Softball
Panthers sweep Lincoln Southeast
Norfolk took care of business on Thursday with a doubleheader sweep of the Lincoln Southeast Knights, winning the first game 3-1 and the second game 12-9.
The Knights took a 1-0 lead after the top of the first in game 1, but Norfolk answered with two in the bottom half and another in the second. They held Southeast scoreless the rest of the game thanks to starting pitcher Jessica Schmidt, who went all seven innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out three.
In game 2, the teams were tied 4-4 heading into the bottom of the second. It was then that the Panthers broke out for seven runs. Though they would only score one more, it was enough to complete the sweep.
Schmidt once again had a strong showing on the mound. This time it was in four innings of relief, where she allowed two runs on three hits while striking out four. She also went 4 for 4 at the plate.
At the dish, Miley Wichman went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run.
“Those were really good wins for our program. The girls played well all night long,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “We limited the damage when they were up to bat and we hit right with them as a team. Very proud of how our girls stepped up and accepted the challenge.”
The Norfolk Panthers take on Hastings Saturday at 9 a.m. as part of a weekend tournament.
Volleyball
Eagles beat EPPJ in opener
The No. 5 Lutheran High Northeast Eagles began their Class C2 state title defense with a clean sweep of Elgin Public/Pope John, the No. 5 team in Class D, on Thursday. The blue and white won all three sets with scores of 25-14, 25-16, 25-17.
Mia Furst led the blue and white with 11 kills. Amber Bockelman had a team-high 20 digs along with three set assists and two ace serves. Lauren Buhrman led the team with 14 set assists followed by Kealy Ranslem’s 13.
The Eagles return to action on Tuesday when they host Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Golf
NCC to host tournament
A talented field is ready for the 23rd Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship this weekend at Norfolk Country Club, including four past champions.
This will be the first time hosting the championship for Norfolk Country Club, but the club has hosted many other NGA championships, including last year’s Nebraska Senior Amateur, and the 2014 Nebraska Amateur Championship.
The field of 78 players includes three past champions, including the defending champion, Andy Sajevic of Omaha. After four runner-up finishes in five years, Sajevic broke through with an impressive win last year at Awarii Dunes Golf Club in Axtell. He set a couple of championship scoring records along the way, matching the low score for 36 holes with his 138 total, and set a new record with his 6-under total.