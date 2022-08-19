Panthers place sixth
OMAHA — The Norfolk varsity girls finished sixth out of 10 participating teams in the Millard North/Papillion-La Vista invite on Thursday at the Miracle Hill course.
Maddi Fineran shot 93 and was the team’s top finisher at 24th place.
Millard North finished first in the team standings with a 310.
Top 10 teams: Millard North 310, Omaha Duchesne 332, Papillion-La Vista South 336, Lincoln Pius X 343, Omaha Marian 345, Norfolk 388, Millard West 392, Elkhorn 392, Papillion-La Vista 395, Fremont 400, Bellevue West 429.
Norfolk finishers: Maddi Fineran 93, Kyla Robinson 97, Mailin Bertus 98, Phoebe Miller 100, Becca Asbury 111.
Valentine wins invite
O’NEILL — The Badgers took home first place as a team and had the top two individual finishers in the O’Neill invite on Thursday.
Mekallyn Bancroft (89) and Kaetryn Bancroft (90) finished first and second overall, respectively.
Norfolk Catholic finished last in the 10-team field. Kanzie Arens led the Knights with a 142.
Top 10 teams: Valentine 406, O’Neill 407, Pierce 416, Albion Boone Central 430, Battle Creek 455, Atkinson West Holt 471, Hartington Cedar Catholic 478, Crofton 526, Ainsworth 610, Norfolk Catholic 612.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Mekallyn Bancroft, VAL, 89; 2. Kaetryn Bancroft, VAL, 90; 3. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, ONL, 94; 4. Emmah Benson, ABC, 96; 5. Taylor Beierman, ABC, 97; 6. Cecelia Mlnarik, ONL, 97; 7. Alena Peters, PIE, 98; 8. Maci Schommer, HCC, 99; 9. Claire Popkes, ONL, 102; 10. Molly Heimes, BC, 103; 11. Catarina Ketteler, AWH, 104; 12. Kaylee Krohn, ABC, 105; 13. Rylee Altwine, PIE, 105; 14. Zaylah Pfansteil, PIE, 106; 15. Kaylee Hanson, VAL, 107.
Norfolk Catholic finishers: Kenzie Arens 142, Kadee Clinch 152, Kailyn Mack 153, Lydia Brockhaus 165, Keelyn Bamsey 165,
Soccer
Hawks win season opener
COLUMBUS — The No. 10 Northeast Community College women’s soccer team began their season Thursday as they traveled to take on rival Central Community College. The Hawks claimed the win 1-0 and moved to 1-0 on the young campaign.
Defense was the story of the day for both teams as it took until the 54th minute until Aiydn Woodall (Castle Rock, Colorado) banged in her first goal in a Hawks uniform with an assist from Kyler Bowman (Topeka, Kansas) to put Northeast in front. The Hawks were able to hold that advantage the rest of the way to retain bragging rights over the Raiders for the next year.
“Our defense played well today and didn’t allow good opportunities for them,” coach Chad Miller said. “They left the field with a clean sheet for the first time this year. We finished the game strong.”
The Hawks will again be on the road this weekend as they will face off with Metropolitan Community College at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Independence, Missouri.
Northeast men postponed
COLUMBUS — The men’s soccer game featuring Central Community College and Northeast Community College was postponed due to weather. The game will resume on Monday with 39 minutes remaining and Northeast holding a 3-1 lead. For further information please visit the various Northeast social media feeds.
Cross country
WSC men tabbed 11th
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Wayne State was picked 11th in the 2022 preseason NSIC men’s cross country coaches’ poll announced Thursday morning by the league office. The ‘Cats collected 54 points in voting by league coaches and return seven runners from last year’s squad that was 11th at the NSIC championships held in Wayne.
Two-time defending NSIC champion Augustana was voted unanimously as the team to beat this season with 13 first-place votes and 169 points. Sioux Falls was second at 145 points, just ahead of third place University of Mary at 142 points. Minnesota Duluth received the remaining first place tally and had 135 points with Minnesota State fifth at 129 points.
Wayne State was 11th with 54 points followed by Minnesota Crookston (32), Southwest Minnesota State (26) and Upper Iowa (17).
Brandon Mundorf, a junior from Springview (North Central HS), was listed as Wayne State’s athlete to watch this season. He was the top Wildcat finisher at last year’s season-ending NCAA Central Regional and had a season-best 11th place finish at the Morningside invite.
Wayne State opens the 2022 season at the Augustana Twilight Invite on Friday, Sept. 2 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Wildcat women picked 12th
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Wayne State College women’s cross country team was picked to finish 12th in the 2022 preseason NSIC coaches’ poll released Thursday morning by the league office. The Wildcats received 68 points in voting done by league coaches and return four runners from last year’s team that placed 12th at the NSIC championships held in Wayne.
Defending NSIC champion Augustana was the unanimous selection as the team to beat in NSIC women’s cross country this season, receiving 225 points and 15 first-place votes. Minnesota Duluth came in second at 197 points just ahead of third place University of Mary with 196 points and the remaining first place vote (coaches can not vote for own team).
Listed as Wayne State’s athlete to watch this season is junior Brooke Solomon (Yankton, South Dakota) Solomon was Wayne State’s No. 2 runner in all six meets last season and posted a pair of top 10 finishes — eighth at the Wildcat Classic and 10th at the Morningside invite.
Wayne State opens the 2022 season at the Augustana Twilight Invite on Friday, Sept. 2 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.