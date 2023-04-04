Baseball
Panthers shock Titans
PAPILLION — The Panthers handed Papillion-La Vista South its first loss of the season on Monday, beating the Titans 5-2.
Easton Sullivan went 3 for 3 with a run scored, a run batted in and a stolen base. Evan Harper went 1 for 1 with two runs batted in.
C.J. Hoffman earned the win as the starter, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three in four innings. Sawyer Wolff pitched the last three innings, allowing no runs and one hit while striking out three.
Norfolk improves to 4-4 on the season. The Panthers will play Grand Island and Kearney on Thursday at the Grand Island Triangular.
Northeast earns a big win
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Northeast Community College baseball team was back in Cedar Rapids to wrap its series with No. 14 Kirkwood Community College on Monday. The Hawks took down the Eagles by a final score of 7-6 in 12 innings to take another conference-series victory.
Northeast (22-8, 6-3 ICCAC) fell behind 2-0 early before Derek Woolwine of Boulder, Colorado, doubled on a line drive to right field in the top of the fifth frame to even the score at 2-2. Woolwine came around to score on a wild pitch before Tom Shakespeare of Canberra, Australia, extended the Hawks lead to 4-2 with a single in the same inning.
Kirkwood pushed three runs across in the bottom of the fifth which was followed by a sacrifice by Harrison Taubert of Casper, Wyoming, in the sixth frame and an Eagles error that put Northeast back ahead 6-5 on the scoreboard. Kirkwood added a run in the bottom of sixth inning before the frenetic scoring came to a complete halt.
A pitcher’s duel ensued as Aidan Brainard of Littleton, Colorado, went seven innings out of the bullpen to keep the Hawks in contention in the massive road contest. It took until the top of the 12th frame for a run to come across for either team as Taylor Gill of Orem, Utah, drilled a sacrifice fly to center field to plate Cade Grevengoed of West Des Moines, Iowa. Gage Ingram of La Vista came in and closed out the matchup in the bottom half of the inning to seal the deal in what was an extremely competitive showdown.
The Hawks will be back in action against Des Moines Area Community College at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Norfolk Veterans Memorial Baseball Field in Norfolk.
Norfolk JV downed by Titans
PAPILLION — The Panthers were beaten by Papillion-La Vista South 13-3 on Monday.
Noah Hinrichs started the first two innings for Norfolk, allowing 11 runs on nine hits while walking four and striking out two.
Caleb Schick and Braylon Votta each drove in a run for the maroon and white.
Softball
Hawks swept by Kirkwood
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Northeast Community College softball team completed its four-game set with No. 11 Kirkwood Community College on Monday. The Eagles took Game 1 by a final score of 7-3 and backed that result up with a 14-0 victory in Game 2.
The Hawks (8-18, 0-12 ICCAC) struggled to put runs on the scoreboard but were able to tally three runs in Game 1. Alexis Folks (Arvada, Colo.) was the first Northeast player to record multiple hits during one of the matchups with the Eagles with her two-knock performance in the first showdown. Kirkwood pitching was again dominant in Game 2 as the Eagles captured the second duel in just five innings.
Northeast will be back in action with a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday against Southeast Community College at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk.
Golf
NC wins first meet
Norfolk Catholic won its home triangular on Monday to begin its 2023 season. The Knights finished with a team score of 191 while Hartington Cedar Catholic finished second with a 200.
Ashten Cunningham led the red and white and all individuals with a 46 on the day. Owen Vogel of Stanton and Sam Kuehn of Cedar Catholic were among those tied for second with a 47.