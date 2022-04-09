Track and field
Trojans roll at invite
SCRIBNER — Hartington Cedar Catholic swept the Ivan Krumwiede Invitational on Friday.
Laney Kathol had wins for the girls in the 100-, 400- and 800-meter runs. She was also the second runner on the 4x100 relay team that finished first.
Alex Kuehn had wins for the Trojan boys in the 200- and 400-meter dashes. He was also the anchor for the first-place 4x400 team.
GIRLS
Team results: Hartington Cedar Catholic 126, Ponca 111, Oakland-Craig 103, Homer 80, Scribner-Snyder 54, River Valley, Iowa. 50, Siouxland Christian, Iowa 15, Walthill 9.
(Winners and area second-place)
100: 1. Laney Kathol, HCC, 13.81; 2. Julien Buckles, PON, 14.31. 200: 1. Faith Christensen, HCC, 29.94; 2. Grace Reifenrath, HCC, 30.03. 400: 1. Kathol, HCC, 1:01.03; 2. Lauren Bernecker, HCC, 1:04.06. 800: 1. Kathol, HCC, 2:34.05; 2. Chaney Nelson, O-C, 2:44.51. 1600: 1. Ellesyn Hrouda, PON, 6:28.19; 2. Madison Enstrom, O-C, 6:49.98. 100 LH: 1. McKenna Stewart, S-S, 19.28. 300 LH: 1. Sadie Nelson, O-C, 54.87. 4x100: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Christensen, G. Reifenrath, Kathol, Sophia Reifenrath) 54.17; 2. Ponca, 55.18. 4x400: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Christensen, G. Reifenrath, S. Reifenrath, Bernecker) 4:25.91; 2. Ponca, 4:26.50. 4x800: 1. Oakland-Craig (C. Nelson, Enstrom, Gabi Linder, Ellen Magnusson) 11:17.98; 2. Homer, 11:21.80.
HJ: 1. Gracen Evans, PON, 4-9; 2. Tori Walker, HOM, 4-8. LJ: 1. Skylar Moe, HOM, 14-8½; 2. Stewart, S-S, 13-9. TJ: 1. Maycie Johnson, O-C, 31-8; 2. Evans, PON, 30-6. SP: 1. Cailey Stout, S-S, 35-0; 2. Shea Johnson, O-C, 33-2. DIS: 1. Stout, S-S, 133-5; 2. Johnson, O-C, 98-10½.
boyS
Team results: Hartington Cedar Catholic 152, Oakland-Craig 142, Ponca 124, Siouxland Christian, Iowa 66, Homer 64, Walthill 16, Winnebago 9, River Valley, Iowa 7. Macy Omaha Nation 2.
(Winners and area second-place)
100: 1. Brett Kleinschmit, HCC, 12.38; 2. Ben Bodlak, PON, 12.78. 200: 1. Alex Kuehn, HCC, 24.70; 2. Kleinschmit, HCC, 25.72. 400: 1. Kuehn, HCC, 53.05; 2. Carson Arens, HCC, 55.82. 800: 1. Brady Carnell, PON, 2:16.17; 2. Josue Munoz, HOM, 2:19.17. 1600: 1. Munoz, HOM, 5:16.88; 2. Jeremiah Druckenmiller, O-C, 5:20.35. 3200: 1. Dawson Meyer, O-C, 12:10.00; 2. Adam Elks, HCC, 12:25.00. 110 HH: 1. Guy Severeide, PON, 18.45; 2. Brayden Selk, O-C, 19.61. 300 HH: 1. Selk, O-C, 46.94; 2. Grady Gatewood, O-C, 47.24. 4x100: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Tyan Baller, Kuehn, Grant Arens, Kleinschmit) 46.10; 2. Ponca, 46.26; 4x400: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (C. Arens, G. Arens, Nolan Becker, Kuehn) 3:38.94; 2. Ponca, 3:45.49. 4x800: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (G. Arens, Lucas Wortmann, N. Becker, C. Arens) 9:07.45; 2. Oakland-Craig, 9:29.58.
HJ: 1. Lincoln Benne, O-C, 5-4. TJ: 1. L.J. McNeill, O-C, 40-5½. SP: 1. J.T. Brands, O-C, 50-6; 2. Jaxson Bernecker, HCC, 42-5. DIS: 1. Bernecker, HCC, 147-½; 2. Michael Hamilton, PON, 124-6.
Soccer
NHS varsity girls fall to Pius X
LINCOLN — The Panthers were defeated by the Thunderbolts 4-0 on Friday.
Pius had the wind in the first half and dominated possession but didn’t get a goal until midway through the half. It then scored on a corner kick and got a third just a minute before halftime. Pius added a late goal to finish the scoring.
Tasha Eisenhauer had 19 saves in goal.
“We played better in the second half and connected more passes but couldn’t create many chances,” coach Kyle Mather said.
Norfolk falls to 2-6 on the season. The Panthers will host Kearney on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Memorial Field.
Norfolk comes back to beat LHS
LINCOLN — The Panther boys varsity team erased a 3-0 deficit to beat Lincoln High 5-4 in double overtime on Friday.
Alonso Barajas had two goals. Brett Reestman had two of his own including the game winner. Adrian Romero had 11 saves in goal.
Norfolk improves to 4-6 on the year. They’ll host Lincoln Pius X on Monday at Memorial Field.
Golf
Norfolk competes in tourney
KEARNEY — The Panther varsity boys competed at the Kearney invite on Friday.
Tyson Wingate was the top finisher among the maroon and white with a score of 86, good enough for 16th place overall.
Norfolk finishers: Tyson Wingate 86, Heyden Kuehner 88, Cale Wacker 91, Jacob Licking 92, Gabe Clausen 103,
Tennis
Panthers struggle against LNS
LINCOLN — Norfolk’s girls won just one of the 19 matches with Lincoln North Star on Friday in a dual between the two teams.
The win came courtesy of Kennedy Indra, who won her JV singles match 8-3.
“North Star was by far the better team today. They controlled the matches and points throughout, but to our credit, I really felt like my team played hard today,” coach Kelly Kruger said. “They never gave up, didn’t make excuses for North Star being a more seasoned squad than us. They simply played the best they could and whatever the outcome was what we dealt with.”
Three more meets next week give us opportunities to get right back out there and work on the things that we lacked today. Every match is a learning experience, and my players are willing to look at it this way.”
SINGLES
Varsity results: SJeana Phan (LNS) def. Carlie Streich 8-3; Ava Simpson (LNS) def. ayda Christensen 8-2; Abby Lottman (LNS) def. Sailor Cipra 8-0; Caitlihn Hudson (LNS) def. Chloe Signor 8-1; Elena Simpson (LNS) def. Rylee Frohberg 8-0; Brynn Person (LNS) def. Malori Schrader 8-2.
JV results: Piper Rulh (LNS) def. Jenna Snitchler 6-1; Kennedy Indra (NOR) def. Maddie Dageforde 6-3; Ayva Swinnertoon (LNS) def. Lilleah Grubb 6-2; Mackenzie Cuta (LNS) def. Mailin Bertus 6-3; Mackenzie Cuta (LNS) def. Skyler Behmer 6-0; Avery Rowen (LNS) def. Josie Signor 6-0; Jada Seins (LNS) def. Camdyn Bates 6-3.
doubles
Varsity results: Caitlin Hudson and Abby Lottman (LNS) def. Sailor Cipra and Carlie Streich 8-3; Brynn Person and Kennedi Leitschuck (LNS) def. Jayda Christensen and Chloe Signor 8-0; Elena Simpson and Ava Simpson (LNS) def. Rylee Frohberg and Maloria Schrader 8-1;
JV results: Piper Ruhl and Ayva Swinnertoon (LNS) def. Jenna Snitchler and Kennedy Indra 6-2; Maddie Dageforde and Avery Rowen (LNS) def. Lilleah Grubb and Mailin Bertus 6-2; Mackenzie Cuta and Jada Seins (LNS) def. Camdyn Bates and Kyra Carlsen 6-0.