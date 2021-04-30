Soccer
Hawks dominate Dakota County
Rosemount, Minn. — The Northeast men’s soccer team scored a goal in the first 29 seconds of the game and that was all it needed as they went on to beat Dakota County Technical College 11-0.
Northeast had 34 shots on goal to Dakota County’s five, with four goals coming from Hugo Santos. Santos also had two assits.
Northeast had a goal from Julius Schwendt, Conner Bickford, Andrei Soares, Cael Wiederin, Mano Veldt, Jeremy Dreher and an own goal from Dakota County. Bickford also had three assists while David Evans had two.
“Our guys seem to be going on all cylinders right now,” Northeast coach Chad Miller said. “Hopefully we can continue this play going into our final three games of the regular season.”
Northeast downs Dakota County
Rosemount, Minn. — The Northeast women’s soccer team led Dakota County 3-0 at half and later closed out the victory as it won 4-0, on Thursday.
Northeast dominated the middle of the front half of the field as it had 32 shots on goal and only allowed Dakota County to have two.
Naomi Pedroza scored the first two goals for the Hawks while Brianna Mendias and Frida Aguilar-Ximello were also able to find the back of the net.
“We are playing some good soccer right now,” Northeast coach Chad Miller said. “We have some tough games coming up in the next three, so I am happy they will be at home.”
Knights fall in final home game
The Knights of Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys soccer team finished the regular season with a home loss to Schuyler 6-1.
Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast was able to keep the game tight in the first half, giving up one goal to make it 1-0.
In the second half, Schuyler was able to put up three goals before the Knights could add a goal of their own, from Emerson Meyer, making the score 4-1 with 18 minutes left in the game.
Schuyler added two more goals late to make the final score.
The Knights finished the regular season at 2-5 and will play their subdistrict game against South Sioux City on Saturday Morning at 11 a.m. in South Sioux City.
Lincoln SW outpaced Panthers
The Norfolk girls soccer team couldn’t keep its win streak alive on Thursday as it trailed 4-0 at half and later lost to undefeated Lincoln Southwest, 6-0.
Norfolk’s Emerson Waldow recorded 17 saves and Raina Andreasen had four saves in goal.
“Lincoln Southwest is undefeated and a top team in the state and they showed it,” Norfolk coach Kyle Mather said. “We couldn’t match their speed or technical ability especially in the first half. I thought we showed improvement in the second half and connected a few passes. We have to recover quickly with a tough first round district game on Saturday at Omaha Marian.”
Baseball
Lincoln Pius X blanks Norfolk
Norfolk was able to muscle two hits against Lincoln Pius X on Thursday, as it fell to the Thunderbolts 10-0 in five innings.
Dustin Brenden and Jackson Schwanebeck were the two Panthers to reach base via a hit. Grant Colligan was tagged with the loss as he had two strikeouts in three innings.
Norfolk JV also lost to Lincoln Pius X on Thursday. Lincoln Pius scored 10 runs in the fifth inning and went on to beat the Panthers 11-7.
The Panthers tallied 10 hits as they had a multi-hit game from Evan Harper, Devon Bader, Easton Sullivan and Carter Ramaekers.
Easton Sullivan took the loss as he had three strikeouts and allowed five hits.
Softball
DMACC sets down Northeast
BOONE, Iowa — Northeast Community College couldn’t hold off the Des Moines Area Community College Bears, falling in an ICCAC doubleheader, 16-0 and 14-1.
The Bears exploded for 13 runs in the bottom of the second inning and the Hawks couldn’t respond. Abby Balfour, Alyssa Turner and Alondra Martinez each had a hit for Northeast. Kierra Stewart took the loss after giving up seven earned runs off seven hits in one and one-thirds innings of work.
The Hawks were able to score a run against the Bears in the top of the second inning in Game two. Morgan Haner, Greta Lindberg and Brianna Aguilera each had a hit in the loss. Martinez took the loss, allowing eight earned runs off five hits.
Golf
HSF wins own invite
HUMPHREY — Humphrey St. Francis had the lowest score of the day on Thursday, as it beat out second place Howells-Dodge by 17 strokes.
Jack Lubischer won the Humphrey St. Francis invite with a score of 79.
top 15 individual results
1. Jack Lubischer 79; 2. Jaden Kosch 87; 3. Brady Lund 88; 4. Gavin Nelson 93; 5. Keegan Hackerett 94; 6. Dawson Murphy 95; 7. Jacob Tomcak 96; 7. Ryan Brichacek 96; 9. Mason Peterson 97; 9. Tyrell Wegener 97; 9. Kellen Fiala 97; 12. Keaton Zarek 99; 12. Mason Whitmore 99; 14. Aiden Cuba 102; 14. Clay Brandenburger 102.
other Lutheran High Northeast golfers
Quinn Pape 108; Svion Ralph 117; Tucker Kirby 123; Adam Echtenkamp 126.
Heimes, Norfolk compete in invite
LINCOLN — The Norfolk Panthers took 10th place with a total score of 325 at the Capital City Golf Invite on Thursday.
Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes led the Panthers with a 71 as he tied for fourth place in the tournament. Heimes fell just two strokes behind Grand Island’s Marcus Holling.
Lincoln Pius X won the invite with a score of 297, as it finished three strokes ahead of Creighton Prep and Lincoln East.
Capital City Invitational
1. Lincoln Pius X 297; 2. Creighton Prep 300; 2. Lincoln East 300; 4. Omaha Westside 303; 5. Elkorn South 305; 6. Millard West 306; 7. Grand Island 315; 8. Papio LV-South 321; 9. Lincoln Southwest 323; 10. Norfolk 325; 11. Kearney 326; 12. Millard North 327; 13. Lincoln Southeast 329; 13. Papillion-LaVista 329.
top 15 individual results
1. Marcus Holling, GI, 69; 2. Charlie Larson, LE, 70; 2. Jason Kolbas, LPX, 70; 4. Blake Skoumal, MW, 71; 4. Isaac Heimes, 71; 6. Thomas Gatlin, LE, 73; 7. Teddy Peterson, CP, 74; 7. Luke Strako, CP, 74; 7. Kody Sander, LPX, 74; 10. Andrew Whittaker, ES, 75; 10. Adam Hahn, MW, 75; 10. Mason Burger, PLS, 75; 10. Kolby Brown, OW, 75; 10. Tommy Dickmeyer, ES, 75; 10. Justin Webert, LSW, 75.
Other Norfolk golfers
Cale Wacker 82; Carson Klein 84; Tyson Wingate 88; Zyon Gangwer 101.
Valentine defeats Ainsworth, North Central
BASSETT — Valentine fired a score of 177 as it defeated Ainsworth and North Central in a triangular on Thursday.
Ryan O’Kief led Valentine with a 39 while his teammate, Kane Fowler shot a 44.
Cash Reynolds led Ainsworth with a 47, while Tommy Klemesrud shot the low of the day for North Central with a 51.
Triangular
Valentine 177, Ainsworth 215.
top 15 individual results
1. Ryan O’Kief, V, 39; 2. Kane Fowler, V, 44; 3. Chris Williams, V, 46; 4. Cash Reynolds, A, 47; 5. Brysen Limbach, V, 48; 6. Jackson Ravenscroft, V, 50; 7. Tommy Klemsrud, NC, 51; 7. Logan Muirhead; 9. Ethan Fernau, A, 54; 10. Landon Nilson, A, 55; 11. Cameron Jordan, V, 56; 12. Sean Springer, V, 57; 12. Brayden Grubham, V, 57; 14. Airyan Goochey, A, 69; 15. Coby Higgins, V, 61.