Track and Field
National athlete of the week
SEWARD — A monster performance at the Hastings Bronco Invite has yielded athlete of the week awards at both the conference and national levels for star thrower Addie Shaw. As announced on Wednesday (April 6), Shaw has been selected as the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Women’s Field Athlete of the Week and the NAIA National Field Athlete of the Week. Shaw also garnered GPAC weekly honors on March 31.
Shaw turned in three season bests last week with her efforts in the shot put, hammer and discus. The native of Bassett, Neb., currently ranks either first or second nationally in each of those events – first in the shot put (46’ 10”), second in discus (151’) and second in hammer (177’ 2”). At the Bronco Invite, Shaw won event titles in the hammer and shot put and placed second to teammate Erin Painter in the discus. Shaw was one of five Bulldogs to post automatic national qualifying marks in the discus. Shaw is a two-time discus national champion who possesses eight career All-America honors.
The first home meet of the outdoor season will take place Friday and Saturday as the Concordia Outdoor Invite unfolds. More information about the meet can be found HERE. With the help of Shaw, the Concordia women continue to rank No. 1 in the NAIA, according to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Rating Index.
Scheil earns honor again
WAYNE — For the second straight week, Wayne State College junior thrower Mckenzie Scheil has been selected the NSIC Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week following her performance Saturday at the UNK Central Nebraska Challenge.
Scheil won the hammer throw and took second place in the shot put with an NCAA provisional qualifying mark. Scheil’s winning effort in the hammer throw was 189’ 2” and she followed that with a heave of 48’ 1½” in the shot put that was second and an NCAA provisional mark that currently ranks fifth-best in NCAA Division II. Scheil also has the second-best mark of the young outdoor season in the hammer throw at 194’ 9”.
Wayne State will compete on Friday and Saturday at the South Dakota Challenge in Vermillion.
Golf
Hawks finish fourth in Fremont
FREMONT — The Northeast Community College men’s team finished in fourth place on Tuesday at the Midland University Spring Invitational at the Fremont Country Club.
The Hawks carded a 324 as a team to finish one stroke ahead of fifth place. Ty Heimes and Everette Carroll both tied for 17th-place after shooting an 80 on the day. Carter Schnoor shot an 81 to tie for 20th-place, while John Canham carded an 83 to tie for 25th-place.
The Hawks host York College in a dual on April 14 at the Norfolk Country Club.
Soccer
Norfolk JV girls win, boys lose
The Norfolk girls team was able to come out on top on Tuesday in a 2-1 victory over Lincoln High.
Norfolk held a 2-0 in the first half with goals scored by Zoii Swantek and Zayla Andersen. Lincoln High scored before halftime to finish the scoring. Tasha Eisenhauer recorded seven saves to get the win in goal.
The Norfolk boys JV team lost on Tuesday, 0-0 (3-2). Adrian Romero did his best in goal for the Panthers but they couldn’t find the net on the offensive side.
Volleyball
Hirsch named to Second Team
AMES, Iowa — Northeast Community College's Carly Hirsch was named to the Second Team All-Conference on Monday, it was announced by the ICCAC. Jamie Bonifas and Elizabeth Christensen were each named to the Honorable Mention All-Conference list.
Along with being named to the All-Conference team, Hirsch earned First Team All-Region XI-B and Region XI-B All-Tournament Team honors. Bonifas earned Second Team All-Region XI-B accolades.
In her career at Northeast, Hirsch tallied 402 kills, 228 digs and 135 total blocks. As a sophomore, she recorded 216 kills and 49 blocks. She also hit .303 in her second year with the Hawks.