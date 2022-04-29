Kneifl breaks Wayne St. record
LINCOLN — Wisner-Pilger sophomore Dylan Kneifl broke a 37-year-old school record in the high jump on Thursday to highlight five Wildcat first-place finishes at the Prairie Wolf Invitational.
Kneifl cleared 6 feet, 11 inches for an NCAA provisional mark and new WSC school record that is tied for first in the NSIC this season and ranks tied for eighth in NCAA Division II.
The old school record was 6-10 by Joe Ortmeier in the 1984 season.
Kneifl also finished seventh in the long jump at 21-2 ¾.
Senior Jacob Ladage (Millard South) recorded a first-place finish in the 400-meter dash at 49.96 seconds, leading a group of six Wildcats that placed in the top seven in the event. Noah Carr (Allen) followed in second at 51.35 with Jackson McIntyre (Central Valley) fourth in 52.81 seconds. Noah Lilly (Creighton) was fifth.
Pierce freshman Logan Moeller posted a first place finish in the long jump at 24-0 ¾ and was third in the triple jump at 47-3 ½.
Thrower Cole Christoffersen (Lyons-Decatur Northeast) collected a second-place finish in the hammer throw at 191-11.
Boone Central freshman sprinter Wyatt Nissen took third in the 200-meter dash in 22.74 seconds and was fifth in the 100-meter dash at 11.11 seconds.
Wayne sophomore Cody Rogers was third in the long jump with a leap of 22-7 ¾ and was seventh in the triple jump at 44-8.
Several athletes will compete for Wayne State on Friday and Saturday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, while the next full meet scheduled for the Wildcats is Friday, May 6 at the South Dakota Tuneup.
Soccer
LHNE/NC downs Schuyler 4-1
SCHUYLER — Kalea Fischer recorded a hat trick in the first half to lead Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic to a 4-1 win over Schuyler on Thursday to conclude the regular season.
Filippa Jonsson also scored in the first half to help the Eagles take a 4-0 lead at intermission.
Mia Widerin, Addison Corr and Shayla Raeside recorded assists on Fischer’s goals.
LHNE/NC outshot Schuyler 13-4, requiring goalkeeper Kealy Ranslem to only have to make one save.
“We started off slow in the first half but was able to get some possession going after about 15 minutes,” coach Chad Miller said. “Things really opened up for us at that point and we went into halftime with a positive lead. In the second half I felt we got a bit comfortable.”
The Eagles begin postseason play on Monday at 6 p.m. by traveling to Columbus Lakeview for a subdistrict semifinal match.
baseball
Lincoln Piux X edges Panthers
LINCOLN — Lincoln Pius X edged Norfolk High 3-2 on Thursday for a walk-off victory.
The Panthers (3-20) used RBIs from C.J. Hoffman and Carter Ramaekers to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning.
The Thunderbolts tied it in the bottom of the fourth, and it remained that way until the hosts won in the bottom of the seventh.
Norfolk hosts Thurston-Cuming County on Friday at 4 p.m. for its home finale.
Norfolk (3-20) 002 000 0 — 2 5 1
Lincoln Pius X (9-10) 100 100 1 — 3 6 0
WP: Jace Mohr. LP: Hudson Waldow. 3B: (N), C.J. Hoffman.
Norfolk High JV rally cut short
LINCOLN — Lightning ended the Norfolk junior varsity’s chance to rally on Thursday.
The Panthers trailed Lincoln Pius X 4-3 in the top of the fifth with a runner on second and one out when the game was called due to lightning.
Anden Schold, Ethan Synocec and Brenden Flood had a hit for the Panthers (9-9).
Norfolk (9-9) 100 11 — 3 3 1
Lincoln Pius X 310 0x — 4 8 1
LP: Jacob Colligan. 3B: (N), Ethan Synocec.
golf
Howells-Dodge wins HSF invite
HUMPHREY — Howells-Dodge shot a 341 to win Thursday’s Humphrey St. Francis Invitational by 14 strokes over the host team.
Norfolk Catholic finished in sixth with a 403.
Howells-Dodge’s Kellen Fiala was the individual medalist with a 79.
TEAM SCORING: Howells-Dodge 341, Huphrey St. Francis 355, Twin River 364, Osceola 368, Clarkson/Leigh 390, Norfolk Catholic 403, Boone Central 404, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 405.
INDIVIDUAL MEDALISTS: 1. Kellen Fiala, HD, 79; 2. Keegan Hackerett, HSF, 83; 3. Cole Groujohn, HD, 86; 4. Jaden Kosch, HSF, 87; 5. Brittin Sindelar, HD, 87; 6. Aiden Cuba, TR, 87; 7. Hayden Allen, OSC, 87; 8. Gavin Nelson, HD, 89; 9. Ty Vanek, TR, 90; 10. Andrew Dubas, OSC, 91; 11. Tyrel Wegener, HSF, 91; 12. Jase Indra, CL, 92; 13. Wyatt Urban, OSC, 92; 14. Brady Lund, HD, 92; 15. Jed Jones, TR, 93.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC: Hudson Fischer 97, Carter Mickelson 97, Braeden Burbach 102, Carter Barrett 107.
Panthers placed 12th in Lincoln
LINCOLN — Norfolk High finished 12th out of 14 teams at Thursday’s Capital City Invitational held at Holmes Golf Course.
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southeast 284, Omaha Westside 286, Elkhorn South 289, Omaha Creighton Prep 291, Lincoln East 293, Millard West 300, Grand Island 303, Kearney 304, Fremont 314, Millard North 315, Lincoln Pius X 321, Norfolk 324, Lincoln Southwest 330, Papillion-La Vista 345.
NORFOLK: Tyson Wingate 77, Hayden Kuehner 81, Cale Wacker 81, Gabe Claussen 85, Coleson Barritt 96.
Krotter, O’Neill win triangular
ATKINSON — James Krotter and Riley Dinslage both shot a 42 to lead O’Neill to a triangular win on Thursday at Atkinson Stuart Country Club.
The Eagles finished with a 175.
TEAM SCORING: O’Neill 175, West Holt 189, Stuart 206.
TOP INDIVIDUALS: 1. James Krotter, ON, 42; 2T. Schyler Mustin, STU, 42; 2T. Riley Dinslage, ON, 42; 4. Mason Mitchell, WH, 43; 5. Karter Otte, ON, 44.