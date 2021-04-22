Track and Field
Wildcat women at USD meet
VERMILLION, S.D. — Freshman Makenna Taake had a second place finish in the long jump while freshman Megan Hansen placed in two events for the Wayne State women’s team Wednesday afternoon and evening at the South Dakota Twilight Invite held at the Lillibridge Track Complex.
Taake posted a mark of 16 feet, 6 inches in the long jump to finish second while Hansen recorded a third place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (15.37) and a sixth place in the 200-meter dash in 27.43 seconds.
Nicole Heeren had a third place finish in the hammer throw at 171-2½” with Brianna Crouch taking fourth in the 400-meter dash at 1:01.56.
Kim Johnson took fifth place in the 800-meter run (2:32.98) and Riana Noelle was fifth in the triple jump at 33-½ followed by a sixth place finish for Hanna Lazure in the high jump clearing 5’ 0” and Keyla Sambo in the triple jump (32-7½).
Wayne State will have three athletes competing in four events at the Drake Relays in Des Moines Friday and Saturday.
Rohloff, Ladage pace Wildcats
VERMILLION, S.D. — Sprinters Jacob Ladage and Justin Rohloff each placed second in the 400 and 100 meter dashes respectively to lead the Wayne State men’s track and field team at the South Dakota Twilight Invite held Wednesday afternoon and evening in Vermillion, South Dakota.
Ladage ran a time of 50.10 to finish second in the 400-meter dash while Rohloff was clocked in 11.27 seconds to take second place in the 100-meter dash.
Freshman Dylan Kneifl collected a third place mark in the high jump clearing 6’3¾” while Will McGonigal came in third place in the 1,500-meter run at 4;12.63.
Michael Kueny recorded a fifth place finish in the 400-meter dash in 51.70 seconds.
Wayne State will have six athletes competing in field events Friday and Saturday in the Drake Relays at Des Moines, Iowa.
95th annual Norfolk Invite set
The 95th annual Norfolk Invitational is set for Thursday at Johnny Carson Field.
The meet is the longest-running meet in the state of Nebraska.
Competing teams are Columbus, Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast, Millard North (boys only), Millard West, Omaha Benson, Omaha Burke and Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
Field events begin at 1 p.m. with running events to start at 2:30 p.m.
NORFOLK INVITATIONAL
Field events — 1: girls pole vault (east pit), high jump (north pit), long jump (east pit), shot put; boys pole vault (west pit), high jump (south pit), long jump (west pit), discus.
To follow: girls triple jump, discus; boys triple jump, shot put; 4: unified long jump (east pit).
Running events (Preliminaries unless noted) — 2:30: 4x800-meter relay (finals); 3:05: girls 100-meter intermediate hurdles; 3:10: boys 110-meter high hurdles; 3:30: 100-meter dash; 3:50: 400-meter dash (finals); 4:10: 3,200-meter run (finals); 4:40: 200-meter dash.
Break
Running events (all finals): 5:30: girls 100-meter intermediate hurdles; 5:35: boys 110-meter high hurdles; 5:40: 100-meter dash; 5:45: unified 100-meter dash; 5:55: 800-meter run; 6:10: girls 300-meter low hurdles; 6:20: boys 300-meter intermediate hurdles; 6:30: 200-meter dash; 6:40: 1,600-meter run; 6:50: unified 4x100-meter relay; 6:55: 4x100-meter relay; 7: 4x400-meter relay.
Golf
Knights defeat Pirates
Jacob Cerny fired a nine-hole round of 42 to lead Norfolk Catholic to a 187-227 dual victory over Plainview on Wednesday at the Norfolk Country Club.
Cerny’s teammate, Austin Meikle’s 46 was good for second place while Plainview’s Alizae Mejia finished third.
Team socres: Norfolk Catholic 187; Plainview 227; Norfolk Catholic JV 231; Plainview JV 286.
Top Ten: 1. Jacob Cerny, NC, 42; 2. Austin Meikle, NC, 46; 3. Alizae Mejia, PLV, 47; 4. Aden Dominisse, NC, 49; 5. Ethan Schwichtenberg, NC, 50; 6. Riley Kaup, PLV, 52; 7. Thomas Wetjen, NC, 53; 8. Ashten Cunningham, NCJV, 55; 9. 9. Carter Barrett, NCJV, 56; 10. Gavin Yosten, NCJV, 59.
Soccer
Panthers to play Tuesday
The Norfolk varsity team will travel to Fremont on Tuesday to make up its match with the Tigers that was postponed earlier this week.
It will be a varsity match only and will be played at Christensen Field beginning at 4:30 p.m.