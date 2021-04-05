Soccer
NHS boys win invite
The Norfolk boys and girls teams competed in the Gary McClaurin invite on Saturday at Norfolk Middle School.
The girls finished second in their respective competition and the boys finished first. Other participating schools included Fremont, South Sioux City and North Platte.
On the boys side, the Panthers were forced to sweat it out against South Sioux City in the semifinals. Neither team could score in regulation, but Norfolk was able to pull through winning 3-1 in a shootout.
The boys would also wind up playing North Platte in the championship game. Scoring didn’t get any easier as both teams failed to score in regulation forcing a shootout to determine the championship.
It was there that the Panthers came alive, as they outlasted the Bulldogs 5-4. The Panthers’ last three games have been determined by a shootout.
The girls got things started in the semifinals with a 2-1 win over South Sioux City. Julie Durio had one goal while Jaydyn Weber added another. The two goals were the most the Panthers had scored in regulation this season.
With the win, it was on to North Platte for the invite’s championship game. The offense struggled to replicate its semifinal performance in a 4-0 loss to the Bulldogs.
The girls move to 3-5 on the season and travel to the state capital to face Lincoln High on Tuesday, April 6.
Meanwhile, the boys improve to 5-2 on the season and host Lincoln Northeast Tuesday at Memorial Field.
Baseball
Hawks continue hot streak
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Northeast Community College extended its winning streak to eight games after a doubleheader sweep of Marshalltown Community College on Saturday.
The Hawks (17-13, 11-5 ICCAC) took care of business on the road in a conference series, defeating the Tigers 5-3 and 20-10.
The Hawks took an early 3-2 lead in game one after five innings and added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh after Parker Dorrance doubled to right field. Anthony Silvera Jr. later singled to score Dorrance and put the Hawks in the driver’s seat. Tyler Monroe went 2 for 4 with a run and a triple, while Dorrance added a double. Alex Potter picked up the win on the mound, tossing three innings in relief, allowing an earned run off one hit. He also struck out four batters and walked one.
In game two, the Hawks rushed out to a 14-5 lead after three innings and managed to add three more in the top of the fourth and fifth, while accounting for 23 hits.
Cade Lynam played a big role in the Hawks’ hitting success in the final game of the doubleheader. Lynam went 5 for 5 with four runs and two RBI. Zane Zielinski went 3 for 5 with four RBI, a home run and a run. Monroe, Colin Lynam and Maxim Fullerton each had three hits. Silvera Jr. added a double, while Fullerton tallied a triple and Cooper Whitt had a home run. Christian Carew grabbed the win after throwing three and one-thirds innings. He allowed six earned runs off seven hits, while striking out five and walking four.
The Hawks are back in action at 1 p.m. Wednesday in a doubleheader against Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls.
Basketball
Hawks’ season comes to an end
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Despite double-doubles from Michael Anderson and Evan Decker, the Northeast Community College men’s team fell to Indian Hills Community College, 94-61 in the Region XI Tournament in Ottumwa, Iowa.
The Hawks (3-20, 3-19 ICCAC) held strong in the first half, trailing by only 10 points at halftime. The second half was a different story as Indian Hills outscored the Hawks, 51-28.
Jared Lopez led the Hawks with 13 points. Decker added 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Anderson had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Ben Tew chipped in 11 points and seven boards.
track and field
Area athletes shine for USD
Two area athletes posted impressive results for South Dakota in the Early Bird on Saturday in Vermillion.
Sara Reifenrath, a Hartington Cedar Catholic grad, finished first in the women’s 200-meter dash with a time of 24.09.
Dylan Kautz, who attended Norfolk Catholic, finished 13th overall and second among his fellow Yotes in the Men’s 200-meter dash with a 22.43.
WSC competes at Kearney
The Wayne state mens and womens teams finished fourth and fifth at ther UNK Central Nebraska Challenge on Saturday.
Cade Kalkowski recorded the lone event win for the Wildcat men, taking first in the hammer throw at 191’ 8” with teammate Cole Christoffersen second at 188’ 0”, an NCAA provisional qualifying mark. Senior Dylan Kaup also earned a fifth place finish in the hammer throw at 175’ 10”.
Senior Ben Allen eclipsed his own school record in the shot put taking third place at 56’1 ¼”, an NCAA provisional qualifying mark. The old school record was set by Allen on May 10, 2019 at 54’ 5¼” at the NSIC Outdoor Championships.
Junior thrower Mckenzie Scheil had another strong day for the Wildcat women, winning the hammer throw at 189’2” while recording an NCAA provisional qualifying mark and a second place finish in the shot put with a mark of 48’ 1¼”.
Other event winners for the Wildcats were senior Kenzie Sullivan in the discus (149’7”), freshman Megan Hansen crossed the line first in the 100 meter hurdles (15.08) and junior Jordyn Pester took first in the 400-meter dash in 58.02 seconds.
Wayne State’s next competition will be at the USD Invite on Friday and Saturday at Vermillion.