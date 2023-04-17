Baseball
Gill’s homer helps Hawks split
The National Junior College Athletic Association Division II No. 19-rated Northeast Community College baseball team split a doubleheader with Indian Hills Community College on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park. The Warriors took the opener 13-3 before the Hawks rallied to take an 8-7 victory in the second game.
Northeast (27-11, 11-5 ICCAC) got off to a slow start on what was an extremely windy afternoon as Indian Hills took a no-hitter into the fifth inning. Jackson Horn (Papillion) got the Hawks on the board in the bottom of the fifth frame as he scored on a wild pitch, which was followed by a Grayson Headrick (Littleton, Colorado) triple that brought in another run. Northeast was able to push three runs across in the contest but the 18 hits by the Warriors proved to be too much as they triumphed in the showdown.
The Hawks and Indian Hills traded the lead multiple times in the second game as the squads were tied up at seven heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. Taylor Gill (Orem, Utah) came to the dish and launched his sixth home run of the campaign over the right-field wall to give Northeast the advantage on the scoreboard. Gage Ingram (La Vista) shut down the Warriors in the top of the ninth frame to give the Hawks a split.
Wildcats edged in series finale
FAYETTE, Iowa — Colin Lynam’s two-run homer in the ninth inning made the game interesting, but Upper Iowa was able to hold on for a 3-2 win over Wayne State College in the finale of a Northern Sun Conference baseball series on Saturday.
Both starting pitchers fired complete games in the contest — Nathan Anderson for Wayne State (17-17, 11-9) and Keaton Parker of Upper Iowa (12-21, 8-14).
The Peacocks struck for two runs in the first on four hits and got another run in the second on three hits for a 3-0 lead. Anderson then allowed just one hit the rest of the way in firing a complete game in the loss.
With WSC trailing 3-0 entering the ninth, Cade Lynam led off the frame with a walk and one out later Colin Lynam blasted a two-run homer over the right field wall to cut the Peacock lead to 3-2.
But Parker was able to get the final two outs and hang on for the 3-2 win as the Peacock starter fanned 14 Wildcat batters in the contest.
Soccer
Westside tops NHS boys 3-2
OMAHA — Class A No. 5-rated Omaha Westside held off the upset bid of the Norfolk High boys soccer team 3-2 on Saturday.
Scoring for the Panthers (7-6) were Isidro Rosas and Ben Schoenherr. Joshua Gonzales and Cole Fundus recorded assists. Kail Libengood made eight saves in goal in the loss.
Pius X shuts out Panthers girls
LINCOLN — Tasha Eisenhauer had 28 saves but Norfolk High fell to Lincoln Pius X 2-0 on Saturday.
“Pius dominated possession in the first half and had several scoring chances,” Panthers coach Kyle Mather said. “Our defense held strong and Tasha Eisenhauer continued her exceptional play in goal including stopping a penalty kick but eventually they were able to get one.
“I thought we improved in the second half and made them work a little harder to get shots. We looked dangerous a couple times on the counterattack but couldn’t connect enough passes to create scoring opportunities.”
Pius X won the junior varsity game 10-0. Hanna Werner had nine saves and Aubree Bohacek had four for Norfolk High.
LHNE/NC girls fall in close game
LINCOLN — The Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer team took the lead but Class B No. 9-rated Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central rallied for a 2-1 victory on Saturday. Addison Corr scored for the Eagles (1-3) off an assist from Mia Wiederin. Kealy Ranselm made six saves.
“The girls played well,” LHNE/NC coach Chad Miller said. “We got a goal early but it wasn’t too long after they equaled it. We gave our best effort towards the end being down a goal but could not find the equalizer.”
Track and field
USD’s Olson PRs in high jump
LONG BEACH, Calif.— The University of South Dakota’s track and field team tallied 12 top 10 finishes Saturday at the Beach Invitational held at Jack Rose Track.
Freshman Landon Olson cleared a new personal best of 6 feet, 11 inches in the men’s high jump, finishing runner-up in the field.
The Battle Creek native is now tied for eighth in USD program history with that height.
Beach volleyball
Wildcats drop season finale
TAVARES, Fla. — Tusculum University of Tennessee blanked Wayne State 3-0 on Sunday morning in the final match in the bronze division at the AVCA Small College Beach Championships. The Wildcats finished the AVCA Championships at 2-4 and closed the season with a record of 12-8.
Wayne State’s No. 5 pairing of Maggie Brahmer and Havyn Heinz went extra points in the second set before falling 21-16, 24-22. Kelsie Cada and Jordan McCormick in the No. 2s matchup fell 21-19 and 21-14 while the No. 4s pairing of Rachel Walker and Brooke Peltz lost 21-12, 21-14.