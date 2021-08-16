Basketball
Hagedorn scores for Lakers
LAS VEGAS — Norfolk High School grad and former University of South Dakota standout Tyler Hagedorn logged 12 minutes of action for the Los Angeles Lakers summer league team on Saturday in a 103-86 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Hagedorn scored five points for the Lakers on 2 of 3 shooting, including 1 for 1 from 3-point range. He also grabbed three rebounds and dished out an assist.
The Lakers’ summer-league team has one more game in Las Vegas. Randy Hagedorn, Tyler’s father, said his son already has offers from several overseas clubs and that his agent expects him to have G-League offers as well.
Athletics
NC Booster club to host meeting
The Norfolk Catholic Booster Club will be hosting its first meeting of the academic year Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Eldorado Hills Golf Course.