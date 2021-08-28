Tennis
Norfolk places second
LINCOLN — The Norfolk boys tennis team opened the season with a runner-up performance at the Lincoln High/Lincoln Northeast invite here Friday.
“I have four returning letter winners with a lot of experience and they came out today ready to play and didn’t seem nervous at all,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “Sometimes these opening matches are just that — nerve-wracking. These boys were ready to play.”
Kalen Krohn finished 3-0 in No. 2 singles play and Chase Carter and Michael Foster captured top honors in No. 1 doubles play to lead the Panthers.
Jackson Schwanebeck placed third in No. 1 singles play. The No. 2 doubles team of Alex Bauer and Logan Bosh finished sixth.
“For a first outing, I am extremely proud of their efforts,” Krueger said.
Lincoln High/Lincoln Northeast invite
Team scores: Bellevue West 79, Norfolk 75, Papillion-La Vista 61, Crete 56, York 56, Bellevue East 49, Millard South 43, Lincoln High 42, Waverly 37, Nebraska City 35, Lincoln Northeast 33, Fremont 25, Grand Island 23, Team Nebraska 15.
Singles — No. 1 Jackson Schwanebeck: def. Robinson, NebC, 8-1; def. Frederick, LIN, 8-6; def. by Witkop, BW, 8-4; def. Hammer, YOR, 9-8 (7-3); No. 2 Kalen Krohn: def. Deleon, PLV, 8-2; def. Phinney, YOR, 8-2; def. Ripley, BW, 8-0.
Doubles — No. 1 Chase Carter and Michael Foster: def. Voss/Chi, GI, 8-0; def. Haeffner/Whitlock, LNE, 8-2; def. Sullivan/Towne, BW, 8-5; def. Smalley/Lozier, PLV, 8-6; No. 2 Alex Bauer and Logan Bosh: def. Burbach/DeVries, MS, 8-2; def. by Hosick/Lemon, BW, 8-4; def. Gillett/Luebcke, LNE, 8-6; def. by Carerra/Tracy, BE, 9-8 (7-4).
Football
Panthers beat Omaha South
OMAHA — The Norfolk Panthers began the Chris Koozer era in dominating fashion on Friday, as they beat the Omaha South Packers 34-6.
Payson Owen led the team with 15 carries for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Kaden Ternus had three of his own.
The game was Koozer’s first as head coach of the maroon and white.
It was the first time Omaha South had played football in two years. The Packers were one of the many Omaha public schools that canceled their 2020 seasons due to COVID-19.
Soccer
Northeast men come up short
CASPER, Wyo. — Coming off their first victory of the season on Wednesday, the Northeast men’s soccer team faced a tough task against NJCAA DI No. 16-ranked Casper College on Friday in Casper, Wyo.
The Hawks (1-3) held strong until halftime, but ultimately gave up four goals in the second half, falling 4-0 to the Thunderbirds.
Casper outshot Northeast, 19-9. Goalie Yahir Catalan (Schuyler) had eight saves in the net.
The Hawks take on NJCAA DI No. 14 Laramie County Community College at 12 p.m. Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming
Hawks fall to Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The No. 10 Northeast Community College women’s soccer team hit the road on Friday and fell to No. 19-ranked NJCAA DI Casper College, 2-0 in Casper, Wyo.
The Hawks (3-1) trailed the Thunderbirds 1-0 at halftime and couldn’t answer in the second half, despite outshooting Casper 11-5.
“I am really happy with how well we moved the ball,” head coach Chad Miller said. “Casper is a very good team, and I felt we moved the ball around really well.
“We created a lot of great chances but didn’t get the finish that we would have hoped for. We were trying to knock on the door late in the game to get the tie but gave up a penalty kick late that kept us at bay.”
The Hawks visit the seventh-ranked team in DI, Laramie County Community College at 2 p.m. Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming
Golf
Kearney invite
KEARNEY — The Norfolk girls golf team shot a 432 at the Kearney invite on Friday.
Becca Asbury finished with a 100 to lead the Panthers individually.
Lincoln Southwest took top team honors after shooting a 311. Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas was top individual with a 69.
KEARNEY Invite
Lincoln Southwest 311, Lincoln East 323, Lincoln Pius X 331, Elkhorn South 336, Lincoln Southeast 345, Columbus 357, Kearney 360, North Platte 362, Fremont 400, Norfolk 432, Papillion-La Vista 450, Hastings 460, Kearney JV 462.
1. Kolbas, LPX, 69; 2. Morrison, NP, 69; 3. Adler, LSW, 74; 4. Moss, LE, 76; 5. Dumler, LE, 77; 6. Sothan, LSE, 77; 7. Ball, LSW, 77; 8. Lasso, COL, 78; 9. Sander, LSW, 78; 10. Mayo, LSE, 79; 11. Vanschoiack, LPX, 79; 12. Kohl, ES, 80; 13. Kenkle, GI, 80; 14. Peterson, KEA, 82; 15. Terwilliger, LSW, 82.
Norfolk scores: Becca Asbury 100; Kyla Robinson 108; Brooke Burbach 111; Phoebe Miller 113, Mailin Bertus 123.
Wayne invite
WAYNE — Brook Diekemper shot a 91 for West Point-Beemer to earn top honors at the Wayne invite on Friday.
Diekemper finished five strokes ahead of runner-up Sarah Karnes of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
West Point-Beemer finished with a 412 for top team honors, three strokes ahead of runner-up Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Wayne Invite
West Point-Beemer 412, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 415, Battle Creek 437, Pierce 450, Wayne 475, TC 496, Hartington Cedar Catholic 499, Crofton 530, Papillion-La Vista 549, Stanton 539, Oakland-Craig 571.
1. Brook Diekemper, WP-B, 91; 2. Sarah Karnes, LCC, 96; 3. Kara Selken, O-C, 101; 4T. Molly Heimes, BC, 102; 4T. Riley Haschke, WAY, 102; 6T. Sidney Groene, LCC, 104; 6T. Kelsi Decora, WINN, 104; 6T. Emily Oligmueller, WP-B, 104; 6T. Hope Swanson, LCC, 104; 10. Joslyn Hrabanek, BC, 105; 11T. Allie Boell, WP-B, 106; 11T. Keli Shermer, PIE, 106; 11T. Alena Peters, PIE, 106; 14. Maci Schommer, HCC, 107; 15T. Valerie Lierman, WP-B, 111; 15T. Zaylah Pfanstiel, PIE, 111; 15T. Maddy Graham, LCC, 111.