Track and field
Trio of area teams stand out
WAYNE — A trio of Mid-State Conference teams stood out at the Wayne Blue Devil Invitational on Tuesday.
Wayne’s girls won their division thanks to five event winners. Kyla Krusemark and Jala Krusemark won the 800 and 1,600-meter runs, respectively. Brooklyn Kruse won the shot put and discus. As a team, the Blue Devils won the 4x800-meter relay.
Pierce and Albion Boone Central tied for first place in the boys division. Boone Central won six events.
Jackson Roberts accounted for four of them, winning both hurdle events, the 400-meter dash and the long jump. Jaxon Lipker set a new personal record in the high jump and the Cardinals won the 4x400.25-meter relay.
Dawson Raabe accounted for Pierce’s only individual event winner in the discus. The Bluejays finished first in the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays.
GIRLS
Team results: Wayne 124, Albion Boone Central 102, Columbus Lakeview 98, Pierce 76, David City 42, Wakefield 41, Columbus Scotus 40.
(Event winners and area second-place finishers)
100: 1. Jordan Metzler, WAK, 13.58. 200: 1. Blake Barcel, LAK, 28.10. 400: 1. Metzler, WAK, 1:00.44; 2. Kyla Krusemark, WAY, 1:02.08. 800: 1. Krusemark, WAY, 2:34.65; 2. Kali Simons, ABC, 2:41.23. 1,600: 1. Jala Krusemark, WAY, 5:55.87; 2. Laura Hasemann, WAY, 6:20.43. 3,200: 1. Kassidy Beister, ABC, 13:27.96; 2. Hasemann, WAY, 13:39.94. 100H: 1. Molly Frenzen, LAK, 16.98; 2. Ava Buhlmann, ABC, 17.02. 300H: 1. Metzler, WAK, 48.98; 2. Buhlmann, ABC, 52.11. 4x100: 1. Columbus Lakeview, 54.26; 2. Pierce, 55.31. 4x400: 1. Pierce (Hadleigh Collison, Morgan Moeller, Claudia Riggert, Maggie Painter) 4:31.77; 2. Boone Central, 4:37.89. 4x400.25: 1. Boone Central (Simons, Kailey Patzel, Ciara Baker, Kassidy Beister) 5:05.36; 2. Wayne, 5:14.86. 4x800: 1. Wayne (K. Krusemark, Kierah Haase, Hasemann, Faith Powicki) 10:51.41; 2. Pierce, 11:08.43.
HJ: 1. Barcel, LAK, 4-10. LJ: 1. Claire Primrose, ABC, 15-5. TJ: 1. Primrose, ABC, 33-2½. SP: 1. Brooklyn Kruse, WAK, 38-11; 2. Payton Sullivan, ABC, 36-1¼. Discus: 1. Kruse, WAY, 121-0.
BOYS
Team results: Pierce 131, Albion Boone Central 131, Columbus Lakeview 102, Wakefield 64, Columbus Scotus 62, David City 21, Wayne 16.
(Event winners and area second-place finishers)
100: 1. Landon Ternus, LAK, 11.75; 2. Jake Daniels, ABC, 11.82. 200: 1. Ternus, LAK, 24.22. 400: 1. Jackson Roberts, ABC, 52.22. 800: 1. Turner Halvorsen, LAK, 2:05.56; 2. Ryan Drueppel, ABC, 2:11.40. 1,600: 1. Cade Johnson, WAK, 4:59.82. 3,200: 1. Ryan Anderson, WAK, 10:53.26; 2. Logan Spence, ABC, 10:56.52. 110H: 1. Roberts, ABC, 15.09; 2. Benjamin Brahmer, PIE, 15.40. 300H: 1. Roberts, ABC, 41.55; 2. Brahmer, PIE, 42.29. 4x100: 1. Pierce (Karter Wolfe, Keaton Weeder, Addison Croghan, Keenan Valverde) 46.22. 4x400: 1. Pierce (Brahmer, Weeder, Croghan, Jayden Coulter) 3:39.55. 4x400.25: 1. Boone Central, (Parker Buhlman, Walker Robertson, Cody Andreasen, Micah Cuevas) 4:14.03. 4x800: 1. Columbus Scotus, 9:02.31; 2. Wakefield, 9:09.25.
HJ: 1. Jaxon Lipker, ABC, 6-5. LJ: 1. Roberts, ABC, 21-3; 2. Croghan, Pierce, 19-7½. TJ: 1. Cade Johnson, WAK, 41-2½; 2. James Fogelman, ABC, 41-½. SP: 1. Ternus, LAK, 51-1½; 2. Brahmer, PIE, 47-3½. Discus: 1. Dawson Raabe, PIE, 163-3.
Baseball
Wayne State sets runs record
WAYNE — A school record 15-run third inning fueled a 22-2 win in the opener for the Wayne State College baseball team on Tuesday over Minnesota Duluth followed by a 9-7 victory over the Bulldogs in the second game that was halted after seven innings due to darkness at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex. WSC is now 11-15 and 5-7 in NSIC play while UMD is 12-15 and 5-8 in league games.
A new school record 15-run third inning capped the 22-2 win for the Wildcats in the opener. WSC scored four runs in the first, two in the second and put the game away with a 15-run outburst.
The inning saw the Wildcats collect nine hits while also taking advantage of two Bulldog errors.
Big hits included a bases-loaded clearing double by Colin Lynam, a three-run triple from Carter Thomas, an RBI double by Braden Cannon and a run-scoring single from Trey Wells, who had two hits in the inning.
Sophomore starter Nathan Anderson was the beneficiary of the run support and earned the win in three innings of work. Reliever Adam Eggert fired the final four innings to earn the save.
The second game saw the Wildcats build a 9-4 lead, then hold off a Bulldog rally for a 9-7 win that was called after seven innings due to darkness.
Kolt Davis, one of four Wildcat pitchers, earned the win on the mound.
He worked two innings of relief replacing starter Ryan Obrecht. Brody Sintek pitched two innings while freshman Braden Cannon came on with the bases loaded in the seventh and struck out two batters to record his fifth save of the season.
Wayne State is at home this weekend, hosting Bemidji State Friday at 1:30 p.m. in a doubleheader followed by a nine-inning game Saturday at noon at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex.
Softball
Hawks sweep Southeast
The Northeast Community College softball team was back home at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk Tuesday for a doubleheader with Southeast Community College. The Hawks captured Game 1 by a final score of 8-7 and ended Game 2 in just five innings with a 21-3 triumph.
Northeast (10-18) had a huge offensive explosion in Game 1 as four different Hawks batters blasted home runs in the showdown. Emilee Spitz of Columbus, Morgan Kleinschmit of Wausa, Alexis Folks of Arvada, Colorado, and Josie Knust of Plattsmouth all had outfielders looking over their heads as they all hammered homers in the first contest.
The Storm rallied back to score seven runs of their own late, but the huge early advantage was enough to seal the deal.
Game 2 was more of the same as Amanda Gonzales of Denver Ahdriana Medrano of Grand Island and Folks for the second time on the day all launched home runs for Northeast. Tara Koch of Norfolk and Abby Balfour of Nebraska City held Southeast in check in the circle as the Hawks captured the season series over Southeast.
The Hawks will compete in a doubleheader with No. 20 North Iowa Area Community College starting at 2 p.m. Friday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk.