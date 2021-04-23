Soccer
Norfolk escapes in shootout
LINCOLN — The Norfolk girls soccer team couldn’t score a goal at the end of regulation, but after overtime and a shootout, the Panthers were able to take down Lincoln Northeast, 2-1 (3-1 SO).
It was a back and forth game with both teams having chances to score but regulation ended scoreless.
“We came out strong in the overtime and earned a corner kick in the first minute,” Norfolk coach Kyle Mather said. “Anna Brown played in a great ball that bounced around in the box until Ahnika Beltz was able to punch it in. Unfortunately less than two minutes later Northeast responded with a goal off a corner kick of their own.”
In her first start in goal for the Panthers, Emerson Waldow recorded seven saves including an important stuff during overtime. Macy Fundus then stepped in to goal for the shootout and made two huge saves.
Julie Durio, Mallory Easland, and Anna Brown all converted their penalties to win the shootout 3-1.
“Overall, our passing and movement was much improved and I was proud of the girls effort,” Mather said. “Our defense continues to play tough every game.”
Knights best Omaha Concordia
OMAHA — The Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys soccer team managed a 1-0 road victory over Omaha Concordia on Thursday.
The Knights scored with 37 minutes left in the first half on a pass from Micah Baumgartel to Emerson Meyer who put the ball in the net for the early lead. The lone score held for the rest of the half and through the second half, as Nolan Fennessy had 13 saves for the Knights.
The win evens the Knights record to 2-2 on the season.
The Knights will travel to Columbus Scotus, on Saturday for a 10 a.m. match that was postponed from earlier this season.
Baseball
Norfolk defeats GACC-SS-WPB
Norfolk took care of business on Thursday as they beat GACC-SS-WPB 11-1 in six innings.
Norfolk tallied eight hits as they had multi-hit games come from Dustin Brenden and Jack Borgmann.
Borgmann also recorded the win on the mound as he struck out three and allowed four hits in three scoreless innings. Norfolk’s Andrew Papstein, Colton Price, Jackson Schwanebeck and Grant Colligan each reached base via a hit.
Norfolk improves to 7-14 on the season and will play at home on Saturday against Grand Island at 10 a.m. and Omaha South at 4 p.m.
Norfolk’s JV also won its game on Thursday against GACC-SS-WPB, as they won 10-0 in five innings.
Norfolk JV allowed zero hits as CJ Hoffman started with three strong innings and Hudson Waldow came in to close out the victory.
Norfolk’s JV Sawyer Wolff, Carson Anderson and Gaven Granquist went a combined 7-7 with two doubles, four RBIs and five runs scored.
Wayne edges Omaha South 3-2
WAYNE — Wayne won in walk-off fashion on Thursday as they took down Omaha South 3-2.
Wayne was only able to muscle out four hits as freshman Kaleb Moormeier went 2-2 with one RBI.
The Kniefl brothers were on the bump against the Packers as Jacob Kniefl had eight strikouts and allowed two runs in six innings of work. Then Brooks Kneifl came in the seventh inning and struck out the side.
Softball
Mustangs sweep Wildcats
Marshall, Minn. — Southwest Minnesota State blanked Wayne State 3-0 and 8-0 in Northern Sun Conference softball Thursday in Marshall, Minnesota.
The host Mustangs are now 20-12 and 11-7 in the league while WSC drops to 4-26 and 1-17.
The opener was a pitching duel with just six hits combined by the two teams.
The second game saw the host Mustangs complete the sweep with an 8-0 win.
Wayne State will host Northern State Saturday and MSU Moorhead Sunday in NSIC doubleheaders.
Golf
Panthers compete in Columbus
COLUMBUS — The Norfolk Panthers took nineth place with a total score of 348 at the Hastings Invitational on Thursday.
Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes led the Panthers with an 83 and finished tied for 19th place.
Grand Island and Westside tied for first place while Kearney’s Cole Feddersen finished at the top of the leader board with a 75.
Columbus Invitational
1 Grand Island 324; 1. Westside 324; 3. Kearney 328; 3. Lincoln East 328; 5. Papillion La-Vista South 333; 6. Columbus 335; 7. Papillion La-Vista 339; 8. Lincoln Southwest 341; 9. Norfolk 348; 10. Lincoln Southeast 355; 11. Fremont 357; 12. Hastings 365; 13. Lincoln Northeast 391; 14. Lincoln North Star 398; 15. Lincoln High 476.
Top 15 individual results
1. Cole Feddersen, K, 75; 2. Marcus Holling, GI, 77; 3. Brock Kuhlman, C, 78; 4. Jack Davis, PL, 79; 4. Brayden Schram, H, 79; 4. Kolby Brown, W, 79; 4. Will Topolski, LE, 79; 4. Jacob Hellman, W, 79; 9. Geran Sander, LSW, 80; 9. Prestin Vilai, GI, 80; 9. Charlie Larson, LE, 80; 12. Mason Burger, PS, 81; 12. Cole Schroer, K, 81; 12. Hogan Kriech, C, 81; 15. Josh D’Ercole, PS, 82; Brody Mickey, C, 82; 15. Caden Peppmuller, LNE, 82; 15. Henry Kosmicki, GI; 82.
Other Norfolk golfers
Cale Wacker 88; Tyson Wingate, 88; Carson Klein 89, Zyon Gangwer 101.
Bill Schuele hits hole-in-one
Bill Schuele, 80, had a hole-in-one with a 5-iron on the 150-yard hole No. 15 at the Eldorado Hills Golf Course.
Jim Kuhar was the witness.
Area teams battle in O’Neill
O’NEILL — Teams from around the northeast Nebraska area competed at the O’Neill invite on Thursday.
Cedar Catholic came out on top with a 353 as they second place Ord finished nine strokes behind.
Cedar Catholic’s Riley Kuehn carded the lowest score in the tournament with a 78 while Kelen Meyer of Ord fired an 84.
Columbus Invitational
1. Cedar Catholic 353; 2. Ord 262; 3. O’Neill 375; 4. West Holt 378; 5. Neligh-Oakdale 383; 6. Valentine 402; 7. Hartington-Newcastle 406; 8. Pierce 412; 9. O’Neill JV 414; 10. Ainsworth 468; 11. Elkhorn Valley 536.
top 15 individual results
1. Riley Kuehn, CC, 78; 2. Kelen Meyer, OR, 82; 3. Ryan O’Kief, V, 84; 4. Garret Belitz , NO, 86; 5. Cameron Adkisson, WH, 87; 6. Riley Dinslage, ON, 88; 7. Brodie Darnell, OR, 89; 7. Reece Morton, 89, HN; 7. Karter Otte, ON, 89; 7. Mack Kuehn, CC, 89; 11. Carsen Becker, CC, 90; 12. Jaxson Cadwallader, WH, 92; 12. Tad Kovarik, OR, 92. 14: Mason Mitchell, WH, 93; 15. Trevor Pettit, P, 94.