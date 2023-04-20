Track and field
Kautz earns top USD award
VERMILLION, S.D. — Fourth-year junior sprinter Dylan Kautz was among the top award winners on Wednesday at The Charlies, an annual award ceremony that honors University of South Dakota student-athlete achievements during the 2022-23 academic year.
Kautz, a graduate of Norfolk Catholic, was named the Dr. John Van Why Male Athlete of the Year.
He was named Summit League most outstanding performer of the indoor championships after leading the Coyotes to their fourth Summit indoor crown and first since 2015.
Kautz swept the 60- and 200-meter dashes. His time of 6.64 seconds in the 60 set a school and meet record. Kautz also earned a silver medal as a member of USD’s 4x200-meter relay team.
Soccer
Norfolk High edges Gators in OT
KEARNEY — Grace Ellis scored with three minutes left in overtime to give the Norfolk High girls soccer team a 2-1 win over Lincoln North Star on Wednesday. The contest was the consolation match of the silver bracket of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.
Tessa Gall scored in regulation on a penalty kick for the Panthers (7-6), while Tasha Eisenhauer finished with 12 saves.
“We controlled possession for a good portion of the first half but made a miscue at the back that gave North Star a 1-0 lead,” Norfolk coach Kyle Mather said. “We got one back later in the half when Grace Ellis was pulled down in the box and Tessa Gall converted the penalty.
“We created several chances to take the lead but regulation ended at 1-1. With three minutes left in the second half of overtime, Grace Ellis was able to get to a loose ball in the box and scored the game winner. The game ended dramatically as Tasha Eisenhauer punched a long free kick over the bar as time expired.”
The Panthers travel to Papillion-La Vista South on Saturday.
Baseball
WSC’s Wells earns honors
WAYNE — For the second straight week, Wayne State College has the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Central Region player of the week. Freshman catcher Trey Wells was announced on Wednesday as this week’s selection after teammate Colin Lynam earned the honor last week.
Wells, a graduate of Elkhorn North, was also selected Tuesday as Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference player of the week after posting a .476 average last week, going 10 for 21 at the plate with six home runs and 12 RBIs with a 1.381 slugging percentage.
Wells blasted home runs in four straight games last week, highlighted by three solo homers against Minot State last Wednesday. He followed that game with another home run and a second that was reduced to a single due to a technicality in a walk off 13-12 10-inning win over the Beavers.
Wells added a three-run homer Friday in a 10-8 win at Upper Iowa and was 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs in a 12-5 win over the Peacocks.
Golf
Hawks finish third by one stroke
ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The Northeast Community College golf team battled 13 squads in the Northwestern Raider Invitational at Landsmeer Golf Club on Monday. The Hawks finished alone in third place and one stroke off the lead in the 36-hole tournament.
Tanner Walling (Wayne) finished the first round in a tie for the lead after shooting a 68. Santiago Valdes (Mexico City, Mexico) was just two strokes behind Walling’s mark after the first round.
Two birdies in the second round gave Valdes a share of the lead and he was in contention for first throughout the final nine holes. Ultimately, a bogey on the last hole put Valdes in a tie for second place at the end of the event with a score of 138 over both rounds.
Northeast as a team shot a combined 279 in the second round for a two-day total of 570.
Tennis
Panthers sweep JV dual
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Norfolk High junior varsity girls tennis team swept Sioux City Heelan 8-0 on Tuesday. All the matches were doubles.
Norfolk 8, Sioux City Heelan 0
Doubles—No. 1: Mailin Bertus/Lilleah Grubb (N) def. Claudia Molins/Claire Plathe, 6-1. No. 2: Skyler Behmer/Grubb (N) def. Maria McGowan/Alexa Prieto, 6-1. No. 3: Kennedy Indra/Jenna Snitchler (N) def. Sidney Koob/Natalie Patee, 6-1. No. 4: Danielle Martinez/Kyra Carlsen (N) def. Charlie Wiener/Daisy Truong, 6-1. No. 5: Kaylin Thies/McKenna Sullivan (N) def. Danya Velazquez/Alexa Guerrero, 6-0. No. 6: Alyssa Vaughan/Maran Andersen (N) def. Mary Grace Fairchild/Ava Wiltgen, 6-4. No. 7: Chloe Bauer/McKenna Sullivan (N) def. Olivia Paskey/Lexi Mathis, 6-2. No. 8: Carlsen/Martinez (N) def. Patee/Grace Aesoph, 6-1.
Volleyball
Huskers spring match to air
Get a first look at the Nebraska volleyball team as the Huskers take on the Wichita State Shockers during a spring match on Nebraska Public Media.
The match is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 live from the Bison Activities Dome in Central City.
Running
Johs completes Boston Marathon
Jason Johs — formerly of Wayne and a resident of Naperville, Illinois — ran in the Boston Marathon, finishing with a time of 3:24:19. His overall placing was 10,446 and division placing was 1,322 for the 26.2-mile-long course running in the rain.