Softball
Norfolk splits doubleheader
The Norfolk High softball team played a doubleheader against Grand Island Saturday. Norfolk won the first game 12-4 and lost the second game, 10-9.
First game
Norfolk 160 023 0 — 12 14 1
Grand Island 002 200 0 — 4 2 1
WP: Kierstyn Linn. 2B: (NOR) Henley Morris. 3B: (NOR) Kylie Baumgard. HR: (NOR) Kierstyn Linn
Second game
Norfolk 210 031 2 — 9 13 3
Grand Island 104 013 x — 10 13 2
LP: Kayla Bobeldyke. 2B: (NOR) Miley Wichman. 3B: (NOR) Wichman.
Soccer
No. 7 Hawks men roll to win
CHICAGO — The No. 7 Northeast Community College men’s soccer team competed in its second contest of the year Saturday as it took on Waubonsee Community College in Chicago. The Hawks made quick work of the matchup 7-0 against a team which received votes in the initial NJCAA DII men’s soccer rankings.
Northeast (2-0) had a plethora of goal scorers in the duel as Sergio Aznar (Zaragoza, Spain), Luca Rosen (London, England) twice, Edouard Nys (Dottignies, Belgium) twice, Jordy Enamorado (Lexington) and Yvan Nyame (Basel Switzerland) all got in on the scoring frenzy.
Neither Mathias Kristoffersen (Skovby, Denmark) or Ian Morehead (Waverly) allowed a goal as the Hawks completed their first shutout of the year.
“It was great to once again see numerous guys coming into the game and putting their mark on the match,” coach Adam Potter said. “We talked before the season about how we are going to need everyone, no matter your role. Throughout the season we are going to continue to need everyone to step up.”
Volleyball
Northeast CC splits on Saturday
GARDEN CITY, Kan. — The Northeast Community College volleyball team was back in action on Saturday for day 2 of the Scooter’s Coffee Invitational. The Hawks dropped their first matchup of the day to Ranger College 18-25, 23-15, 15-25, before rallying back for a 29-27, 25-23, 25-13 victory over Trinidad State College later in the afternoon.
Northeast (3-1) fell in set two to Ranger by a slim margin of 25-23 and was unable to get any momentum going for the rest of the game as it dropped the contest.
Set one against Trinidad State was extended but Northeast was able to pull out a 29-27 triumph. Set two was another close battle with Northeast coming out on top 25-23 before finishing off the sweep in set three.
“I liked seeing what we are capable of doing,” coach Amanda Schultze said. “Now we need to work on consistency. We are excited to get back to work on Monday and play a team on Wednesday that we will see a couple of times this season.”
Ranger College 3, Northeast CC 0
NORTHEAST CC LEADERS—Kills: Alex Arenas (8); Blocks: Shaylyn Safranek (2); Ace Serves: Sydney Redden (2);Digs: Sydney Redden (21), Kiara Krusemark (10); Assists: Kiara Krusemark (27).
Northeast CC 3, Tinidad State 0
Kills: Lauren Buhrman (14); Blocks: Chloe Sandell (4); Ace Serves: Kaidence Wilson (1); Digs: Sydney Redden (13), Kiara Krusemark (12), Jayden Bestenlehner (12); Assists: Krusemark (25).
Golf
Spellerberg wins Neb. Amateur
Bennington’s Johnny Spellerberg finished off the three-peat during the final round of the 25th Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship at Landmand Golf Club in Homer on Sunday.
Spellerberg entered the day two strokes clear of the next player, after a first-round 67 (-6), and fired another under-par round, a 71 to cruise to a six-stroke victory with an 8-under 138 total.
It’s the first time anyone has won three-straight Mid-Amateur titles, and he ties three others for the most titles in championship history. His 8-under total is also the second-lowest, only behind his 11-under total last year, and his six-stroke winning margin was one off the championship record.