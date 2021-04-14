Soccer
Northeast women grab 2-1 win
In the 85th-minute Naomi Pedroza found the back of the net to give the Northeast Community College women’s soccer team a 2-1 edge over Iowa Lakes Community College on Tuesday, at the Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
The Hawks (1-2, 1-2 ICCAC) took a 1-0 lead after the first half from a goal by Taryn O’Brien in the 29th-minute. The Lakers managed to chip in a goal in the 58th-minute to tie the game at 1-1, before Pedroza sealed the victory for the Hawks.
The Hawks visit Hawkeye Community College for an ICCAC match at 5 p.m. Thursday in Waterloo, Iowa.
Hawks blanked by Iowa Lakes
The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team had a tough time overcoming Iowa Lakes Community College on Tuesday, falling 5-0 in ICCAC play at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
The Hawks (0-3, 0-3 ICCAC) allowed four goals in the first half, but was able to allow just a goal in the second half. Northeast was unable to find any offensive rhythm throughout much of the game.
Hugo Santos tallied two shots for the Hawks, while Jyson Breitbarth recorded seven saves in the net.
The Hawks visit Hawkeye Community College at 3 p.m. Thursday in Waterloo, Iowa.
Baseball
Panthers seeded No. 11 in HAC
LINCOLN — No. 11 seed Norfolk opens the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday against sixth-seeded Lincoln Southeast at Densmore Field 1.
Should the Panthers win, they would take on Lincoln Southwest at 3 p.m., also at Densmore 1.
A loss would send Norfolk to a consolation game at 6 p.m. at Sherman Field.
HAC Baseball Tournament
First round, Thursday, noon: No. 8 Kearney vs. No. 9 Lincoln North Star at Den Hartog; No. 5 Columbus vs. No. 12 Lincoln Northeast at Sherman; No. 6 Lincoln Southeast vs. No. 11 Norfolk at Densmore 1; No. 7 Grand Island vs. No. 10 Lincoln High at Densmore 2.
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.: No. 1 Lincoln East vs. KEAR-LNS winner at Den Hartog; No. 4 Lincoln Pius X vs. COL-LNE winner at Sherman; No. 3 Lincoln Southwest vs. LSE-NOR winner at Densmore 1; No. 2 Fremont Bergan vs. GI-LH winner at Densmore 2;
Consolation, losers of first-round games, Thursday, 6 p.m.: Highest seed vs. Second-highest seed at Den Hartog; Third-highest seed vs. Fourth-highest seed at Sherman.
Semifinals, Friday at Dan Hartog, noon: LE-KEAR-LNS winner vs. LPX-COL-LNE winner; 3 p.m.: LSW-LSE-NOR winner vs. FREB-GI-LH winner.
Final, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners at Dan Hartog.
Tennis
Fremont 8, Norfolk 1
FREMONT — The Norfolk High girls tennis team lost 8-1 against Fremont on Tuesday, but it was a lot closer than what the score reflected.
“Sometimes a score can look deceiving and tonight this was one example. We ultimately lost the varsity dual 8–1 to Fremont. This seems pretty decisive,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “However, we lost two matches 9–8 in tiebreakers, and two other matches 9–7. We find a way to close out those matches, we win a close 5–4 dual. Three of those matches we had match, game. Right now we are learning how to fight and stay in matches, but we have to learn how to close out those matches.”
The Panthers may still be growing, but they look to continue to build momentum as they will compete in the Kearney invite on Thursday.
“Our inexperience in matches is showing to schools that we are competitive with, but just don’t understand the game enough to adjust strategies and try something different that might help us pull out matches,” Krueger said.
Singles: No. 1 Tawnie Escamilla (F) def. Sydney Reynolds, 9-8 (8-6); No. 2 Abbie Bigsby (F) def. Kylie Freudenburg, 8-0; No. 3 Jules Schmidt (F) def. Hope Fossum, 8–1; No. 4 Grace Blick (F) def. Kyla Robinson, 9–7; No. 5 Mackenzie Kirby (F) def. Karly Kalin, 8-3; No. 6 Adisyn Mendlik (F) def. Chelsea Strom, 9–7.
doubles: No. 1 Reynolds/Robinson (N) def. Escamilla/Blick, 8-6; No. 2 Kirby/Mendlik (F) def. Kalin/Strom, 9–8 (7-2); No. 3 Bigsby/Schmidt (F) def. Coler/Streich, 8–1.