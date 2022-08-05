Wayne State hires Wagner
Wayne — Thanks to a grant through the NCAA Women in Athletics and Ethnic Minorities program, Wayne State College has hired former Wildcat track and field standout Jadin Wagner as Assistant Athletics Compliance Coordinator.
The grant provides funding for Wayne State to hire a person to assist in the area of compliance for 10 months. The position is designed as an apprenticeship for an individual to learn the unique responsibilities of a comprehensive compliance office and will be working side-by-side with Linda Anderson, Association Director of Athletics for Internal Affairs.
“I am excited to have Jadin working in the compliance office,” Anderson said. “Her business education and experience as a student-athlete brings fresh ideas and energy to the office. Jadin embraces the culture of compliance and she has proven herself to be a leader on the track and field team and with the Student Athlete Advisory Committee.”
Wagner has two years of experience assisting Anderson in the Wildcat Athletic Department. She started as a student worker in September, 2020, and continued her work as a graduate intern in August, 2021, through May while also gaining athletic experience working with game day operations and ticket management.
A graduate of Lawton-Bronson High School in Iowa, Wagner was a standout track and field athlete at Wayne State from 2017-2022. She was a three-time NCAA national qualifier and two-time All-NSIC thrower for the Wildcats. In the 2021 outdoor season, Wagner was an NCAA outdoor national qualifier in the hammer throw. As a freshman in 2018, Wagner earned All-NSIC honors in the shot put (2nd place 47’9”) and qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships while repeating the feat the following year (2019) during the indoor season taking third at the NSIC Indoor Championships (46’ 0¾”).
Wagner was also active in the WSC Student Athlete Advisory Committee, serving as president in 2021-22 and vice-president during the 2020-21 school year.
Wagner earned her bachelor’s degree from Wayne State in August 2020 in business administration/management and obtained her master’s degree from Wayne State in May majoring in sport management.
Swimming
Aquajets compete at state meet
The Norfolk YMCA Aquajets competed at the Midwestern (Nebraska club state meet) July 28-31.
They finished second in small team scores and ninth overall. Lillian Bargstadt was runner up high point scorer in the 11-12 girls age group.
Individual champions included Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Greta Olberding and Lillian Bargstadt.
Swimmers who competed for the Norfolk YMCA Aquajets at the state club meet included Clayton Bargstadt, Lillian Bargstadt, Finn Barrett, Isabel Calvillo, Emmett Haake, Teddy Haake, Annika Harthoorn, Leighton Hebb, Charli Jacobs, Joslyn Jacobs, Adeline Olberding, Agatha Olberding, Elsie Olberding, Greta Olberding and Louie Olberding.
Lillian Bargstadt and Greta Olberding were selected to Team Midwestern to compete in a six-state regional meet in Minneapolis this week.