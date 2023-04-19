Hawks hit six homers in sweep
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa — The Northeast Community College baseball team swept Iowa Lakes Community College 11-1 and 12-2 on Tuesday.
Northeast starter Aidan Brainard (Littleton, Colorado) pitched the entire contest for the Hawks (29-12, 13-6 ICCAC) in the first game. The righty only allowed one earned run while striking out three batters.
Taylor Gill (Orem, Utah) started the matchup off with a homer in the top of the first in the initial at bat of the ballgame. Cade Grevengoed (West Des Moines, Iowa) and Harrison Taubert (Casper, Wyoming) both launched balls over the right field wall in the second inning as Northeast cruised to victory.
The Hawks briefly trailed the Lakers 2-1 after two innings in the second game but Northeast rallied back for two runs in the third inning and six runs in the fifth inning to give themselves a comfortable cushion.
Grevengoed and Taubert hammered their second homers of the day in the second showdown while Kaden Young (Columbus) also got in on the home-run party. Oliver Ward (Mill Creek, Washington) was outstanding in relief as he tossed two innings, allowed just one hit and struck out four batters.
Panthers lose to Rockets
LINCOLN — Lincoln Northeast used a five-run fourth inning to down the Norfolk High baseball team 12-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Carson Anderson and C.J. Hoffman each had a pair of hits for the Panthers.
Norfolk scored in every inning to lead the Rockets 6-2 in the top of the fifth inning of the second game, but the game was suspended because of lightning and won’t count as an official contest. Ethan Synovec allowed one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts. Easton Sullivan doubled and scored twice.
Norfolk (5-12) hosts Columbus on Thursday.
Soccer
NHS boys fall in HAC tournament
KEARNEY — Grand Island edged past the Norfolk High boys soccer team 2-1 on Tuesday in the first round of the silver bracket of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.
Ben Scheonherr scored an unassisted goal for the Panthers (7-7).
Norfolk will face Lincoln Pius X on Thursday in the consolation game at 5:30 in Kearney.
Golf
WSC sets 36-hole school record
WAYNE — Only five shots separated the top four teams at the Wildcat Classic held Monday and Tuesday at the Wayne Country Club. Wayne State set a new 36-hole school record with a score of 611 and tied for third, just five shots back of champion Augustana with a 607. The previous school record for a 36-hole score was 612 set last fall at the Golden Bear Classic.
Millard North junior Jazmine Taylor led a balanced effort the Wildcats tied for sixth overall out of a field of 57 players with a 150 after shooting 76-74. Freshman Saffire Sayre also recorded a top 10 finish tied for ninth at 152 after posting scores of 78 and 74.
Albion sophomore Abbigail Brodersen was one shot back at 153 (76-77) to tied for 11th.
Softball
Winona State sweeps Wildcats
WAYNE — Winona State used late scoring surges in both games to take a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference softball doubleheader from Wayne State Tuesday afternoon 11-4 and 10-5. The games were moved from Winona to Wayne due to a weekend snowstorm in southern Minnesota and played at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex.
The opener saw Winona State (30-11, 13-3 NSIC) score seven runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to erase a 4-2 deficit as the Warriors downed the Wildcats (10-32, 5-14).
Riley Holmberg was 2 for 4 with a triple, RBI and run scored while Lauren Laudick was 2 for 4 with a double and RBI for Wayne State.
The second game saw the Warriors score five runs late to break open a 5-3 game. Both teams had eight hits in the game. Madison Gomez was 2 for 4 with a double while Kim Vidlak added two singles. Louisa Stowman and Laudick each had doubles.
Track and field
NHS freshmen compete in invite
COLUMBUS — The Norfolk High freshman track and field team participated in the Columbus freshman invite last week.
BOYS
(Winners and Norfolk High medalists)
100: 1. Caden Weverka, Schuyler, 11.48. 200: 1. Weverka, Schuyler, 24.52; 6. Cohen Skiff, Norfolk, 28.01. 400: 1. Aaron Garhart, Norfolk, 56.44. 800: 1. Conrad Renteria, Columbus, 2:22.33; 2. David Protzman, Norfolk, 2:23.78; 3. Aaron Garhart, Norfolk, 2:32.34; 4. Dylan Hall, Norfolk, 2:36.24. 1,600: 1. Noah Edwards, Columbus, 5:10.83; 2. Protzman, Norfolk, 5:23.35; 5. Hall, Norfolk, 5:43.02. 3,200: 1. Abraham Ruzicka, Grand Island, 13:09.94. 3. Hunter Arens, Norfolk, 13:38.43; 5. Jacob Sholes, Norfolk, 15:51.62. 110H: 1. Emmitt Dirks, York, 17.31; 4. Dominick Blum, Norfolk, 19.71; 5. Elijah Lillard, Norfolk, 20.49. 300H: 1. Thomas Settje, Columbus Scotus, 44.75; 3. Blum, Norfolk, 48.92; 5. Lillard, Norfolk, 54.18. 4x100: 1. Grand Island, 47.50. 4x400: 1. Columbus, 3:58.19; 2. Norfolk (Aaron Garhart, Carson Hepner, Dominick Blum, Cohen Skiff), 4:14.34.
HJ: 1. Conrad Renteria, Columbus, 5-10. PV: Jaeston Delano, Columbus, 10-0. LJ: 1. Kaeson Larson, Grand Iland, 20-1. TJ: 1. Dirks, York, 37-9. DIS: 1. Michael Voichoskie, Columubs, 121-8; 2. Skiff, Norfolk, 103-9; 3. Easton Hardy, Norfolk, 101-8. SP: 1. Ayden Morgan, Columbus, 38-8; 3. Taytum Anderson, Norfolk, 35-11.5.
GIRLS
(Winners and Norfolk High medalists)
100: 1. Sahree Worthy, Fremont, 13.24. 200: 1. Chloe Katzberg, Hastings, 30.23; 5. Destany Smith, Norfolk, 31.52. 400: 1. Ava Satterly, Hastings, 1:07.48. 800: 1. Mylee Mick, Hastings, 2:42.86. 1,600: 1. Ryleigh Wright, York, 6:04.66. 3,200: 1. Hadyn Laux, Hastings, 15:24.44. 100H: 1. Katlyn Krausnick, York, 17.24; 5. Rory Vrbsky, Norfolk, 19.60. 300H: 1. Krausnick, York, 50.84; 4. Vrbsky, Norfolk, 56.31. 4x100: 1. Fremont, 54.61. 4x400: 1. Hastings, 4:47.77.
HJ: 1. Smith, Norfolk, 4-8. PV: 1. Carlye Philipp, York, 9-0. LJ: 1. Chloe Katzberg, Hastings, 14-6.5; 6. Morgan Barritt, Norfolk, 13-3.5. TJ: 1. Ruby Shea, Columubs, 31-3. DIS: 1. Avery Hawke, Grand Island, 90-7. SP: 1. Isobella Hupke, Norfolk, 32-0; 5. Taylor Schwede, Norfolk, 26-8.
Wisner-Pilger hosts invitational
WISNER — The Wisner-Pilger girls and Elkhorn Valley boys claimed team titles at Tuesday’s Wisner-Pilger Sports Boosters Invitational.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Wisner-Pilger 112, Homer 106, Elkhorn Valley 103, Wakefield 71, Howells-Dodge 70, Cedar Bluffs 61.
(Event winners and area runner-ups)
100: 1. Jordan Metzler, WAK, 13.12; 2. Amy Praest, H-D, 13.53. 200: 1. Haley Kneifl, W-P, 27.83; 2. Blair Fiala, H-D, 28.35. 400: 1. Addy Sweeney, CB, 1:03.00; 2. Fiala, H-D, 1:03.94. 800: 1. Jocelyn Hightree, HOM, 2:37.95; 2. Emma Heller, W-P, 2:40.59. 1,600: 1. Lilly Harris, HOM, 6:05.45; 2. Hightree, HOM, 6:13.59. 3,200: 1. Harris, HOM, 12:58.93; 2. Alea Rasmussen, W-P, 13:19.47. 100H: 1. Sweeney, CB, 17.42; 2. Samantha Overgaard, HOM, 17.49. 300H: 1. Metzler, WAK, 48.20. 4x100: 1. Wisner-Pilger (Jordyn Gentrup, Danika Alexander, Taylor Scholting, Charli Jacobs), 55.67; 2. Elkhorn Valley, 55.85. 4x400: 1. Homer (Jovee Valentin, Harris, Tori Walker, Hightree), 4:26.23; 2. Wakefield, 4:28.53. 4x800: 1. Wisner-Pilger (Taylor Scholting, Rasmussen, Emma Heller, Riley Ross), 10:50.46; 2. Elkhorn Valley, 11:18.46.
HJ: 1. Walker, HOM, 5-1; 2. Karlee Broberg, EV, 4-10. PV: 1. Teegan Hasebroock, EV, 7-6; 2. Anneka Furstenau, EV, 7-6. LJ: 1. Addy Sweeney, CB, 15-11.5; 2. Fiala, H-D, 15-6.5. TJ: 1. Fiala, H-D, 33-7.5; 2. Kneifl, W-P, 33-3.75. SP: 1. Sophie Dvorak, H-D, 36-6.6; 2. Makenna Decker, WAK, 34-6. DIS: 1. Decker, WAK, 109-9; 2. Dvorak, H-D, 107-9.
BOYS
Team scoring: Elkhorn Valley 143, Howells-Dodge 141, Wakefield 100, Wisner-Pilger 79, Cedar Bluffs 33, Homer 27.
(Event winners and area runner-ups)
100: 1. Ryan Woitaszeweski, W-P, 11.55; 2. Jestin Bayer, H-D, 11.91. 200: 1. Woitaszeweski, W-P, 23.89; 2. Caleb Perrin, H-D, 24.11. 400: 1. Cade Johnson, WAK, 53.72; 2. August Scholting, W-P, 54.36. 800: 1. Cade Johnson, WAK, 2:04.14; 2. Brendyn Ollendick, EV, 2:05.95. 1,600: 1. Waylon Warneke, EV, 5:03.98; 2. Gage Stutzman, H-D, 5:05.26. 3,200: 1. Stutzman, H-D, 10:5.00; 2. Warneke, EV, 11:01.60. 110H: 1. Lance Brester, H-D, 15.81; 2. Carter Werner, EV, 15.88. 300H: 1. Werner, EV, 41.39; 2. Cael Johnson, WAK, 41.69. 4x100: 1. Wisner-Pilger (Hunter Palmer, Owen Heller, Braxton Siebrandt, Woitaszeweski), 46.52; 2. Howells-Dodge, 46.80. 4x400: 1. Elkhorn Valley (Werner, Ollendick, Mavrick Hagemann, Warneke), 3:39.07; 2. Howells-Dodge, 3:43.62. 4x800: 1. Cedar Bluffs, 9:43.37; 2. Wakefield, 9:58.40.
HJ: 1. Werner, EV, 6-4; 2. Brester, H-D, 6-4. PV: 1. Hagemann, EV, 11-6; 2. Devon Schultz, W-P, 11-6. LJ: 1. Nate Decker, EV, 21-0.25; 2. Gael Sotelo, WAK, 19-3.5. TJ: 1. Cade Johnson, WAK, 42-5.75; 2. Cael Johnson, WAK, 40-1. SP: 1. Bayer, H-D, 47-0. DIS: 1. Nathan Hagemann, H-D, 139-10; 2. Korbin Werner, EV, 130-0.
Baseball
Norfolk JV team swept by Rockets
LINCOLN — Lincoln Northeast swept the Norfolk High junior varsity baseball team 2-0 and 8-7 on Tuesday.
In the opener, Noah Hintichs gave up two runs on one hit with five strikeouts over four innings for the Panthers (5-9-1).
In the second game, Lance Mead had two hits for Norfolk, which outhit the Rockets 7-3.