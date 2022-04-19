Panther girls outlast Tigers
FREMONT — Norfolk’s varsity team defeated the Fremont Tigers 1-0 in a shootout on Monday.
The wind was a contributing factor throughout the contest. With it at their backs, the Panthers were able to create several chances — including two close corner kicks — but couldn’t convert. The second half and extra time remained scoreless, prompting the shootout.
Norfolk scored on all five chances it had in the shootout with Tessa Gall, Ahnika Beltz, Anna Brown, Erin Schwanebeck and Bella Matteo all chipping in. Tasha Eisenhauer saved one in the shootout and 12 overall to earn the win and get the shutout.
The maroon and white return to action on Thursday when they host Lincoln Northeast.
Knights can’t hold on in loss
Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast’s boys team was defeated by The Platte 4-1 on Monday at Norfolk Middle School.
The score was tied 1-1 at the half, but three unanswered goals from The Platte put the contest out of reach.
The Knights return to action on Tuesday, April 26, when they host Madison.
Golf
Northeast hosts invitational
The No. 11 Northeast Community College golf team hosted their home event Monday at the Norfolk Country Club. Midland University, Southeast Community College, Central Community College and Northeast were the four teams that battled in the tournament.
The Hawks were split up into two different teams on a rather windy day in Norfolk. Rockney Peck (Wisner) was the highest finisher for the Hawks as he placed fifth in the tournament. The Northeast A group took second place in the event and the Northeast B group finished fifth.
“It was encouraging on the backend of the lineup that we still got a 77 and a 78 out of Rockney and Santiago (Valdes),” coach Wes Bernt said. “That’s been our weakness so far is the top playing really well. Nice to see those guys play better.”
The Hawks will head into postseason play next. The Region XI Preview will be held on Saturday, April 30 at The Preserve at Lake Rathbun in Moriva, Iowa.
NHS competes at Creighton Prep
OMAHA — The Panther boys finished 11th as a team and Jacob Licking led the charge on Monday.
Licking had a team-best and finished 37th overall with a score of 86.
Marcus Holling of Grand Island finished first overall with a 73. Creighton Prep’s blue team finished first with 304.
Norfolk finishers: Jacob Licking 86, Gabe Claussen 89, Tyson Wingate 90, Cale Wacker 95.
Tennis
Norfolk fifth at North Star
LINCOLN — The Norfolk Panthers girls varsity team competed in the Lincoln North Star Tennis Invitational at Woods Tennis Center on Monday. Norfolk finished in 5th place in the 8-team invitational.
Although the players won seven matches between them, they all lost their first two matches of the day.
“We simply do not get out of the van and play well at the start. This is the second tournament in a row that we struggled with our first couple of rounds of matches” coach Kelly Krueger said. “We practice well, we warm up just fine but can’t get out of the starting blocks, so to speak.
We will just keep plugging along and hope that we can start a tournament as well as we finish tournaments. If we can play well at both ends, the end results will speak for themselves.”
Team standings: Lincoln North Star 46, Elkhorn 43, Columbus 26, Millard South 23, Norfolk 22, Omaha Bryan 19, Norris 18, Wilber-Clatonia 3.
Singles: No. 1 — Raquel Burton (BRY) def. Carlie Streich (NOR) 8-3; Jeana Phan (LNS) def. Streich 8-0; Streich def. Amelia Dolton (MSO) 8-2; Sarah Lasso (COL) def. Streich 8-4.
Singles: No. 2 — Avery Hoegh (ELK) def. Sailor Cipra (NOR) 8-1; Isabella Hecht (NRS) def. Cipra 8-3; Cipra def. Amy Kozak (W-C) 8-1; Cipra def. Amber Roth (BRY) 8-2.
Doubles: No. 1 — Callie Freeman and Ella Haakinson (MSO) def. Kyla Robinson and Jayda Christensen (NOR) 8-5; Caitlin Hudson and Abby Lottman (LNS) def. Robinson and Christensen 8-1; Robinson and Christensen def. Linda Flores and Jade Salgado (BRY) 8-1; Robinson and Christensen def. Piper Ruhl and Ayva Sinnerton (LNSB) 9-8 (7-4).
Doubles: No. 2 — Miranda Kelly & Camille Renken (MSO) def. Malori Schrader and Myranda Hansen (NOR) 8-2; Brynn Person and Kennedi Leitschuck (LNS) def. Schrader and Hansen 8-0; Schrader and Hansen def. Maddison Brown and Hailey Rodriguez (BRY) 8-6; Schrader and Hansen def. Natalie Roche and Brooklyn Ivy (NRS) 8-4.
Baseball
Norfolk JV beats LNE
The Panthers beat Lincoln Northeast 13-8 on Monday.
Noah Hinrichs went 2 for 3 with three runs driven in. Jacob Colligan and Caleb Schick each drove in two of their own.
Sawyer Wolff went four innings allowing five runs — four earned — on seven hits while walking teo and striking out four to earn the win. Anden Schold came on for an inning of relief to seal it.