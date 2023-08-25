Volleyball
EPPJ tops Lutheran High NE
ELGIN — Elgin Public/Pope John beat Lutheran High Northeast 25-16, 25-12, 20-25, 25-7 on Thursday.
Chloe Henn and Ashlynne Charf finished with 15 and 14 kills, respectively, for Elgin Public/Pope John. Kayton Zwingman put up five blocks, while Camry Kittelson knocked down five aces. Kate Furstenau tallied 20 digs, while Baylee Busteed tallied 32 set assists for the Wolfpack.
Sophia Wolff finished with a team-high nine kills for Lutheran High. Teammate Josie Spence followed with six kills, while Reagan Lewis put up a pair of blocks. Faith Baumgartel tallied 12 digs, while Kealy Ranslem handed out 21 set assists.
“We had some good things happen and there were some shining moments,” Lutheran High coach Katie Wright Oswald said. “Of course we have things to work on. I noticed a lot of unforced errors and we will have to clean those things up in order to compete at a higher level.”
Cross country
Braves, Pender girls win titles
HARTINGTON — The Battle Creek boys and Pender girls opened their seasons by winning team titles at Thursday’s Hartington-Newcastle invitational.
Pender swept the top four spots to cruise to their championship. Twins Kyla and Jala Krusemark — transfers from last year’s Class C state championship Wayne squad — finished ahead of teammates Megan Breitbarth and Hadley Walsh.
Battle Creek won the boys title with 24 points and was led by individual medalist Jaxon Kilmurry, who finished almost 30 seconds ahead of runner-up Brody Taylor of Ponca.
Girls division
Team scores: Pender 10, Homer 35, Hartington-Newcastle 51, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 57, Battle Creek 65.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Kyla Krusemark, PEN, 22:58.99; 2. Jala Krusemark, PEN, 23:07.22; 3. Megan Breitbarth, PEN, 23:18.45; 4. Hadley Walsh, PEN, 23:47.59; 5. Lilly Harris, HOM, 23:56.63; 6. Ava Noecker, H-N, 24:10.70; 7. Tressa Bigbear, Winnebago, 24:31.03; 8. Claire Rolfes, H-N, 24:47.86; 9. Faith Galvin, LCC, 24:58.83; 10. Tyley Jump, HOM, 25:19.22.
Boys division
Team scores: Battle Creek 24, Hartington-Newcastle 50, Homer 54, Osmond 74, Pender 91, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 117, Homer JV 125, Creighton 131, Battle Creek JV 156, Randolph 156, Hartingon-Newcastle JV 183.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Jaxon Kilmurry, BC, 18:28.80; 2. Brody Taylor, Ponca, 18:57.43; 3. Gannon Walsh, PEN, 19:25.84; 4. Miles Clausen, BC, 20:01.10; 5. Tyler Olson, LCC, 20:06.38; 6. Myles Allen, BC, 20:17.34; 7. Conner Rohrer, CRE, 20:21.49; 8. Lakeyven Smith, Winnebago, 20:27.61; 9. Cole Rosener, H-N, 20:30.64; 10. Matthew Alderson, OSM, 20:33.81.