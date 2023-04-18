Track and field
Stanton sweeps team titles
HARTINGTON — Stanton won the boys and girls team titles at Monday’s Wildcat invite hosted by Hartington-Newcastle.
BOYS
Team scoring: Stanton 111, Summerland 90.33, Hartington-Newcastle 81.33, Osmond 68, Bloomfield 60.33, Wausa 59, Wynot 44, Stanton JV 7, Neligh-Oakdale 2, Osmond JV 1.
(Top two finishers)
100: 1. Mitchell Hupp, STA, 11.15; 2. Jason Claussen, STA, 11.60. 200: 1. Hupp, STA, 23.00; 2. Trevin Larson, OSM, 24.04. 400: 1. Layne Warrior, BLO, 52.96; 2. Mayson McIntosh, H-N, 54.03. 800: 1. Addison Smith, WAU, 2:03.46; 2. Chase Schroeder, WYN, 2:07.33. 1,600: 1. Smith, WAU, 4:48.42; 2. Luke Woockman, WAU, 5:00.92. 3,200: 1. Cade Wakeley, WAU, 11:37.55; 2. Sonny Reyes-Salazar, STA, 11:39.46. 110H: 1. Alec Schindler, SUM, 16.88; 2. Michael Koenig, SUM, 17.74. 300H: 1. Schindler, SUM, 44.12; 2. Becker Pohlman, STA, 44.13. 4x100: 1. Stanton (Jason Claussen, Jordan Claussen, Becker Pohlman, Mitchell Hupp), 45.10; 2. Hartington-Newcastle, 47.64. 4x400: 1. Osmond (Larson, Hudson Schultze, James Doyle, Alex Vinson), 3:40.64; 2. Bloomfield, 3:42.42. 4x800: 1. Wausa (Smith, Woockman, Wakeley, Braydon Hoesing), 8:43.55; 2. Osmond, 8:51.00.
HJ: 1. Dylan Heine, WYN, 6-0; 2. Ruger Switzer, SUM, 6-0. PV: 1. Lane Heimes, H-N, 12-0; 2. Kale Korth, H-N, 11-6. LJ: 1. Parker Napier, SUM, 19-4; 2. Hunter Buchanan, OSM, 19-3.5. TJ: 1. Schindler, SUM, 40-6.5; 2. Wiley Ziegler, BLO, 39-5.5. SP: 1. Barrett Wilke, STA, 55-9; 2. Gavin Whiting, SUM, 43-3.5. DIS: 1. Wilke, STA, 141-2; 2. Carson Bolz, OSM, 123-11.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Stanton 101.5, Summerland 82.5, Bloomfield 73, Wynot 63, Wausa 51, Hartington-Newcastle 47, Osmond 46, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central (Iowa) 21, Stanton JV 15, Summerland JV 12.5, Neligh-Oakdale 11.5, Hartington-Newcastle JV 2.
(Top two finishers)
100: 1. Olivia Hupp, STA, 13.35; 2. Myrah Sudbeck, WYN, 13.64. 200: 1. Hadley Cheatum, SUM, 27.37; 2. Hupp, STA, 27.86. 400: 1. Erica Heiman, OSM, 1:05.84; 2. Kinslee Heimes, WYN, 1:06.58. 800: 1. Cali Gutz, OSM, 2:37.08; 2. Madison McKie, STA, 2:45.85. 1,600: 1. Gutz, OSM, 5:59.40; 2. McKie, STA, 6:11.78. 3,200: 1. Christina Martinson, BLO, 13:34.82; 2. CarryLee Martinson, BLO, 14:07.06. 100H: 1. Cheatum, SUM, 16.48; 2. Madison Abbenhaus, BLO, 16.68. 300H: 1. Cheatum, SUM, 47.56; 2. Abbenhaus, BLO, 51.50. 4x100: 1. Stanton (Karsyn Dusatko, Hupp, Mollie Spotanski, Tresha Koch), 53.77; 2. Hartington-Newcastle, 55.06. 4x400: 1. Wynot (Heimes, Kenna Oligmueller, Jordan Foxhoven, Sudbeck), 4:32.21; 2. Bloomfield, 4:39.69. 4x800: 1. Bloomfield (Ch. Martinson, Ca. Martinson, Destiny Rich, Madie Ziegler), 10:49.79; 2. Wynot, 11:04.64.
HJ: 1. Caydence Schumacher, SUM, 4-10; 2. Bailey Ahlers, SUM, 4-10. PV: 1. Rylan Hansen, STAJV, 8-0; 2. Mani Lange, H-N, 7-6. LJ: 1. Alexa Cunningham, WAU, 15-10; 2. Abenhaus, BLO, 15-9. TJ: 1. Caydence Schumacher, SUM, 32-1.5; 2. Lydia Robertson, SUM, 31-11. SP: 1. Arynn Spence, STA, 36-3.5; 2. Raina Krebs, SUM, 35-3.5. DIS: 1. Taylor Alexander, WAU, 102-9; 2. Amber Lawson, WYN, 101-1.
St. Edward part of Osceola quad
OSCEOLA — St. Edward competed in Monday’s Osceola quadrangular, which was a make-up meet for those four teams.
BOYS
Team scoring: Nebraska Christian 161, High Plains 160, St. Edward 86, Osceola 50.
(Event winners and area runner-ups)
100: 1. Isaiah Zelasney, OSC, 12.05. 200: 1. Zelasney, 24.05. 400: 1. Carter Urkoski, HP, 58.28; 2. Grant Gasper, SE, 59.82. 800: 1. Riley Schreiber, NC, 2:13.27. 1,600: 1. Brodey Flynn, NC, 4:47.14. 3,200: 1. Jacob Swanson, NC, 10:43.10. 110H: 1. Camden Morris, HP, 20.07; 2. Anthony Reader, SE, 20.19. 300H: 1. Morris, HP, 47.78; 2. Reader, SE, 48.02. 4x100: 1. High Plaints, 48.72; 2. St. Edward, 55.07. 4x400: 1. Nebraska Christian, 3:47.99; 2. St. Edward, 4:08.21.
HJ: 1. Micah Perdew, NC, 5-8; 2. Spencer Werts. SE, 5-8. PV: 1. Kelby Neujahr, OSC, 11-3. LJ: 1. Brodey Spurling, HP, 18-2.25. TJ: 1. Kale Gustafson, OSC, 39-8. SP: 1. Gavin Falk, NC, 44-5.5; DIS: 1. Falk, NC, 120-6.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Nebraska Christian 212, Osceola 173, High Plains 58, St. Edward 17.
100: 1. Rori Wieseman, OSC, 13.44. 200: 1. Wieseman, OSC, 26.90. 400: 1. Cara Sidak, NC, 1:04.82; 800: 1. Izzi Brumbaugh, NC, 2:31.17. 1,600: 1. Gracie Hackel, NC, 5:51.82. 3,200: 1. Hannah Swanson, NC, 12:47.19. 100H: 1. Sheridan Falk, NC, 17.17. 300H: 1. Falk, NC, 49.90. 4x100: 1. Osceola, 51.29. 4x400: 1. Nebraska Christian, 4:24.04.
HJ: 1. Eastyn Kropatsch, OSC, 10-3. PV: 1. Janna Roberts, OSC, 10-3. LJ: 1. Sheridan Falk, NC, 16-6.5. TJ: 1. Falk, NC, 33-4.5. SP: 1. Melinn Roberts, OSC, 29-11.25. DIS: 1. Hananiah Peters, NC, 90-11.5.
Soccer
Knights shut out Panthers girls
KEARNEY — Lincoln Southeast scored both of its goals in the second half to down Norfolk High’s girls soccer team 2-0 on Monday in the silver bracket of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.
Tasha Eisenhauer had 18 saves in goal for the Panthers (6-6).
“We didn’t play great in the first half but we kept it scoreless until halftime,” Norfolk coach Kyle Mather said. “I thought we could make some adjustments at the half and come out a little stronger but Southeast beat us to every ball and got an early goal.
“We have to be the more aggressive team to be successful and we were not today. Hopefully we learn some things from this and bounce back in the consolation game.”
Norfolk High JV boys fall 3-1
Madison defeated the Norfolk High boys junior varsity soccer team 3-1 on Monday.
The Panthers’ goal was scored by Tony Cuevas off an assist from Vidal Aguirre.
Softball
Felt helps Wayne State split
WAYNE — Wayne State and Minnesota State Moorhead split a Northern Sun Conference softball doubleheader on Monday at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex.
The Wildcats (10-30, 5-12 NSIC) registered a 6-1 win in the opener followed by a 14-4 win by the visiting Dragons (24-10, 12-4) in the second game.
The opener saw Wildcat sophomore starter Sami Felt toss a complete game four-hitter to go with six runs in the first two innings as Wayne State captured a 6-1 victory.
WSC posted two runs in the first inning, thanks to an RBI single from Paiton Tornberg that drove home Riley Holmberg (double) while Kim Vidlak singled and later scored on a wild pitch.
The Wildcats scored four runs in the second inning to grab a commanding 6-0 lead. Lauren Laudick’s two-run double scored Holmberg and Hayley Murphy, who both singled. Vidlak then followed with a run-scoring double to bring home Laudick with Vidlak later scoring when Tornberg reached base on a MSUM error.
Wayne State held an 11-4 advantage in hits over the Dragons. Laudick and Vidlak each went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double.