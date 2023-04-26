Baseball
NHS shuts out South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Wes Koenig threw a two-hit shutout to lead the Norfolk High baseball team to an 11-0 win over South Sioux City in five innings on Tuesday.
Carson Anderson went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs. Carter Ramakers was also 2 for 2 with a triple and two runs, while Jack Borgmann had a pair of hits with a double and two RBIs for the Panthers (7-15).
Panthers earn junior varsity win
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The Norfolk High junior varsity baseball team scored four runs in the top of the first inning to ignite an 8-2 win over South Sioux City on Tuesday.
Ayden Papstein picked up the win in the four-inning contest, allowing one earned run on three hits with nine strikeouts and not walks.
A different Panther had each of the team’s eight hits. Brenden Flood and Wes Koenig each had two RBIs, while Ethan Synovec tripled and scored twice.
Soccer
Omaha Concordia blanks Eagles
OMAHA — Omaha Concordia picked up a 3-0 victory over the Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer team on Thursday.
“Concordia has a strong defense with a lot of speed so we knew it would be difficult to get in behind them,” Eagles coach Chad Miller said. “We created some opportunities in the first half, but Concordia did a good job of running those down.
“In the second half, we made some adjustments and the girls created some great opportunities to score but could not connect with the ball. Our girls did a lot of good things to build up the play but struggled finishing it. Hopefully we can capitalize on those opportunities in the final stretch.”
Softball
Wildcats fall in home finale
WAYNE — The University of Sioux Falls defeated Wayne State 13-0 and 16-2 in the home finale for the Wildcat softball team Tuesday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex.
WSC (12-36, 7-18) had seven hits in the first game, led by senior Riley Holmberg going 2 for 3 with a double.
Both Lauren Laudick and Kim Vidlak were 2 for 3 with home runs to lead WSC at the plate in the second contest.
Golf
Pierce wins Hartington invite
HARTINGTON — Led by individual runner-up Abram Scholting’s 74, Pierce won Tuesday’s Hartington Invitational with a 335, seven strokes better than Ponca. Creighton’s Gage Burns took individual honors with a 68.
Hartington invite
Team scoring: Pierce 335, Ponca 342, Battle Creek 344, O’Neill 347, Creighton 349, Cedar Catholic 350, Crofton/Wynot 359, Cedar Catholic JV 371, Hartington-Newcastle 373, Randolph 376, Plainview 391, Wausa 393, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 407, Wakefield 422, Hartington-Newcastle JV 481.
Individual medalists: 1. Gage Burns, CRE, 68; 2. Abram Scholting, PIE, 74; 3. Luke Beckman, BC, 75; 4. Turner Heiss, O’N, 77; 5. Jaxon Claussen, WAU, 77; 6. Grant Sprakel, PON, 78; 7. Karter Otte, O’N, 82; 8. Andrew Jones, HCC, 82; 9. Jackson Wacholtz, PIE, 83; 10. Dayton Sudbeck, H-N, 84; 11. Jace Wahls, PON, 85; 12. Nik Harvey, PIE, 86; 13. Jay Steffen, HCC, 86; 14. Zack Fozhoven, C/W, 86; 15. Grant Schieffer, C/W, 87.
Track and field
Humphrey St. Francis Invitational
GIRLS
Team results: Clarkson/Leigh 129, Humphrey St. Francis 107, Riverside 72, Stanton 70.5, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61, Twin River 42, Madison 27.5, Neligh-Oakdale 18.
(Winners and area runner-ups)
100: 1. Mollie Potanski, STA, 12.82; 2. Ali Brandl, HLHF, 13.20. 200: 1. Barbie Korth, HLHF, 27.57; 2. Korbee Wendt, C/L, 27.57. 400: Korth, HLHF, 1:05.14; 2. Emma Baumgart, HSF, 1:06.94. 800: 1. Hannah Baumgart, HSF, 2:39.46; 2. Madison McKie, STA, 2:39.47. 1,600: 1. H. Baumgart, HSF, 5:59.64; 2. Anna Stricklin, HSF, 6:05.69. 3,200: 1. Lizette Rodriguez, MAD, 14:07.71. 100H: 1. Chloe Hanel, C/L, 15.45. 300H: Grace Mahony, RIV, 49.45; 2. Hanel, C/L, 51.10. 4x100: 1. Clarkson/Leigh (Brynn Settje, Tanyn Larson, Wendt, Hanel), 52.38; 2. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 54.25. 4x400: 1. Humphrey St. Francis (H. Baumgart, E. Baumgart, Alexis Kuchar, Stricklin), 4:30.12; 2. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 4:32.22. 4x800: 1. Humphrey St. Francis (E. Baumgart, H. Baumgart, Kali Jarosz, Stricklin), 11:02.53; 2. Clarkson/Leigh, 12:04.30.
HJ: 1. Hanel, C/L, 4-11; 2T. Hannah Yrkoski, TR, 4-8; 2T, Emma Yrkoski, TR, 4-8; 2T. Kennedie Gartner, STA, 4-8. PV: 1. Autumn Murphy, RIV, 8-6; 2. Callie Held, TR, 8-6. LJ: 1. Settje, C/L, 15-9; 2. Cadence Indra, C/L, 15-0. TJ: 1. Ashley Weltruski, RIV, 31-7.5; 2. Baylee Settje, C/L, 31-7. SP: Arynn Spence, STA, 37-2; 2. Isabel Preister, HSF, 32-9. DIS: 1. Spence, STA, 106-11; 2. Gracie Eisenmann, C/L, 104-8.5.
BOYS
Team results: Humphrey St. Francis 106, Clarkson/Leigh 100, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 87, Twin River 80, Riverside 71, Stanton 59, Madison 21, Neligh-Oakdale 1.
(Winners and area runner-ups)
100: 1. Drew Beeson, C/L, 11.13; 2. Mason Rinkol, TR, 11.84. 200: 1. Randal Gronenthal, HLHF, 23.39; 2. Jordan Claussen, STA, 24.31. 400: 1. Gronenthal, HLHF, 52.88; 2. Beeson, C/L, 53.56. 800: 1. Eddy Pedraza, MAD, 2:10.90; 2. Jacob Preister, HLHF, 2:19.28. 1,600: 1. Garret Zach, HSF, 4:56.25; 2. Sonny Reyes-Salazar, STA, 5:18.78. 3,200: 1. Zach, HSF, 11:20.82; 2. Keith Ternus, HSF, 11:48.68. 110H: 1. Nicholas Berger, RIV, 17.02; 2. Garett Durkop, HLHF, 18.40; 300H: 1. Emerson Krings, HSF, 45.22. 4x100: 1. Clarkson/Leigh (Trey Steffeinsmeier, Joey Steffeinsmeier, Dylan Higby, Beeson), 45.77; 2. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 47.26. 4x400: 1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (Tyson Hercenbach, Durkop, Gronenthal, Owen Kurtenbach), 3:34.22. 4x800: 1. Humphrey St. Francis (Zach, Krings, Devon Baumgart, Carson Wessel), 9:09.54; 2. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 9:20.40.
HJ: 1. Wessel, HSF, 5-6; 2. Isaac Baumert, C/L, 5-4. PV: 1. Evan Strain, TR, 11-0. LJ: 1. Beeson, C/L, 19-11.5; 2. Griffin Jordan, MAD, 19-7. TJ: 1. T. Steffeinsmeier, C/L, 39-0.75; 2. Kirk Hebda, TR, 38-11.5; SP: 1. Ryder Kleckner, TR, 47-3.5; 2. Ren Brown, STA, 43-2.5. DIS: 1. Dane Schalk, RIV, 119-9; 2. Brown, STA, 118-7.
Ponca Invitational
GIRLS
Team results: Ponca 123, Homer 118, Crofton 90.2, Tri County Northeast 78, Wynot 61.2, Bancroft-Rosalie 37, Winside 24.2, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 15.2, Winnebago 8, Walthill 4.
(Top two finishers)
100: 1. Kiya Tornez, TCNE, 13.25; 2. Myrah Sudbeck, WYN, 13.62. 200: 1. Tornez, TCNE, 27.72; 2. Sudbeck, WYN, 28.40. 400: 1. Olivia Taylor, PON, 1:03.80; 2. Julien Buckles, PON, 1:03.94. 800: 1. Jocelyn Hightree, HOM, 2:32.74; 2. Brailyn Hogan, PON, 2:43.51. 1,600: 1. Ellesyn Hrouda, PON, 5:39.75; 2. Lilly Harris, HOM, 5:56.95. 3,200: 1. Harris, HOM, 13:09.64; 2. Ali Albrecht, HOM, 13:20.04. 100H: 1. Ellie Tramp, CRO, 16.57; 2. McKenzie Murphy, B-R, 17.41. 300H: 1. Bre Millard, TCNE, 50.86; 2. Shantel Miller, TCNE, 53.31. 4x100: 1. Crofton (Jacee Anthony, Blair Jordan, Caitlin Guenther, Tramp), 52.13; 2. Ponca, 52.90. 4x200: 1. Homer (Tori Walker, Jovee Valentin, Makenna Owens, Samantha Overgaard), 1:56.00; 2. Crofton, 1:58.80. 4x400: 1. Homer (Valentin, Harris, Walker, Hightree), 4:26.50; 2. Ponca, 4:28.40. 4x800: 1. Crofton (Kaylee Mauch, Sophia Wortmann, Rylie Arens, Elizabeth Wortmann), 10:43.07; 2. Ponca, 10:54.80.
HJ: 1. Walker, HOM, 5-3; 2. Gracen Evans, PON, 5-0. PV: 1. Addyson Ostermeyer, CRO, 9-3; 2. Anthony, CRO, 9-0. LJ: 1. Walker, HOM, 15-0.75; 2. Tornez, TCNE, 14-9.75. TJ: 1. Guenther, CRO, 31-9.5; 2. Cora Jackson, PON, 31-3.5. SP: 1. Aubrey Russell, WIN, 32-9; 2. Lillly Beutler, B-R, 30-2.5. DIS: 1. Guenther, CRO, 114-3; 2. Russell, WIN, 103-1.
BOYS
Team results: Bancroft-Rosalie 91, Ponca 91, Tri County Northeast 81, Crofton 77.5, Wynot 72, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 56, Winside 40, Homer 31, Walthill 12, Winnebago 1.
(Top two finishers)
100: 1. Elliott Nottlemann, B-R, 11.60; 2. Joe Grone, TCNE, 11.81. 200: 1. Ethan Eifert, PON, 23.34; 2. Grone, TCNE, 24.04. 400: 1. Koyo Sone, B-R, 54.93; 2. Jaden Kay, PON, 55.50. 800: 1. Chase Schroeder, WYN, 2:05.26; 2. Kole Bacon, B-R, 2:06.06. 1,600: 1. Caleb Schlichting, LDNE, 4:58.09; 2. Josue Munoz, HOM, 5:03.55. 3,200: 1. Brody Taylor, PON, 10:20.54; 2. Chance Mock, LDNE, 11:29.80. 110H: 1. Hudson Morgan, TCNE, 17.52; 2. Guy Severeide, PON, 17.78. 300H: 1. Kaden Hunt, WIN, 43.22; 2. Morgan, TCNE, 43.29. 4x100: 1. Tri County Northeast (Morgan, Grone, Caidan Gregg, Jackson Belt), 46.35; 2. Bancroft-Rosalie, 46.80. 4x200: 1. Tri County Northeast (Gregg, Bryan Isom, Brayden McCorkindale, Devin Reinert), 1:40.86; 2. Crofton, 1:42.01. 4x400: 1. Bancroft-Rosalie (Bacon, Sone, Logan Beutler, Mason Dolezal), 3:44.65; 2. Tri County Northeast, 3:46.96. 4x800: 1. Wynot (Dylan Heine, Korbin Guenther, Cooper Oligmueller, Chase Schroeder), 9:15.29; 2. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 9:17.02.
HJ: 1. Nottlemann, B-R, 6-6; 2. Kaden Hunt, WIN, 5-10. PV: 1T. Sam Pinkelman, CRO, 10-0; 1T. Braxston Foxhoven, CRO, 10-0; 1T. Wyatt Tramp, CRO, 10-0. LJ: 1Jace Panning, CRO, 19-4.5; 2. Kasen Koch, WYN, 19-0.25. TJ: 1. Jace Foxhoven, CRO, 39-7.5; 2. Adrian Phillips, WAL, 39-4. SP: 1. Michael Hamilton, PON, 46-10; 2. Hunter Carpenter, B-R, 45-5. DIS: 1. Carpenter, B-R, 139-4; 2. Hamilton, PON, 135-3.
Columbus Lakeview Invitational
GIRLS
Team results: Columbus Lakeview 130, Aquinas 127, Arlington 98.5, Malcolm 64, Columbus Scotus 50, Howells-Dodge 28, Columbus JV 20, Central City 7.5, Schuyler 1.
(Winners and area runner-ups)
100: 1. Blake Barcel, CLV, 12.89. 200: 1. Barcel, CLV, 26.83. 400: 1. Halle Dolliver, MAL, 1:01.43. 800: 1. Hailey O’Daniel, ARL, 2:29.83. 1,600: 1. Gianna Frasher, AQU, 5:45.57. 3,200: 1. Frasher, AQU, 12:03.69. 100H: 1. Molly Frenzen, CLV, 15.95. 300H: 1. Miriam Frasher, AQU, 47.59. 4x100: 1. Columbus Lakeview, 51.93. 4x400: 1. Malcolm, 4:22.69. 4x800: 1. Arlington, 10:06.95.
HJ: 1. Paighton Erb, CJV, 5-2. PV: 1. Mallory Brittenham, CJV, 8-6. LJ: 1. Keelianne Green, ARL, 17-8.5. TJ: 1. Frenzen, CLV, 33-1. DIS: 1. Hailey Steffensmeier, CSC, 119-2. SP: 1. Erinn Briggs, CLV, 36-11.
BOYS
Team results: Columbus Scotus 106, Columbus Lakeview 89, Howells-Dodge 66, Arlington 63, Malcolm 60, Aquinas 55, Schuyler 39, Central City 26, Columbus JV 22.
(Winners and area runner-ups)
100: 1. Bryant Stouffer, AQU, 11.35. 200: 1. Owen Lindhorst, CSC, 22.85. 400: 1. Lindhorst, CSC, 51.08. 800: 1. Turner Halvorsen, CLV, 1:58.72. 1,600: 1. Nolan May, ARL, 4:41.14. 3,200: 1. Gage Stutzman, H-D, 10:57.07. 110H: 1. Braxton Borer, CLV, 14.87; 2. Lance Brester, H-D, 15.73. 300H: 1. Boerer, CLV, 40.72; 2. Brester, H-D, 43.51. 4x100: 1. Columbus Scotus, 44.36. 4x400: 1. Arlington, 3:38.26; 2. Howells-Dodge, 3:41.78. 4x800: 1. Columbus Scotus, 8:45.10.
HJ: 1. Brester, H-D, 6-4. PV: 1. Austin McCulloch, SCH, 13-0. LJ: 1. Borer, CLV, 21-0.25. TJ: 1. Trevor Davis, CC, 41-1. DIS: 1. Nicolas Hernandez, SCH, 142-1. SP: 1. Jestin Bayer, H-D, 49-2.