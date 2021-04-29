Tennis
Panthers take fourth place
GRAND ISLAND — The Norfolk JV girls had a strong showing as the Panthers finished in fourth place at the Grand Island JV Tennis Invitational on Monday.
Carlie Streich lost her first match of the invite but won her next five matches and finished in second place in the No. 1 singles.
The No 1. doubles team of Jayda Christensen and Rylee Frohberg went 3-3, while the Panthers No. 2 doubles team of Sailor Cipra and Chloe Signor also went 3-3.
Baseball
Norfolk JV run-ruled SSC
The Norfolk JV Panthers made quick work of South Sioux City as they won 12-3 in five innings on Tuesday.
The Panthers tallied 11 hits in the win as Easton Sullivan, Dylan Frohberg, Jacob Colligan and Dylan Viergutz each had multi-hit games.
Sean Barrett got the win on the hill for the Panthers. Barrett struck out six and allowed three hits in two innings of work.
WSC doubleheader postponed
Wednesday’s Wayne State at Concordia-St. Paul NSIC baseball doubleheader scheduled for 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. in St. Paul, Minnesota has been canceled due to COVID-19 testing protocols. Per NSIC scheduling policies, the games will not be rescheduled.
Wayne State (10-19, 9-16 NSIC) resumes play Saturday and Sunday with a three-game NSIC road series at No. 16 Augustana, which is 24-8 and 20-8 in NSIC games.