Tennis
Panthers place fifth in tourney
LINCOLN — The Norfolk girls tennis team placed fifth at the Fremont invitational Friday. The event was held at Wood Tennis Center in Lincoln.
Norfolk finished with 32 points. Lincoln Southeast was tournament champion with 54 points.
“The Fremont invite is always one of the better tournaments we compete at every year,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “We get a lot of good competition and we can measure where we stand at the half way juncture of our season.”
In No. 1 singles action, Carlie Streich went 2-2 to finish with the fourth-place medal. Streich avenged an earlier loss in the season to Fremont’s Nora Pentel, winning 8-3. The No. 1 doubles team of Mailin Bertus and Lilleah Grubb went 1-2 to also place fourth for the Panthers.
No. 2 singles player Sailor Cipra placed sixth, while the No. 1 doubles team of Malori Schrader and Jayda Christensen were eighth.
“Overall, with temperatures in the 40s all day and winds averaging in the mid to high 20s, I was extremely proud of how my team competed and simply hung in there,” Krueger said. “We didn’t let the elements affect us too much and really fought through every match.”
Fremont invite
Team scores: Lincoln Southeast 54, Fremont 52, Papillion-La Vista 47, Omaha Burke 36, Norfolk 32, Bellevue West 31, Bellevue East 29, Lincoln High 20, Omaha Central 17, Lincoln Northeast 16.
Singles — No. 1 Carlie Streich: def. Steffens, LNE, 8-4; def. Pentel, FRE, 8-3; def. by Wilwerding, P-LV, 8-3; def. by Williams, OB, 8-4. No. 2 Sailor Cipra: def. by Soto, LIN, 8-0; def. Lemley, BE, 8-1; def. by Hickey, P-LV, 8-2.
Doubles — No. 1 Malori Schrader/Jayda Christensen: def. Sidders/Hill, LIN, 8-5; def. by Jamison/Skold, LSE, 8-0; def. by Hodges/Garapati, OC, 8-3; def. by Craig/Cook, BE, 8-2. No. 2 Mailin Bertus/Lilleah Grubb: def. Berger/Lemon, BW, 8-5; def. by Miller/Thayer, FRE, 8-1; def. by Baird/Srivastav, LSE, 8-3.
Track and Field
Twin River hosts invitational
GENOA — Twin River hosted a track and field invite Thursday. Shelby-Rising City won the girls division. Yutan took top honors in the boys competition, while Twin River was runner-up.
GIRLS
(Event winners and area second-place finishers)
Team scores: Shelby-Rising City 147, Osceola 87, Yutan 76, Clarkson/Leigh 75, Humphrey St. Francis 47, East Butler 41, Cedar Bluffs 30, Twin River 16, David City Aquinas 7.
100: 1. Liberty Baker, S-RC, 12.4; 200: 1. Rori Wieseman, OSC, 26.4; 400: 1. Ava Larmon, S-RC, 1:03.5; 800: 1. Sierra Boden, OSC, 2:37.3; 1,600: 1. Angel Barnes, S-RC, 5:56.4; 3,200: 1. Barnes, S-RC, 12:50.8; 100 HH: 1. Baker, S-RC, 15.0; 2. Chloe Hanel, C/L, 15.2; 300 LH: 1. Hanel, C/L, 48.5; 4x100: 1. Osceola, 51.7; 2. Clarkson/Leigh, 53.4; 4x400: 1. Shelby-Rising City, 4:23.5; 4x800: 1. Humphrey St. Francis (Kali Jarosz, Hannah Baumgart, Emma Baumgart, Anna Stricklin) 10:51.
HJ: 1. Hanel, C/L, 5-2; PV: 1. Janna Roberts, OSC, 9-7; LJ: 1. Savanna Boden, OSC, 16-6; TJ: 1. Danica Watts, S-RC, 34-0½; 2. Brynn Settje, C/L, 33-8½; SP: 1. Larmon, S-RC, 36-6; Discus: 1. Larmon, S-RC, 120-6.
BOYS
(Event winners, area second-place and LHNE finishers)
Team scores: Yutan 123, Twin River 78.5, Osceola 78, Shelby-Rising City 62, Humphrey St. Francis 58, David City Aquinas 51, Clarkson/Leigh 29.5, East Butler 22, Cedar Bluffs 15, Lutheran High Northeast 10.
100: 1. Isaiah Zelasney, OSC, 11.0; 2. Spencer Ramaekers, TR, 11.01; 200: 1. Zelasney, OSC, 23.0; 2. Ramaekers, TR, 23.4; 400: 1. Zelasney, OSC, 52.2; 800: 1. Alexx Winkelman, YUT, 2:12.; 1,600: 1. Garret Zach, HSF, 5:02.8; ; 3,200: 1. Zach, HSF, 11:44.5; 100 HH: 1. Isaac Whitmore, S-RC, 16.9; 300 LH: 1. 1. Whitmore, S-RC, 43.6; 4x100: 1. Yutan, 44.8; 4x400: 1. Yutan, 3:43.3; 4x800: 1. Humphrey St. Francis (Zach, Devon Baumgart, Emerson Krings, Carson Wessel) 9:23.3.
HJ: 1. Jett Arensberg, YUT, 6-0; 2. Gavin Feddern, LHNE, 5-8; PV: 1. Owen O’Kelley, TR, 12-0; LJ: 1. Ramaekers, TR, 21-0½; 2. Drew Beeson, C/L, 19-5½; 5. Feddern, LHNE, 18-7; TJ: 1. Tanner Nekl, S-RC, 40-2; SP: 1. Ryder Kleckner, TR, 45-6½; Discus: 1. Derek Wacker, YUT, 151-0.