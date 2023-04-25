Track and field
Chipps earns NSIC weekly award
WAYNE — Wayne State’s Brooklynn Chipps was announced Monday afternoon as the Northern Sun Conference women’s outdoor field athlete of the week after her performance Sunday at the Midwest Classic hosted by Emporia State in Kansas.
It’s the first time in the outdoor season that Chipps has received NSIC women’s track athlete of the week honors.
A redshirt senior from Elgin (Clearwater High School), Chipps posted a first-place finish Sunday in the hammer throw with a top mark of 195 feet, 9 inches. She ranks second in the NSIC and fourth in NCAA Division II in the event with a top throw of 198-7 this season at the USD Early Bird Meet. She also placed sixth Sunday in the shot put with a season-best effort of 42-4¼ that ranks ninth in the NSIC.
Moeller collects third NSIC honor
WAYNE — Wayne State College sophomore jumper Logan Moeller has been named Northern Sun Conference men’s outdoor field athlete of the week by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota, Monday afternoon following his performance Sunday at the Midwest/Emporia State Classic.
It’s the third time this spring that Moller has earned NSIC athlete of the week honors.
A graduate of Pierce High School, Moeller captured a first-place finish in the long jump Sunday in Emporia, Kansas, with an NCAA provisional mark of 24 feet, 9¾ inches. The mark ranks second in the NSIC and is now tied for seventh-best in NCAA Division II. Moeller also ranks fifth in the NSIC in the triple jump with a season-best leap of 46-6.
Roberts sets records at CNTC
GRAND ISLAND — Boone Central’s Jack Roberts had a record-breaking day at the Central Nebraska Track Championships on Monday at Northwest High School.
Roberts finished the 300-meter hurdles in 38.29. That was school record, meet record and stadium record. He also finished second in the 110 hurdles (14.60).
Roberts teams with Jaden Hagemann, Ryan Drueppel and Thomas Roberts to win the 4x400 in 3:30.62.
Trent Patzel finished second in the shot put and Jaxon Lipker won silver in the high jump.
Claire Primrose broke her own school record in the triple jump and placed second by going 35 feet, 3 inches.
Baseball
Carew helps Hawks earn split
MASON CITY, Iowa — The Northeast Community College baseball team split a doubleheader with North Iowa Area Community College on Monday. The Hawks triumphed in the first game 11-0 before falling in the second contest 10-6 in 10 innings.
Northeast (31-14, 15-8 ICCAC) took care of business quickly in the opener as it downed the Tritons in just five innings. Christian Carew (Parker, Colorado) allowed just one hit and struck out five batters in five innings on the hill. Harrison Taubert (Casper, Wyoming) launched his fourth home run in the last five games.
The second game started with a bang as Kaden Young (Columbus) blasted a homer in the top of the first frame. Northeast trailed 6-4 entering the eighth inning and rallied to plate two runs off of errors from the Tritons. The showdown moved to extra innings where Iowa Central ultimately prevailed.
The Hawks will host Ellsworth Community College in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park.
NHS junior varsity tops Wayne
The Norfolk High junior varsity baseball team scored five runs in the first inning to down Wayne 9-2 on Monday.
Braden Boyle, Carter Mickelson and Alex Makshantsev combined to allow five hits with six strikeouts. Hayden Kelley went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs for the Panthers (7-9-1).
Tennis
Panthers JV team takes third
GRAND ISLAND — The Norfolk High junior varsity girls tennis team finished third out of seven teams at Monday’s Grand Island invite.
The Panthers had second-place finishes by Jenna Snitchler at No. 1 singles and by the No. 2 doubles team of Danielle Martinez and Kyra Carlsen.
Helena Frey finished third at No. 2 singles while the No. 1 doubles team of Mailin Bertus and Myranda Hansen placed fourth.
Softball
Hawks swept by Iowa Central
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Iowa Central Community College completed a four-game swep of Northeast Community College on Monday by winning a doubleheader 11-2 and 14-2.
The Hawks (11-29, 0-20 ICCAC) have just six matchups left in the regular season and will wrap their home slate in a doubleheader with North Platte Community College on Wednesday. Northeast swept the Knights 15-10 and 11-1 on March 28.