Soccer
Eagles shut out Schuyler 2-0
The Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer team closed out its regular season on a high note on Thursday by shutting out Schuyler 2-0 at Veterans Memorial Field.
Addison Corr and Madison Gordon scored for the Eagles (3-5) while Kealy Ranslem stopped the only two shots she saw.
“This was a game we needed being able to play in front of our own crowd and being able to get ourselves back on track,” LHNE/NC coach Chad Miller said. “We were physical and more patient than we have been in the recent games. The possession was good, and we moved the ball better.”
The teams face off again on Monday in the first round of the Class B, District 6 tournament in Columbus.
“Playing Schuyler on Monday will be a tough rematch,” Miller said. “This was a good win, but Monday is the one we need now.”
Schuyler downs Knights 5-1
Class B No. 4-rated Schuyler defeated the Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys soccer team 4-1 on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Field.
Edwin Alarcon scored for the Knights (3-7) off an assist from Braden Feddern. Mason Maas made 10 saves.
Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast faces Blair on Saturday at 10 a.m. in South Sioux City in the first round of the Class B, District 5 tournament.
Norfolk High JV girls fall
The Norfolk High junior varsity girls soccer team concluded its season with an 8-2 loss to Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday. Southeast took a 4-0 lead into halftime.
London Brink and Ella Smith scored goals in the second half with Cheyenne Olson providing an assist. Hanna Werner had 10 saves in the first half and Aubree Bohacek had seven in the second half.
Golf
Lawless wins at HSF invite
HUMPHREY — Lutheran High Northeast’s Cole Lawless fired a 77 to win individual honors at Thursday’s Humphrey St. Francis invite.
Norfolk Catholic’s Hudson Fischer placed second with an 82.
Humphrey St. Francis won the team title with a 344, 18 shots better than Bancroft-Rosalie.
Also on Thursday, Norfolk Catholic placed fourth at the Columbus Lakeview invite at Quail Run. Gavin Yosten medaled by placing ninth. Complete results were not available.
Humphrey St. Francis invite
Team scoring: Humphrey St. Francis 344, Howells-Dodge 362, Norfolk Catholic 372, Clarkson/Leigh 373, Twin River 379, Lutheran High Northeast 386, Osceola/Cross County 394, Riverside 398, Boone Central 413.
Individual medalists: 1. Cole Lawless, LHNE, 77; 2. Hudson Fischer, NC, 82; 3. Cole Frovijohn, H-D, 83; 4. Jaden Kosch, HSF, 83; 5. Kellen Fiala, H-D, 84; 6, Keegan Hackerott, HSF, 85; 7, Tyrell Wegener, HSF, 87; 8. Triston Hoesing, NC, 88; 9. Caidyn Carraher, 89; RIV, 89; 10. Matthew Brockhaus, HSF, 89; 11. Dexter Indra, C/L, 90; 12. Ben Spearry, LHNE, 91; 13. Aiden Cuba, TR, 91; 14. Kyler Buck, BC, 91; 15. Mic Sayers, C/L, 92.
Lutheran High Northeast results: Cole Lawless 77, Ben Spearry 91, Savion Ralph 97, Brody Kinter 121, Brenyn Ames 129.
Norfolk Catholic results: Hudson Fischer 82, Triston Hoesing 88, Caden Arens 98, Sam Johnson 104, Easton Arens 121.
Norfolk competes in Lincoln
The Norfolk High boys golf team placed 13th in the Lincoln Southeast Capitol City Invitational on Thursday at Holmes Golf Course.
Coleson Barritt led the Panthers with an 81.
Capitol City invite
Team scoring: Omaha Westside 282, Omaha Creighton Prep 284, Lincoln Southeast 292, Millard North 301, Millard West 303, Elkhorn South 305, Lincoln East 315, Kearney 315, Lincoln Southwest 322, Lincoln Pius X 325, Papillion-La Vista 326, Fremont 329, Norfolk 337, Grand Island 341.
Norfolk results: Coleson Barritt 81, Hayden Kuehner 84, Gabe Claussen 84, Tyson Wingate 88, Logan Bosh 95.
Lanman new Battle Creek coach
Battle Creek named Brad Lanman as the new head coach for the girls golf team. Lanman is currently the assistant coach for the boys golf team.
Baseball
Lincoln Pius tops NHS JV team
Lincoln Pius X used a four-run sixth inning to down the Norfolk High junior varsity baseball team 9-4 on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park.
Lane Mead and Landon Viergutz were both 2 for 4 for the Panthers (8-10-1).