Soccer
Panthers top Lincoln Pius in OT
KEARNEY — The Norfolk High boys soccer team scored twice in overtime to down Lincoln Pius X 4-2 in the consolation match of the silver bracket of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday.
Isidro Rosas and Cole Fundus scored in regulation for the Panthers (8-7) with Vidal Aguirre and Rosas recording assists.
In the first half of overtime, Norfolk scored goals by Peyton Vietor and Rosas, assisted by Ben Schoenherr and Cole Fundus. Kail Libengood had eight saves in goal for the win.
Elkhorn North blanks LHNE/NC
ELKHORN — Class B No. 7-rated Elkhorn North shut out the Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer team 5-0 on Thursday.
“In the first half, Elkhorn North was by far the more aggressive team,” Eagles coach Chad Miller said. “Their intensity made it very difficult for us to create or keep any kind of possession.
“We played much more settled in the second half, but it is hard to build a comeback against a very good team. I was happy with our efforts in the second half of play. Going into this final week, we have to bring our confidence to the match and get some wins.”
Baseball
Norfolk High JV tops Discoverers
The Norfolk High junior varsity baseball team scored two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to clinch a 4-1 win over Columbus on Thursday at Veterans Memorail Park.
Kyler Kolm gave up one run on three hits with five strikeouts over six innings. Landon Viergutz allowed one hit in the seventh to earn the save.
Ethan Synovec was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs while Hayden Kelley was also 2 for 3 for the Panthers (6-9-1).
Golf
Panthers place fifth at Columbus
COLUMBUS — Norfolk High placed fifth out of 15 teams at Thursday’s Columbus invite.
The Panthers had all five golfers finish within six strokes of each other and were led by Tyson Wingate’s 81.
Columbus invite
Team scoring: Lincoln Southeast 306, Omaha Westside 308, Lincoln East 325, Kearney 332, Norfolk 337, Lincoln Southwest 338, Papillion-La Vista 343, Fremont 353, Lincoln North Star 359, Grand Island 365, Columbus 373, Lincoln Northeast 373, Papillion-La Vista South 378, Lincoln High 417, Hastings 420.
Norfolk results: Tyson Wingate 81, Coleson Barritt 83, Gabe Claussen 86, Hayden Kuehner 87, Logan Bosh 87.
Emory, Pierce win LHNE invite
Led by individual medalist Travis Emory, Pierce won the team title at the Lutheran High Northeast invite on Thursday at Norfolk Country Club.
Pierce finished with a 365 to edge out Ponca by two strokes. Emory shot an 82, one shot better than Wakefield’s Johnathan Birkley.
Norfolk Catholic finished third with a 373.
Lutheran High Northeast invite
Team scoring: Pierce 365, Ponca 367, Norfolk Catholic 373, Norfolk High JV 387, Norfolk High JV 2 397, West Point-Beemer 404, Battle Creek 412, Creighton 412, Crofton 413, Tri County 419, Wakefield 444, Wisner-Pilger 451, Norfolk Catholic JV 454, Niobrara/Verdigre 466, Lutheran High Northeast 487, Lutheran High Northeast JV 549.
track and field
Plainview girls win at St. Mary’s
O’NEILL — The Plainview girls won the team title at the O’Neill St. Mary’s invite on Wednesday while the Pirates were runner-up in the boys division.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Plainview 118.5, O’Neill St. Mary’s 92, Boyd County 88.5, Riverside 73, Niobrara/Verdigre 66, Chambers/Wheeler Central 29, Elgin Public/Pope John 27, Stuart 12, O’Neill St. Mary’s JV 10, Riverside JV 3.
(Event winners and area runner-ups)
100: 1. Grace Mahoney, RIV, 13.14; 2. Annabelle Barlow, OSM, 13.32. 200: 1. Teya Boyer, PLA, 28.41; 2. Ashlynne Charf, EPPJ, 28.62. 400: 1. Taylen Stark, N/V, 1:03.87; 2. Paige Drueke, BC, 1:04.42. 800: 1. Lorissa Reiman, OSM, 2:31.76; 2. Drueke, OSM, 2:34.26. 1,600: 1. Hannah Gleason, OSMJV, 6:34.97; 2. Lexy Tikalsky, BC, 6:44.67. 3,200: 1. Natasha Zeisler, BC, 14:35.90; 2. Morgan Nincehelser, PLA, 15:02.40. 100H: 1. Ally Sucha, N/V, 16.56. 300H: 1. Mahoney, RIV, 49.20. 2. Boyer, PLA, 50.21. 4x100: 1. O’Neill St. Mary’s (Barlow, Reiman, Hope Williamson, Mya Hedstrom), 52.71; 2. Plainview, 53.11. 4x400: 1. O’Neill St. Mary’s (Reiman, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, Williamson, Hedstrom), 4:24.51. 4x800: 1. O’Neill St. Mary’s (Reiman, Gaughenbaugh, Williamson, Hedstrom), 10:45.85; 2. Elgin Public/Pope John, 12:17.65.
HJ: 1. Claire Rasmussen, PLA, 4-11; 2. Sydney Estill, STU, 4-11. PV: 1. Barlow, OSM, 8-8; 2. Emma Otte, OSM, 8-2. LJ: 1. Abbie Kromarek, PLA, 16-1.5; 2. Hedstrom, OSM, 15-11. TJ: 1. Kromarek, PLA, 34-4; 2. Madelynn Dougherty, PLA, 31-8.75. SP: 1. McKenzie Snyder, BC, 32-6; 2, Brianna Klabenes, CWC, 32-6. DIS: 1. Amalia Hoffman, BC, 106-3; 2. Snyder, BC, 105-11.
BOYS
Team scoring: Riverside 141.5, Plainview 131, Boyd County 75, Stuart 70, Elgin Public/Pope John 65, Chambers/Wheeler Central 19, Niobrara/Verdigre 11.5, O’Neill St. Mary’s 9, Santee 4.
(Event winners and area runner-ups)
100: 1. Carson Bloom, RIV, 10.82. 200: 1. Bloom, RIV, 22.26. 400: 1. Haden Kaup, STU, 54.40; 2. Hudson Hoffman, BC, 54.41. 800: 1. Kyler Mosel, PLA, 2:09.07; 2. Will Nelson, BC, 2:11.29. 1,600: 1. K. Mosel, PLA, 4:51.96; 2. Jordan Mosel, PLA, 5:09.54. 3,200: 1. J. Mosel, PLA, 10:59.85; 2. Luke Ludwig, STU, 11:08.76. 110H: 1. Andrew Krick, RIV, 16.01. 300H: 1. Spencer Hille, PLA, 42.62; 2. Kaup, STU, 43.73. 4x100: 1. Riverside, 45.28; 2. EPPJ, 47.13. 4x400: 1. Stuart, 3:49.77; 2. CWC, 3:56.48. 4x800: 1. Plainview, 8:58.14; 2. Boyd County, 9:20.20.
HJ: 1. Hille, PLA, 5-11. PV: 1. Izek Leslie, RIV, 13-0. LJ: 1. Hille, PLA, 20-10; 2. Myles Kittelson, EPPJ, 20-10. TJ: 1. Klayton Kleffner, RIV, 39-10; 2. Kayde Ramm, STU, 39-3.25. SP: 1. Blake Henn, EPPJ, 44-0; 2. Derek Jensen, BC, 40-11. DIS: 1. Kayson Maertins, PLA, 123-6; 2. Isaac Everitt, OSM, 122-0.