeast Volleyball Tournament in Norfolk at the Cox Activities Center.
The Hawks (2-6) fell in straight sets to North Platte Community College, 25-11, 25-14 and 25-15. In the final match of the night, McCook Community College came out on top in three sets, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-20.
In the loss to the Knights, Edyn Sudbeck (Wynot) recorded 15 assists, while Elizabeth Christensen (Stanton) added 13 digs.
Against McCook, Danielle Wadsworth (Wolbach) tallied eight kills and 17 digs. Sudbeck had 20 assists, while Christensen and Alexis Kapales (Jonesboro, Arkansas) pitched in 16 digs.
The Hawks face Iowa Lakes Community College for their first ICCAC match of the season at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Norfolk.
Concordia splits over weekend
The Bulldogs took all three sets against Baker then lost 3-2 to Bellevue on Saturday. They swept Baker 25-15, 25-18, 25-15, and fell to the Bears 25-18, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21, 15-13.
Rebecca Gebhart of Lutheran High Northeast, started for Concordia and totaled 20 digs in the two games along with four total attacks. Bree Burtwhistle of Stanton had five digs and a serving ace for the Bulldogs.
Concordia moves to 2-1 on the season. It travels to Omaha on Wednesday to take on the College of Saint Mary.
Soccer
Northeast men get outplayed
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team couldn’t keep up with NJCAA DI 14th-ranked Laramie County Community College on Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming.
Laramie County found the back of the net early and often to down the Hawks (1-4), 6-0.
The Hawks square off with No. 2 Iowa Western Community College at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Norfolk Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Hawks can’t hold on
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Northeast Community College women’s soccer team held strong but couldn’t overcome NJCAA DI seventh-ranked Laramie County Community College on Saturday losing 2-0 in Laramie, Wyoming.
The Hawks (3-2) trailed by just a goal at halftime but couldn’t find the back of the net when it needed to the most.
The Hawks welcome No. 5 Iowa Western Community College for a 1 p.m. match at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk on Wednesday.