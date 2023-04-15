Track and field
Norfolk boys second, girls fifth
FREMONT — The Norfolk boys track and field team placed second behind Lincoln Southwest at the Fremont invite here Friday. The Panthers scored 96 points. Lincoln Southwest tallied 171 points.
Lincoln Southwest won the girls division with 205 points. Norfolk was fifth after tallying 37 points.
Norfolk had five gold-medal performances in the boys division. Junior Isaac Ochoa took first place in the 800-meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 59.31 seconds and 3,200 at 9:29.38. Rowdy Bauer broke the school record in the long jump with a leap of 23-8½, while Jackson Bos tossed the shot put with a winning effort of 52-4¾. Samuel Zazueta finished first in the discus with a mark of 153-8. Bos was second at 147-3.
Torrence Tso placed third in the girls discus for Norfolk with a throw of 112-7. The Panther 4x800 relay team of Abigail Foster, Rachel Mortimer, Esther Protzman and Paige Godfrey also picked up a third-place finish with a performance of 10:25.85
GIRLS
(Event winners and Norfolk medalists)
Team scores: Lincoln Southwest 205, Fremont 113, Millard North 107, Columbus 48, Norfolk 37, Millard South 10.
100: 1. Elizabeth Wemhoff, COL, 12.21; 200: 1. Wemhoff, COL, 25.34; 400: Nonic Oelling, LSW, 59.98; 800: 1. Lily Schwartz, LSW, 2:23.39; 6. Abigail Ruda, NOR, 2:34.83; 1,600: 1. Chloe Hemmer, FRE, 5:22.48; 5. Abigail Foster, NOR, 5:48.14; 6. Esther Protzman, NOR, 5:50.53; 3,200: 1. Maris Dahl, FRE, 12:03.38; 100 HH: 1. Alaynna Henderson, LSW, 16.83; 6. Reilly Vrbsky, NOR, 17.61; 300 LH: 1. Henderson, LSW, 48.59; 4. Vrbsky, NOR, 53.0; 6. Miley Wichman, NOR, 53.21; 4x100: 1. Lincoln Southwest (Kennah Bretschneider, Oelling, Sole Jones, Jocelynn Oltman) 51.02; 5. Norfolk (Zoey Nielsen, Kaia Kollmar, Leann Miller, Emma Long) 52.85; 4x400: 1. Fremont (Emmalee Sheppard, Allison Merrill, Ella Cooper, Sydney Glause) 4:13.77; 4. Norfolk (Adalia McWilliams, Sierra Rader, Ruda, Molly Meier) 4:37.11; 4x800: 1. Fremont (Ayva Darmento, Johana Macias, Jenna Knuppel, Hemmer) 10:09.02; 3. Norfolk (Abigail Foster, Rachel Mortimer, Protzman, Paige Godfrey) 10:25.85.
HJ: 1. Oltman, LSW, 5-0; 4. McWilliams, NOR, 5-0; PV: 1. Tayler Evans, FRE, 12-5; 6. Leann Miller, NOR, 9-0; LJ: 1. Ella Cooper, FRE, 17-0; 4. Cameryn Skiff, NOR, 16-4; TJ: 1. Evans, FRE, 33-7½; SP: 1. Kat Beachler, MN, 43-8; 6. Torrence Tso, NOR, 34-8; Discus: 1. Beachler, MN, 131-8; 3. Tso, NOR, 112-7.
BOYS
(Event winners and Norfolk medalists)
Team scores: Lincoln Southwest 171, Norfolk 96, Millard North 94.5, Fremont 71.5, Columbus 60, Millard South 32.
100: 1. Jackson Carpenter, LSW, 10.83; 200: Xzavion Laing, MN, 22.4; 3. Rowdy Bauer, NOR, 22.7; 400: 1. Mattew Ratledge, MN, 51.2; 800: 1. Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 1:59.31; 1,600: 1. Juan Gonzalez, FRE, 4:26.19; 3,200: 1. Ochoa, NOR, 9:29.38; 110 HH: 1. Grant Hunsaker, MN, 15.08; 4. Joe Hyde, NOR, 16.21; 300 IH: 1. Hunsaker, MN, 41.59; 3. Ryan Prim, NOR, 43.44; 4x100: 1. Lincoln Southwest (Gavin Morrow, Rylan Becker, Carpenter, Collin Fritton) 43.79; 3. Norfolk (Prim, Bauer, Calvin Empkey, Hyde) 44.87; 4x400: 1. Columbus (Heath Dahlke, Alex Ienn, Isaiah Eilers, Adoriyan Daniels) 3:31.23; 5. Norfolk (Prim, Bauer, Shaun Gustman, Ochoa) 3:48.13; 4x800: 1. Lincoln Southwest (Wyatt Schnase, Evan Brown, Jacob Rinn, Max Myers) 8:05.67.
HJ: 1. Lucas Helms, LSW, 6-4; 5. Ashten Hader, NOR, 5-8; PV: 1. Dylan Headrick, MS, 13-6; 3. Brendyn Luna, NOR, 12-0; 5. Gustman, NOR, 11-6; LJ: 1. Bauer, NOR, 23-8½; TJ: 1. Braytn, MS, 42-11; SP: 1. Jackson Bos, NOR, 52-4¾; 5. Aidan Dunbar, NOR, 48-2½; Discus: 1. Samuel Zazueta, NOR, 153-8; 2. Bos, NOR, 147-3; 5. Mason Dixon, NOR, 136-11.
Burwell invite
BURWELL — The West Holt boys and girls track and field teams took first place at the Burwell invite here Friday.
GIRLS
(Event winners and area second-place finishers)
Team scores: West Holt 190, Arcadia-Loup City 101.5, Sandhills/Thedford 67, Twin Loup 66, South Loup 66, Riverside 57.5, Burwell 42, Ansley-Litchfield 28, Stuart 25, Anselmo-Merna 9, Arcadia-Loup City JV 2.
100: 1. Tenley Rasmussen, S/T, 13.01; 200: Abbygail Davis, AWH, 27.82; 400: Ainsley Galyen, AWH, 59.9; 2. Pavan Larson, AWH, 1:02.27; 800: 1. Landri Loos, A-LC, 2:35.7; 2. Larson, AWH, 2:37.98; 1,600: Tallianna Martin, SL, 5:55.87; 2. Madison Davis, AWH, 5:59.14; 3,200: 1. Martin, SL, 12:42.21; 2. Davis, AWH, 12:48.86; 100 HH: Dayle Haake, S/T, 16.09; 300 LH: 1. Makenna Schaaf, AWH, 49.59; 4x100: 1. West Holt (Katelyn Kratz, Schaaf, Davis, Galyen) 51.96; 4x400: 1. West Holt (Larson, Taylor Walnofer, Schaaf, Galyen) 4:18.35; 4x800: 1. South Loup (Erin Fitzgerald, Ava Pandorf, Ivy Tullis, Ella Cool) 11:37.38.
HJ: 1. Sydney Estil, STU, 5-2; 2. Kratz, AWH, 5-0; PV: 1. Makinley Cadwallader, AWH, 8-0; LJ: Elsie Ottun, TL, 16-8¼; TJ: 1. Tatum Kapustka, A-LC, 32-6; SP: 1. Jessica Stieb, A-LC, 42-2½; Discus: 1. Stieb, A-LC, 147-10.
BOYS
(Event winners and area second-place finishers)
Team scores: West Holt 134.5, Riverside 127, Arcadia-Loup City 99, South Loup 96, Stuart 51, Ansley-Litchfield 40, Twin Loup 32, Sandhills/Thedford 24, Anselmo-Merna 20, Burwell 17, St. Edward 9.5
100: 1. Carson Bloom, RIV, 10.96; 2. Luke Klabenes, AWH, 11.03; 200: 1. Bloom, RIV, 22.86; 400: Cache Gracy, SL, 52.18; 800: 1. Silas Cool, SL, 2:10.22; 2. Nathaniel Nelson, AWH, 2:13.79; 1,600: 1. Logan Recoy, SL, 4:53.33; 2. Andrew Martin, AWH, 4:57.90; 3,200: 1. Ty Greenland, A-LC, 11:05.17; 2. Luke Ludwig, STU, 11:34; 110 HH: 1. Andrew Krick, RIV, 16.28; 2. Caleb Davis, AWH, 16.65; 300 HH: 1. Haden Kaup, STU, 43.96; 2. Davis, AWH, 44.23; 4x100: 1. West Holt (Asher McCart, Lincoln Konrad, Grant Osborne, Klabenes) 45.06; 4x400: 1. South Loup (Dylan Pandorf, Recoy, Cool, Gracy) 3:37.71; 2. West Holt (Drake Nemetz, Andrew Rentschler, Konrad, McCart) 3:38.85; 4x800: 1. West Holt (Tyler Jelinek, Nelson, Andrew Martin, Nemetz) 8:41.68.
HJ: 1. Hayden Griffith, A-LC, 5-10; PV: 1. Izek Leslie, RIV, 11-0; LJ: 1. Bloom, RIV, 22-6½; TJ: Jelinek, AWH, 40-2; SP: Lance Jones, SL, 42-10; Discus: 1. Wyatt Stieb, A-LC, 141-7.
Baseball
Norfolk JV plays pair of games
The Norfolk junior varsity baseball team lost to Lincoln East 17-3 on Friday. Brenden Flood finished 2 for 3 at the plate for Norfolk. Braylon Votta, Kyler Kolm and Braden Boyle each recorded one hit in the contest. Flood allowed four runs and four hits from the mound.
On Thursday, the Panthers lost to Columbus 11-7. Wes Koenig and Hayden Kelley both went 2 for 3 at the plate for Norfolk. Votta, Kyler Kolm, Ethan Synovec and Landon Viergutz tallied one hit apiece. Kolm was tagged with the pitching loss after allowing six runs off five hits.
Norfolk freshmen drop two
The Norfolk freshman baseball team lost to Lincoln East 14-0 on Friday and 5-3 to Columbus on Thursday.
Nolan Probasco, Landon Viergutz and Devin Bossard had one hit apiece against Lincoln East. Adrian O’Brien, Kaden Lichty, Aiden Morse and Bossard tallied one hit each in Norfolk’s game against Columbus.
WSC throwers first
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Wayne State College women’s and men’s track and field team competed in the Sioux City Relays on Friday.
Mckenzie Scheil and Reilly Young won the hammer throw and discus, respectively, for the Wildcats.
Scheil led a group of Wildcat throwers that collected six of the top eight finishes in the hammer throw with a winning mark of 194 feet, 7 inches. Senior Brooklynn Chipps was second at 193-10¾, while Kendra Paasch was fifth at 167-7. Hailey Baker placed sixth at 165-9¾, Veronica Guenther was seventh (157-2¾) and Reilly Young eighth (152-8¼).
Young earned a first place finish in the discus with a toss of 154-2½. Paasch took the silver medal with an effort of 152-6¾. Freshman Olivia Schwarzrock was sixth at 139-4.
In running events, Brooke Solomon took second in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 40 minutes, 42.8 seconds. Maya Couch was third in the 100-meter dash (12.51 seconds), Kelsey Larsen was fourth in the 800-meter run (2:20), Anna Coffee fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (15.58) and Sarah Cotton sixth in the 200 (26.18).
In the men’s division, freshmen Keaton Wattier and Jordan Porter, along with throwers Daniel Elge and Jake Peitz had the top finishes for the Wildcats.
Third-place finishes went to Elge in the shot put (50-5½) and Peitz in the hammer throw 172- 11¾).
On the track, Wattier claimed third place in the 110-meter high hurdles with a performance of 14.98 seconds, while Porter ran a time of 10.76 seconds to take third in the 100-meter dash.
Drake Peed took fourth in the shot put at 50-2¾, followed by Daylin Mallory in fifth at 49-10½. Grant Fritsch collected a fifth- place finish in the hammer throw (171-4¼), with Wyatt Sindelar sixth at 168-7.
In the 10,000-meter run, Titus Kiptoo came in fourth place at 33:08.50, with Abe Schroeder eighth in a time of 33:47.90.
Freshman Mitchell Rudie earned a fifth-place finish in the 400 in 51.24 seconds. Brandon Mundorf was seventh in the 800 (1:55.54); Jarrett McQueen seventh in the 110-hurdles (16.21); and Debonaire Williams was seventh in the 400-hurdles (59.28).