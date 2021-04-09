Tennis
Norfolk 9, Hastings 0
- Singles: No. 1 Sydney Reynolds (N) def. Anna Wibbels, 8–3; No. 2 Kylie Freudenburg (N) def. Cara Ansbach, 8–0; No. 3 Hope Fossum (N) def. Kaitluyn Zimmerman 8–3; No. 4 Kyla Robinson (N) def. Diana Brailita, 8–3; No. 5 Karly Kalin (N) def. Natalie Brandt 8–0; No. 6 Chelsea Strom (N) def. Alice Vu 8–0.
- Doubles: No. 1 Reynolds/Robinson (N) def. Zimmerman/Brailita 8–6; No. 2 Kalin/Strom (N) def. Brandt/Vu
8-1; No. 3 Coler/Streich (N) def. Ansbach/Wibbles 9-7.
Baseball
Norfolk falls twice in triangular
GRAND ISLAND — Norfolk lost two games at the Grand Island Triangular on Thursday. In the first game, Grand Island edged out Norfolk 10-9 in 11 innings and then Kearney defeated Norfolk 4-0 in the second game.
In the first game, Norfolk recorded 15 hits including Andrew Papstein who went 3 for 5 with one home run, two runs and two RBIs. Norfolk’s Colton Price, Jack Borgmann, Dustin Brenden and Grant Colligan each had a multi-hit game.
In the loss to Kearney, Landon Vaughan started on the bump for Norfolk as he had nine strikeouts and allowed two hits in five innings of work.
Norfolk falls to 3-10 on the season and will host Hastings on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
Norfolk JV split their games on Thursday. Grand Island beat Norfolk 10-9, but Norfolk came right back to defeat Kearney, 11-7.
NSAA
Award recipients announced
The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) and the Nebraska State College System (NSCS) are pleased to announce the 15,358 recipients of the inaugural 2020-2021 Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award.
The award recognizes students in grades 9-12 who participate in at least three NSAA sanctioned activities during the academic year. The Multi-Activity Student Award is based solely on each member school’s eligibility list submitted through the NSAA website. Each high school student who meets the NSAA eligibility criteria will be recognized and awarded a certificate of achievement.
The NSAA and the NSCS are also thrilled to highlight the four high schools with the most multiactivity students. These four high schools will be presented with a banner at the NSAA State Soccer Championships in May to display at their school.