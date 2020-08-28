Sport shorts and scores for Aug. 28

Softball
Panthers split doubleheader
LINCOLN — The Norfolk High School softball team won the first game 9-1 against Lincoln Southeast on Thursday night, but the hosts turned the tables 8-0 in game two.
“I was really proud of how we came out right away and took care of business in the first game,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “Paeton Coler had a huge game at the plate and she pitched really well against a very powerful Lincoln Southeast lineup.”
Coler had a huge game both offensively and in the circle. She went 3 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs. Coler allowed just two hits and one first-inning run while pitching all five innings for the Panthers, who exploded with a five-run second inning. Payton Schnoor also hit 2 for 3 for Norfolk.
“In game two, I just don’t think we were locked in like we should have been,” Siedschlag said. “I hope the girls learned a lesson from that game and we can move on and forget about it. I know we are a much better team than the scoreboard showed.”
Brandy Unger was tagged with the loss, allowing nine hits in 41-e innings. Five Panthers had one hit each.
Game one
Norfolk 250 20 — 9 8 0
Lincoln Southeast 100 00 — 1 2 0
WP: Paeton Coler. HR: (NOR) Coler 2.
Game two
Norfolk 000 00 — 0 5 2
Lincoln Southeast 200 33 — 8 10 0
LP: Brandy Unger. 2B: (NOR) Unger. 3B: (NOR) Taylor Schmidt.
Boone Central beats Polk Co.
ALBION — Avery Olnes homered, doubled and was the winning pitcher as Boone Central defeated Polk County 9-0 on Thursday night.
The Cardinals pounded six extra-base hits against the Slammers, a cooperative of Osceola, Cross County and High Plains schools. Ashtyn Hedlund and Madisyn Cunningham also homered for Boone Central.
Boone Central 9, Polk County 0
Polk County 000 00 — 0 2 1
Boone Central 304 2X — 9 12 1
WP: Avery Olnes. LP: C. Rystrom. 2B: (BC) Ashtyn Hedlund, Olnes. 3B: (BC) Madisyn Cunningham. HR: (BC) Hedlund, Olnes, Cunningham.
Football
No. 5 Wakefield holds off GACC
WAKEFIELD — Class D No. 5 Wakefield scored two touchdowns in the final 7:03 to battle past West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the season opener for both teams.
It was the only high-school football game involving area teams Thursday night. Most of the rest of Northeast Nebraska was to open their season Friday.
Preseason Super Six running back Justin Erb scored his lone touchdown of the game with 7:03 left to break a tie, and quarterback Blake Brown followed with his second rushing touchdown of the game as insurance with 4:26 left.
Brown rushed 10 times for a game-high 134 yards accounted for three touchdowns, including a 38-yard punt return for a score, while Erb added 79 yards on 16 carries. Wakefield also scored off of a kickoff return.
GACC outgained Wakefield 243-239 offensively, led by 112 passing yards from Coy Kreikemeier, but the Trojans capitalized on three turnovers by the Bluejays.
Guardian Angels CC (0-1) 0 16 6 0 — 22
At Wakefield (1-0) 8 14 0 14 — 36
Scoring summary
WAKE: Blake Brown 38 punt return (Nick Arenas pass from Brown)
GACC: Cash Meier 4 run (Cody Steffen run)
WAKE: Logan Bokemper 71 kickoff return (PAT failed)
GACC: Jaryn Smeal 24 pass from Coy Kreikemeier (Smeal pass from Kreikemeier)
WAKE: Brown 46 run (Brown run)
GACC: Kreikemeier 1 run (PAT failed)
WAKE: Justin Erb 1 run (Erb run)
WAKE: Brown 34 run (PAT failed)
NEXT UP
GACC hosts Nebraska City Lourdes, Friday
Wakefield at Wisner-Pilger, Friday
Cross Country
Stusse, Noecker claim races
HARTINGTON — Afftynn Stusse of Battle Creek and Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle claimed individual titles at the 12-team Hartington-Newcastle cross country invite Thursday.
Stussee finished almost 40 seconds ahead of runner-up Abby White of Plainview. Noecker finished almost three minutes in front of Battle Creek’s Hunter Oestreich.
Other teams at the invite were Creighton, Homer, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Neligh-Oakdale, Osmond, Pender, Plainview, Ponca, Randolph and Winnebago. No team scores were provided.
Hartington-Newcastle invite
Top 10 girls: 1. Afftynn Stusse, BC, 23:46.00; 2. Abby White, PLA, 24:25.56; 3. Sara Burbach, H-N, 24:49.64; 4. Lindsey Bolling, BC, 25:21.42; 5. Maggie Bishop, BC, 26:30.18; 6. Makenzie Arens, H-N, 27:10.64; 7. Riley Wagner, OSM, 27:23.15; 8. Jessica Opfer, H-N, 27:29.71; 9. Alexis Bodlak, PEN, 27:45.90; 10. Sophie Philgrin, BC, 28:05.89.
Top 10 boys: 1. Carson Noecker, H-N, 16:31.77; 2. Hunter Oestreich, BC, 19:12.32; 3. Grant Lander, HOM, 19:24.99; 4. Johnson Chishiba, OSM, 19:29.36; 5. Graysen Schultze, OSM, 19:29.96; 6. Brody Taylor, PON, 20:13.35; 7. Griffin Claussen, N-O, 20:32.33; 8. Nathan Breitbarth, PEN, 20:38.22; 9. Riley Kuehn, H-N, 20:40.64; 10. Ashton Higgins, N-O, 20:46.98.
Golf
Valentine sweeps invite titles
AINSWORTH — Shauna Radant of Valentine fired a birdie on the second playoff hole to edge teammate Mekallyn Bancroft atop the leaderboard, and the Badgers also claimed the team title at the Ainsworth invite Thursday.
Atkinson West Holt had the next two individuals, and O’Neill finished as the team runner-up.
Ainsworth invite
Team scores: Valentine 384, O’Neill 423, Atkinson West Holt 448, Ainsworth 492. No team scores: Valentine JV and Mullen.Top 10 individuals: 1. Shauna Radant, VAL, 89; 2. Mekallyn Bancroft, VAL, 89; 3. Reghan Kerkman, AWH, 93; 4. Jordyn Laible, WH, 94; 5. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’NE, 98; 6. Jaycie Cox, VAL JV, 99; 7. Nicole Williams, VAL, 100; 8. Madison Hampton, O’NE, 104; 9. Becca McGinley, VAL, 106; 10. Landyn Mlady, AWH, 108.