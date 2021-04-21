Track and Field
Fennessy shines at Nebraska Track Classic
PAPILLION — Norfolk Catholic’s Mary Fennessy proved to be the best of the best on Tuesday. The Norfolk Catholic senior won the shot put and finished second in the discus at the Nebraska Track and Field Festival at Papillion-LaVista South High School.
The meet brings together the state’s top performers regardless of class.
Fennessy’s winning shot put of 41 feet, 7 inches is also a personal best.
Her teammates, Jozy and Elly Piper finished second and fourth in the shot put and both compteted in the discus.
Another Norfolk Catholic girl, Carly Marshall finished fourth in the 300-meter low hurdles.
On the boys side, Knight sprinter Jackson Clausen finished third in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes while Kade Pieper was fourth in the shot put.
Tennis
Norfolk blanks Heelan
SIOUX CITY — The Norfolk girls blanked Sioux City Heelan on Tuesday, 9-0.
Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said the Panthers are improving but still have to get better.
“Grand Island and Kearney are a giant step better than Heelann, so we must not get complacent and continue to work on improving each time out.”
Norfolk 9, Sioux City Heelan 0
Singles — No. 1: Sydney Reynolds, NOR def. Chloe Best, 8-0; No. 2: Kylie Freudenburg, NOR def. Molly McCarthy, 8-2; No. 3: Hope Fossum, NOR def. Ellen Halbur, 8-2; No. 4: Kyla Robinson, NOR def. Anna McCarthy, 8-0; No. 5: Karly Kalin, NOR def. Megan Bauer, 8-1; No. 6: Chelsea Strom, NOR def. Emily Bracht, 8-0.
Doubles — No. 1: Reynolds/Robinson, NOR def. Best/M. McCarthy, 8-1; No. 2: Kalin/Strom, NOR def. Halbur/A. McCarthy, 8-1; No. 3: Paeton Coler/Carlie Streich, NOR def. Bauer/Bracht, 8-2.
Baseball
Panthers sweep Lincoln Northeast
LINCOLN — Norfolk improved to 6-14 on the year after sweeping a pair of road games from Lincoln Northeast on Tuesday, 6-5 and 12-4.
Body Konz earned the pitching victory for the Panthers after working 4 innings, allowing 2 hits, 3 runs and striking out 5. Grant Colligan recorded the save.
Brayden Lammers and Colton Price had two hits each for Norfolk.
In the nightcap, Norfolk took a 6-0 lead after one inning and never looked back.
Landon Vaughan threw a complete game giving up just 4 hits and striking out 4.
Lammers was once again hot at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a triple. Jack Borgman was also 2 for 3 with a triple.
Norfolk will play at home on Thursday against Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 5:00 p.m.
Game One
Norfolk 100 050 0 — 6 7 1
Northeast 110 111 0 — 5 6 1
WP: Brody Konz; 2B: (N) Andrew Papstein; 3B: (N) Brayden Lammers.
Game Two
Norfolk 613 010 1 — 12 11 3
Northeast 000 040 0 — 4 4 6
WP: Landon Vaughan; 3B: (N) Brayden Lammers, Jack Borgmann.
Football
BTN to televise spring game
LINCOLN — The Big Ten Network will televise Nebraska’s May 1 Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for shortly after 1 p.m. The game can also be heard on the Learfield/IMG College Husker Sports Network with coverage beginning at 11 a.m..
Fans may now purchase up to 10 tickets for the spring game, an increase from the earlier limit of four tickets per customer. Tickets are $10 each.
Husker fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance of game day. If tickets remain on the day of the Red-White game, prices will increase to $15 in the main seating bowl and $25 for club seats.
Fans are reminded they are required to wear a face covering in Memorial Stadium for the Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO. Regular stadium policies will be in place, including Nebraska’s Clear Bag Policy, and concessions will be available throughout Memorial Stadium.
Baseball
Wayne overpowers Twin River
WAYNE — Wayne scored 10 runs in the third inning and made quick work of Twin River as Wayne won 14-2 in five innings on Tuesday.
Wayne tallied nine hits including a two-run home run from Brooks Kneifl.
Reid Korth went a perfect 3-3 with two RBIs at the plate while Victor Kniesche went 2-3 and five other Wayne hitters reached base via a hit.
Kniesche also recorded a win on the bump for Wayne, as he struckout six and allowed four hits in four innings of work.
Soccer
7th-8th grade clinic scheduled
A seventh and eighth grade boys mini soccer clinic is slated for Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field from 10 to 11:45 a.m.
It’s open to all boys currently in the seventh and eighth grades.
Players are invited to watch Norfolk varsity and junior varsity players train from 10 to 11 a.m., then the Norfolk coaches will lead the seventh and eighth graders through a 45-minute training session.
Coaches will be available afterwards for questions from players and parents.
Organizers emphasize the clinic is not a tryout. It’s free and no registration is required. Participants are asked to bring cleats, shin guards and water.
For more information contact Joe Myers at joemyers@npsne.org or 402-841-8722.
Track and field
Gators host, dominate invite
The Wisner-Pilger girls won eight events and took care of business at the Wisner-Pilger Booster Invite on Tuesday. The Elkhorn Valley boys edged out Wakefield to win the boys division despite the Trojans winning eight events.
Kayla Svoboda and Lindsey Kneifl each won three events with Alea Rasmussen winning the 1600 and 3200 meter runs. Blake Brown of Wakefield won the 200 meter dash and the long jump.
Wisner-Pilger booster invite
GIRLS: Wisner-Pilger 139, Elkhorn Valley 100, Howells-Dodge 95, Wakefield 84, Cedar Bluffs 59, Homer 42, Winnebago 1.
Top finishers: 100: 1. Skylar Shanahan, CB, 13.55; 2. Lindsey Kneifl, WP, 13.65. 200: 1. Jordan Metzler, WKE, 27.56; 2. Kayla Svoboda, WP, 27.79. 400: 1. Kneifl, WPG, 1:02.05; 2. Jocelyn Hightree, Homer, 1:07.15. 800: 1. Kenzie Mosel, EV, 2:38.62; 2. Jaedyn Ratzlaff, HD, 2:49.33. 1600: 1. Alea Rasmussen, WP, 5:57.78; 2. Joslynn Larson, EV, 6:22.26. 3200: 1. Rasmussen, WP, 13:04.24; 2. Larson, EV, 13:42.55
100 hurdles: 1. Svoboda, WP, 16.20; 2. Lily Praest, HD, 18.69. 300: 1. Svoboda, WP, 47.75; 2. Metzler, WKE, 49.86. 4x100: 1. Cedar Bluffs (Maddy Thomas, Elly Campbell, Kaley Sukstorf, Shanahan) 55.32; 2. Wakefield, 55.73. 4x400: 1. Wakefield (Metzler, Kassidy Brudigam, Aisha Valenzuela, Alex Arenas) 4:34.28; 2. Homer, 4:39.77. 4x800: 1. Elkhorn Valley (Larson, Mosel, Makenzie Mutum, Kennedy Penne) 11:24.00; 2. 11:32.00.
High jump: 1. Mutum, EV, 4-08; 2. Anneka Furstenau, EV, 4-06. Pole vault: 1. Svoboda, WP, 9-06; 2. Furstenau, EV, 8-0. Long jump: 1. Kneifl, WP, 16-05; 2. Skylar Moe, HOM, 14-09½. Triple jump: 1. Kneifl, WP, 34-03½, 2. Metzler, WAK, 31-10¾. Discus throw: 1. Anna Lundhal, WAK, 121-00; 2. Sasha Perrin, HD, 92-07. Shot put: 1. Perrin, HD, 32-11; 2. Sophie Dvorak, HD, 29-06.
BOYS: Elkhorn Valley 181, Wakefield 148, Howells-Dodge 93, Wisner-Pilger 48, Homer 39, Cedar Bluffs 16.
Top finishers: 100: 1. Logan Bokemper, WAK, 12.06; 2. Mo Von Keitz, CB, 12.36. 200: 1. Blake Brown, WAK, 22.77; 2. Justin Erb, WAK, 23.85. 400: 1. Erb, WAK, 52.92; 2. Bokemper, WAK, 54.13. 800: 1. August Scholting, WP, 2:09.50; 2. Carson Gaardner, HOM, 2:11.05. 1600: 1. Cade Johnson, WAK, 5:01.11; 2. Ryan Anderson, WAK, 5:08.77. 3200: 1. Grant Lander, HOM, 10:36.63; 2. Anderson, WAK, 11:04.97.
110 hurdles: 1. Lance Brester, HD, 17.81; 2. Carter Werner, EV, 18.98. 300: 1. Beau Ruskamp, WP, 43.40; 2. Werner, EV, 44.73. 4x100: 1. Wakefield (Bokemper, Brown, Samuel Nuno, Erb) 44.84; 2. Elkhorn Valley 47.11. 4x400: 1. Wakefield (Bokemper, Johnson, Gabe Lamprecht, Erb) 3:41.82; 2. Elkhorn Valley, 3:50.65. 4x800: 1. Howells-Dodge (Brester, Aiden Meyer, Levi Belina, Blake Sindelar) 9:01.54; 2. Homer, 9:07.03.
High jump: 1. Keegan Petersen, EV, 5-1; 2. Werber, EV, 5-1. Pole vault: 1. Adam Miller, EV, 13-0; 2. Hunter Bennett, EV, 11-06. Long jump: 1. Brown, WAK, 19-1; 2. Ruskamp, WP, 19-07½. Triple jump: 1. Johnson, WAK, 40-0½; 2. Petersen, EV, 39-0. Discus throw: 1. Nathan Hegemann, HD, 123-03; 2. Evan Haas, HD, 113-09. Shot put: 1. Jestin Bayer, HD, 39-9½; 2. Gavyn Clause, EV, 38-8.